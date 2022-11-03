Read full article on original website
Related
Furious residents who live near migrant detention centre in Kent call for tougher action by authorities over claims asylum seekers 'are escaping on daily basis'
Furious residents who live near a migrant detention centre in Kent are calling for tougher action by authorities over claims that asylum seekers 'are escaping on a daily basis'. Some of the community living around Manston, a processing centre for migrants crossing the Channel, have reported seeing migrants wandering around...
Councils take legal action to stop government putting asylum seekers in local hotels
Councils are taking legal action to stop the government using local hotels to house asylum seekers. At least four local authorities have secured temporary injunctions against Home Office plans, blocking the department’s efforts to find accommodation for asylum seekers. The home secretary Suella Braverman has come under scrutiny for her handling of the Manston immigration centre in Kent. The site is at least three times over capacity because asylum seekers were not being moved on quickly enough to hotel accommodation. However, councils have pushed back against Home Office plans to transfer asylum seekers to hotels in their area. Great...
Wayne Couzens’ Met Police colleagues sentenced over ‘sickening’ WhatsApp messages
Two Metropolitan Police officers have been given jail sentences for racist, misogynist, sexist, homophobic, Islamophobic and ableist messages shared in a WhatsApp group containing murderer Wayne Couzens.District Judge Sarah Turnock jailed Cobban and Borders for 12 weeks on Wednesday, saying she could not think of “more grossly offensive messages”, before granting them bail to allow them to appeal their sentence at the High Court.Serving PC Jonathon Cobban, 35, and former officer Joel Borders, 45, had denied charges of sending grossly offensive messages.Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard how they joked about raping a female colleague, talked about tasering children and people with...
Arrests after Just Stop Oil protesters target MI5 and Home Office OLD
Just Stop Oil activists have sprayed orange paint over London’s MI5 building and fire extinguishers outside the Home Office.The climate protesters have also covered News UK’s headquarters and the Bank of England with paint in a wave of action in central London on Monday morning.The group said the buildings were chosen to represent the pillars that support and maintain the power of the fossil fuel economy.Just Stop Oil has vowed to protest every day this month in a call for an end to all new oil and gas licenses. Have you been affected by this story? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.ukScotland Yard...
Prison librarian, 45, 'molested six male inmates during eight-month stint working in Lancashire jail'
A woman has been accused of molesting six male inmates during her eight-month spell as a prison librarian. Sharon Mawdesley allegedly sexually assaulted a group of men during her short stint at Lancashire prison HMP Kirkham. Before she left in 2018, the 45-year-old was employed by Lanchashire County Council's library...
Family of teenager left in wheelchair after gang stabbing call for end to knife crime
The family of a teenage knife crime victim who effectively died on the street in Brixton, south London, for nearly an hour have called for an end to knife crime after his two attackers were given life sentences.James Bascoe-Smith was 16 when he was attacked by Leon Rashid and Taiquane Lewis last February and has been left in a wheelchair, with life-changing injuries, after the incident.He was a completely innocent victim of the gang stabbing.“I urge people who carry knives to stop,” Rachel Duncan, James’s aunt, said after the sentencing.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Road blocked in London after three people were stabbed in North LondonTory minister criticises ‘cheek’ of complaints from illegal migrants over conditionsWaving bus passengers stop behind journalist during live report on strike disruption
Shocking moment gang of men jump out of a BMW on the busy A55 through North Wales and launch attack on white van driver
Dramatic video footage has captured the 'astonishing' moment a group in a BMW chase a van along the A55 before attacking the vehicle. The group threw items at the van, blocked its path and even got out in the middle of the busy carriageway to kick the vehicle. The shocking...
Terrified families are living in fear of young thugs led by a boy, 11: Business owner was threatened with imitation firearm, a disabled woman is too afraid to leave her home and a police officer has been attacked
Terrified families have told how they are living in fear of a gang of young thugs ‘running riot’ – whose ringleaders include a boy of 11. The youths are said to be ‘out of control’, with locals saying they are responsible for smashing up property, vandalising vehicles and assaults.
