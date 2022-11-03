IVY (WINA) – Ninety-four percent of respondents to an Albemarle schools naming committee survey are familiar with Meriwether Lewis… the “Lewis” of the Lewis & Clark expedition… for whom an Ivy elementary school is named. Meriwether Lewis Elementary is the next of the schools whose names are being considered if they are appropriate for new school name standards set in the past year. A survey for a committee studying the name got 421 responses… including more than 200 county schools parents and employees, 148 community members, and 51 students.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA ・ 14 HOURS AGO