Carlyle: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
WASHINGTON (AP) _ The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $280.8 million. On a per-share basis, the Washington-based company said it had net income of 77 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.42 per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of...
LivePerson: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) on Monday reported a loss of $43.2 million in its third quarter. The New York-based company said it had a loss of 56 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 11 cents per share. The results beat Wall Street...
Squarespace: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Squarespace, Inc. (SQSP) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $10.1 million. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 7 cents. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings...
International Seaways: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ International Seaways, Inc. (INSW) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $113.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $2.28. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations....
James Hardie: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
DUBLIN (AP) _ James Hardie Industries PLC (JHX) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $167.4 million. The Dublin-based company said it had profit of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 39 cents per share. The fiber cement maker posted revenue of $997.6 million in...
Sandstorm Gold: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $31.7 million. The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 5 cents per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average...
New Fortress Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $61.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 41 cents per share.
Oshkosh Corporation Honored as Recipient of Forrester’s 2022 Technology Strategy Impact Award
OSHKOSH, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK), a leading innovator of mission-critical vehicles and essential equipment, today announced that it has won Forrester’s 2022 Technology Strategy Impact Award for excellence in executing an enterprise wide, future fit technology strategy that puts customers at the center of its operating model. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005917/en/ Oshkosh Corporation Wins Forrester’s 2022 Technology Strategy Impact Award (Graphic: Business Wire)
Ooma AirDial POTS Replacement Solution Wins 2022 TMC Labs Internet Telephony Innovation Award
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- Ooma, Inc., a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named Ooma AirDial as a 2022 TMC Labs Internet Telephony Innovation Award winner ( https://www.tmcnet.com/voip/news/articles/453967-2022-tmc-labs-internet-telephony-award-winners-solve.htm ). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005185/en/ Ooma AirDial, a turnkey replacement for obsolescent POTS lines, has won a 2022 TMC Labs Internet Telephony Innovation Award. (Photo: Business Wire)
