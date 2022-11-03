Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Monday, November 7th, 2022
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Missouri judge has blocked parts of a new sweeping elections law. Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem has granted a preliminary injunction on provisions that deal with registering several people to vote. The League of Women Voters of Missouri and the Missouri NAACP requested to have those parts of the law blocked. The court decision does not impact a photo ID or early voting.
KOMU
Group of mothers raise awareness of alleged mistreatment at Columbia daycare
COLUMBIA − Some families are having extreme difficulty finding reliable child care in the city of Columbia due to rising costs and long waiting lists, but some Columbia mothers are warning others of alleged mistreatment of their children at Little ABC Tigers. Caitlin Ploudré is just one of eight...
Radio Ink
Renoe Moves Up In MO.
Cumulus has promoted Greg Renoe to Market Manager for its 7-station cluster in Columbia/Jefferson City, MO. Renoe joined Cumulus in 2004 as a salesperson. He’s promoted to Market Manager from his current GSM position. Mark Sullivan, Senior Vice President, Operations, Cumulus Media, said: “Greg’s long-standing relationships with our staff,...
kttn.com
Audio: Legal Missouri responds to marijuana opposition
(Missourinet) – Legal Missouri is fighting back on the opposition that’s ramped up over the past several weeks regarding Amendment 3 which would, if approved, legalize, tax, and regulate the adult use of marijuana. John Payne, Deputy Treasurer of Legal Missouri speaks on the biggest message that they’re trying to get out.
How soon recreational marijuana could be ready for purchase if approved by Missouri voters
If the measure is approved by voters, how soon could Missourians buy recreational marijuana, and how is the state preparing to roll out the program?
Missouri election guide: The big questions voters will face on Tuesday’s ballot
Voters around the state have been taking advantage of Missouri’s first ever no-excuse early voting period the last two weeks. The early voting period ends at 5 p.m. Monday, and polls will be open for everyone else from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Among the races on...
krcgtv.com
Gov. Parson signs executive order closing state offices on day after Thanksgiving
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson is giving state workers the day after Thanksgiving off from work. On Monday, he issued Executive Order 22-06. The order closes state offices on Friday, November 25. "The First Lady and I are so appreciative of the work our state team...
Columbia Missourian
'Authentic, eager and respectful': Columbia's Ray Beck celebrates his 90th birthday
Ray Beck celebrated his 90th birthday Sunday, and exactly half of his long life was spent working as a leader for the city of Columbia. Beck spent 45 years in municipal government leadership, 24 of them as director of the Public Works Department and 21 as city manager during a period of unprecedented growth. His friends and family gathered Sunday at Stephens Lake Park to celebrate the beginning of his ninth decade, albeit a few days early.
What you need to know before heading to the polls in Missouri
MISSOURI (KSN/KODE) — Polls open tomorrow at 6 a.m. and close at 7 a.m. according to the Missouri Secretary of State’s website. The website also mentions that if you are in line when polls close you have a right to cast your ballot. You can double-check that you are registered to vote in Missouri as […]
U.S. Senate candidate Eric Schmitt to visit Columbia ahead of Election Day
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A U.S. Senate candidate plans to make a last-minute stop in Mid-Missouri ahead of Tuesday's midterm election. Republican candidate and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is scheduled to visit the Boone County GOP office Monday at 8:45 a.m. Schmitt plans to promote his campaign while visiting cities across the state. U.S. Senator The post U.S. Senate candidate Eric Schmitt to visit Columbia ahead of Election Day appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
fourstateshomepage.com
Drug kingpin made $30 million bringing drugs into Oklahoma and Missouri
TULSA, Okla. – A California drug kingpin was convicted in federal court on Monday for organizing a methamphetamine business in Grove and other communities in northeast Oklahoma and southwest Missouri. Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, of Bakersfield, California, was found guilty of continuing criminal enterprise; three counts of drug conspiracy...
Get to know Missouri Senate candidate Eric Schmitt
Voters will soon decide whether Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt takes over a new political office. He is the Republican candidate running to fill one of Missouri's seats in the U.S. Senate for the soon-to-retire Sen. Roy Blunt.
ksgf.com
Judge Halts Provisions Of New Missouri Voting Law
(AP) — A judge has granted an injunction halting parts of a new Missouri law that put limits on what can be done to help register voters and reach out to absentee voters. The new law bans paid solicitation of voter registration applications. It requires registration with the state...
Powerball jackpot: How many times has someone won in Missouri?
Within the last 10 years there have been multiple Powerball jackpot winners in both Kansas and Missouri.
KMBC.com
A look into Missouri Amendment 3 on marijuana legalization
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A race many expected to be a shoo-in may go up in smoke thanks to some new opposition. A new survey from Emerson College and The Hill shows the race over an amendment legalizing recreational marijuana in Missouri is tightening with 47 % in favor, 39% against and 14% undecided.
KOMU
Mobile shower trailers to become available to Columbia residents within the coming year
COLUMBIA − The city of Columbia will offer portable shower trailers to the public within the year. The trailers will have free showers to those in need or as a convenience for residents in Columbia. The city initially agreed on a $110,000 budget for this project, but now has...
krcgtv.com
Columbia dad organizes fundraiser to help pay delinquent school lunch accounts
The universal free lunch program came to an end this school year and left many parents struggling to pay for their child’s lunch each day. Although, there are free and reduced lunch options, not every family receives assistance because they do not qualify on paper for those programs. Ryan...
No injuries in two-story apartment fire in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Fire Department tweeted that no one was injured in a two-story Columbia apartment that caught on fire Sunday evening. Columbia Fire was dispatched to North Garth Avenue just before 6 p.m. The two-story apartment building was engulfed and the blaze was threatening nearby houses. The response to the fire blocked off The post No injuries in two-story apartment fire in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kchi.com
Two Dead In Head On Collision
Two people died in a crash on US 24 near Salisbury Sunday evening. State Troopers report 57-year-old Paul L Busto of Clark Missouri – the driver of the first vehicle – and 27-year-old Chevy C Ingebritson of Arvada, Colorado – a passenger in the second vehicle – died at the scene of the crash that happened at about 5:30 pm. According to the report, the second driver, 31-year-old Cody J Oldham of Denver, Colorado had serious injuries and was flown to University Hospital in Columbia.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI WINTER PREPAREDNESS WEEK IS NOVEMBER 7-11
The Missouri Winter Weather Preparedness Week is November 7 through November 11. The National Weather Service, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and Missouri’s local emergency managers are teaming up to promote the week. National Weather Service Offices that serve Missouri and SEMA will be sharing weather safety messaging through...
