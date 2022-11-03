Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
cvillecountry.com
CPD charges hit-and-run driver in High Street bicyclist incident
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Charlottesville Police have arrested a 31-year old Orange man in connection with the viral video showing a biker hit on High Street. City Police say their Traffic Unit has been able to identify 31-year old John Dean Sherwin as the apparent driver of an SUV that hit cyclist Kenyon Barnes — seemingly purposeful — on East High Street the afternoon of October 18th. Barnes was knocked into a shrub and was not seriously injured.
cvillecountry.com
Survey respondents hugely familiar with Meriwether Lewis in school name examination
IVY (WINA) – Ninety-four percent of respondents to an Albemarle schools naming committee survey are familiar with Meriwether Lewis… the “Lewis” of the Lewis & Clark expedition… for whom an Ivy elementary school is named. Meriwether Lewis Elementary is the next of the schools whose names are being considered if they are appropriate for new school name standards set in the past year. A survey for a committee studying the name got 421 responses… including more than 200 county schools parents and employees, 148 community members, and 51 students.
cvillecountry.com
Council votes on extending Rogers contract through end of 2023
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – It’s on the consent agenda, so City Council tonight will likely extend the contract of interim City Manager Michael Rogers through the end of 2023. City Council had already extended the contract with what is really the Robert Bobb Group first through June of this year, then until December. Tonight, Council votes to extend the contract through December 31, 2023.
cvillecountry.com
Virginia Basketball Opens the Season with a Double Header Live on WINA
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va- Both the Virginia Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams will open the season Monday night at the John Paul Jones Arena. The Women open the season at 5p.m. on WINA against George Washington, followed by the Broadcast of the Men’s contest against North Carolina Central with coverage beginning at 8p.m. with Cavalier Countdown hosted by Luke Neer.
