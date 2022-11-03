Read full article on original website
LivePerson: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) on Monday reported a loss of $43.2 million in its third quarter. The New York-based company said it had a loss of 56 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 11 cents per share. The results beat Wall Street...
International Seaways: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ International Seaways, Inc. (INSW) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $113.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $2.28. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations....
Playtika: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
HERZLIYA PITUARCH, Israel (AP) _ Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $68.2 million. The Herzliya Pituarch, Israel-based company said it had profit of 17 cents per share. The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for...
Stevanato: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
PADUA, Italy (AP) _ Stevanato Group SpA (STVN) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $36.6 million. On a per-share basis, the Padua, Italy-based company said it had net income of 14 cents. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research...
New Fortress Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $61.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 41 cents per share.
James Hardie: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
DUBLIN (AP) _ James Hardie Industries PLC (JHX) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $167.4 million. The Dublin-based company said it had profit of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 39 cents per share. The fiber cement maker posted revenue of $997.6 million in...
Sandstorm Gold: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $31.7 million. The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 5 cents per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average...
LevaData Appoints Supply Chain Transformation Leader Keith Hartley as Chief Executive Officer
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- LevaData, the industry-leading supply management company that is transforming direct material sourcing through its integrated artificial intelligence (AI) platform for cost and risk optimization, announced today its board of directors has appointed Keith Hartley as Chief Executive Officer. Hartley immediately assumes the day-to-day leadership of the company and joins LevaData’s board of directors. LevaData’s Founder Rajesh Kalidindi will remain actively involved in the company as a member of the board of directors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005316/en/ Keith Hartley, newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of LevaData. (Photo: Business Wire)
SPAN Adds Executives As It Continues Growth: Board Member Audrey Zibelman, COO Douglas Booms, SVP of Engineering Joy Lenz
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- SPAN, the leading innovator in home electrification technology, announced that Audrey Zibelman has joined SPAN’s Board of Directors, Douglas Booms has joined SPAN as Chief Operating Officer, and Joy Lenz has joined as Senior Vice President of Engineering. They join SPAN at a time of rapid growth, as the company scales operations and manufacturing, develops new products and software, and helps consumers transition to an electrified home with the new incentives from the Inflation Reduction Act. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005408/en/ Board Member Audrey Zibelman (Photo: Business Wire)
Customer Satisfaction Remains Weak. So Does Consumer Spending
ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- Nationwide customer satisfaction remains low, but there has been a tiny 0.1% uptick to 73.2 (on a 0-100 scale) this quarter. Nevertheless, no matter how small, it is an increase, which has been a rarity for a long time now. In fact, this is only the second time during the past 16 quarters ACSI has increased. Consumer spending remains weak as well, but it did grow by 1.4% in the third quarter. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005255/en/ ACSI 2000 - 2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)
nVent HOFFMAN Software Will Simplify Engineering Processes and Connect Fabrication and Workers to Drive Productivity
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) (“nVent”), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced it will preview its upcoming digital manufacturing software portfolio at Rockwell Automation Fair in Chicago. The Design to Manufacturing Software, powered by Zuken’s E3.series, is a proven and fast engineering system for designers and manufacturing personnel to: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005471/en/ All connected by a “digital thread,” the nVent HOFFMAN Design to Manufacturing software enables a fully automated process, simplifying the design process and connecting engineering to manufacturing. (Graphic: nVent)
