Missouri News Headlines Monday, November 7th, 2022

(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Missouri judge has blocked parts of a new sweeping elections law. Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem has granted a preliminary injunction on provisions that deal with registering several people to vote. The League of Women Voters of Missouri and the Missouri NAACP requested to have those parts of the law blocked. The court decision does not impact a photo ID or early voting.
MISSOURI STATE
Radio Ink

Renoe Moves Up In MO.

Cumulus has promoted Greg Renoe to Market Manager for its 7-station cluster in Columbia/Jefferson City, MO. Renoe joined Cumulus in 2004 as a salesperson. He’s promoted to Market Manager from his current GSM position. Mark Sullivan, Senior Vice President, Operations, Cumulus Media, said: “Greg’s long-standing relationships with our staff,...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kttn.com

Audio: Legal Missouri responds to marijuana opposition

(Missourinet) – Legal Missouri is fighting back on the opposition that’s ramped up over the past several weeks regarding Amendment 3 which would, if approved, legalize, tax, and regulate the adult use of marijuana. John Payne, Deputy Treasurer of Legal Missouri speaks on the biggest message that they’re trying to get out.
MISSOURI STATE
Columbia Missourian

'Authentic, eager and respectful': Columbia's Ray Beck celebrates his 90th birthday

Ray Beck celebrated his 90th birthday Sunday, and exactly half of his long life was spent working as a leader for the city of Columbia. Beck spent 45 years in municipal government leadership, 24 of them as director of the Public Works Department and 21 as city manager during a period of unprecedented growth. His friends and family gathered Sunday at Stephens Lake Park to celebrate the beginning of his ninth decade, albeit a few days early.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

U.S. Senate candidate Eric Schmitt to visit Columbia ahead of Election Day

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A U.S. Senate candidate plans to make a last-minute stop in Mid-Missouri ahead of Tuesday's midterm election. Republican candidate and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is scheduled to visit the Boone County GOP office Monday at 8:45 a.m. Schmitt plans to promote his campaign while visiting cities across the state. U.S. Senator The post U.S. Senate candidate Eric Schmitt to visit Columbia ahead of Election Day appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Drug kingpin made $30 million bringing drugs into Oklahoma and Missouri

TULSA, Okla. – A California drug kingpin was convicted in federal court on Monday for organizing a methamphetamine business in Grove and other communities in northeast Oklahoma and southwest Missouri. Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, of Bakersfield, California, was found guilty of continuing criminal enterprise; three counts of drug conspiracy...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
ksgf.com

Judge Halts Provisions Of New Missouri Voting Law

(AP) — A judge has granted an injunction halting parts of a new Missouri law that put limits on what can be done to help register voters and reach out to absentee voters. The new law bans paid solicitation of voter registration applications. It requires registration with the state...
MISSOURI STATE
KMBC.com

A look into Missouri Amendment 3 on marijuana legalization

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A race many expected to be a shoo-in may go up in smoke thanks to some new opposition. A new survey from Emerson College and The Hill shows the race over an amendment legalizing recreational marijuana in Missouri is tightening with 47 % in favor, 39% against and 14% undecided.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

No injuries in two-story apartment fire in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Fire Department tweeted that no one was injured in a two-story Columbia apartment that caught on fire Sunday evening. Columbia Fire was dispatched to North Garth Avenue just before 6 p.m. The two-story apartment building was engulfed and the blaze was threatening nearby houses. The response to the fire blocked off The post No injuries in two-story apartment fire in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kchi.com

Two Dead In Head On Collision

Two people died in a crash on US 24 near Salisbury Sunday evening. State Troopers report 57-year-old Paul L Busto of Clark Missouri – the driver of the first vehicle – and 27-year-old Chevy C Ingebritson of Arvada, Colorado – a passenger in the second vehicle – died at the scene of the crash that happened at about 5:30 pm. According to the report, the second driver, 31-year-old Cody J Oldham of Denver, Colorado had serious injuries and was flown to University Hospital in Columbia.
SALISBURY, MO
kmmo.com

MISSOURI WINTER PREPAREDNESS WEEK IS NOVEMBER 7-11

The Missouri Winter Weather Preparedness Week is November 7 through November 11. The National Weather Service, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and Missouri’s local emergency managers are teaming up to promote the week. National Weather Service Offices that serve Missouri and SEMA will be sharing weather safety messaging through...
MISSOURI STATE