Woman in her 20s is 'raped near Costa Coffee' in retail park as police arrest man, 25, over attack
A woman in her 20s was allegedly raped near a Costa Coffee in a retail park. Police have arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of rape after the alleged attack this morning. Costa Coffee on Regent retail park in Salford was cordoned off as an investigation took place. Forensics officers...
Police officer, 31, is found guilty of raping a child
A police officer is facing a lengthy jail term after he was found guilty of raping a girl under the age of 13 and of wiping his phone to try to pervert the course of justice.James Ford, 31, of Hertfordshire Police, was found guilty of 10 counts of sexual abuse against the same child following less than a day of deliberation by jurors at Cambridge Crown Court.The bearded defendant, formerly of Bishop’s Stortford, was found guilty of four counts of rape, four of sexual assault and two of causing or inciting a child under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity.He...
BBC
London Poppy Day: Rishi Sunak sells poppies at Tube station
Commuters at Westminster Tube station were given a surprise after the prime minister turned up to sell poppies. Rishi Sunak spoke to members of the public alongside Army personnel, while holding a tray of paper poppies during a brief appearance on Thursday morning. Mr Sunak's fundraising stint came during the...
BBC
Essex teacher who upskirted woman is banned from profession
A former school teacher who took photographs up a woman's skirt has been banned from the profession indefinitely. Simon Tidbury, 33, who taught at a school in Essex, had already admitted upskirting offences in court. The Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) has now published a judgement that prohibits him from working...
BBC
Awaab Ishak: Dad complained about mould before boy's death, court told
A father whose son died after developing breathing problems had complained to a housing association about mould in his family's flat, an inquest has been told. Awaab Ishak died shortly after his second birthday in December 2020. Rochdale Coroners' Court heard Faisal Abdullah called Rochdale Boroughwide Housing many times about...
I’m sharing photo of my toddler who died because of mouldy housing association flat so it never happens again
THE heartbroken father of a toddler who died after the family were forced to live in a mouldy flat has shared a photo of the boy in a bid to prevent another tragedy. Awaab Ishak, 2, passed away in December 2020 after damp and mouldy conditions in his home severely affected his health.
'We really need your help. Please help us': Child migrant throws message in a bottle over fence at Manston processing centre saying desperate families have been held there for a MONTH - as Kent councils warn county is at 'breaking point'
Migrants being held in the Manston processing centre begged for help yesterday. A young girl broke past security to throw a bottle containing a letter over the perimeter fence of the Kent asylum holding centre to the Press gathered outside yesterday. It claimed there were pregnant women and sick detainees...
BBC
Sheffield: Dog shot dead in street after owner attacked
Police shot dead a dog in the street after it attacked its owner and went on the loose, prompting nearby schools to keep pupils inside. The woman was "severely bitten" on the arm in the Fox Lane area of Sheffield at about 14:00 GMT on Tuesday. Officers said the dog...
Leah Croucher: Body found in loft of Milton Keynes house identified as missing teenager
Police have formally identified a body found in the loft of a Milton Keynes house as Leah Croucher, a teenage girl who went missing three and a half years ago.A Home Office post-mortem has been inconclusive as to the cause of Leah’s death and Thames Valley Police said investigations are ongoing.A murder investigation was launched last week following the discovery of Leah in the loft space of 2 Loxbeare Drive, Furzton, Milton Keynes.Police also found items belonging to Leah – who was last seen in February 2019, aged 19 – at the property earlier this week.Senior investigating officer detective...
BBC
Imran Khan: Why the gun attack on the Pakistan ex-PM matters to India
The gun attack on Pakistan's ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan has made headlines across India, where he is a household name. Mr Khan's is a well-known personality in the country despite the acrimonious relations between Delhi and Islamabad. At a press briefing on Thursday, India's External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam...
BBC
West Lane Hospital: Government apologises after teenager deaths
The government has apologised after an investigation found three teenage girls died after "multifaceted and systemic" failures in NHS mental health care. Christie Harnett, 17, Nadia Sharif, 17, and Emily Moore, 18, had complex mental health needs and were patients at West Lane Hospital in Middlesbrough. Health minister Maria Caulfield...
BBC
Halton Moor disorder: 21 people summonsed to appear in court
Twenty-one people are to appear in court following a two-year probe into violent disorder in Leeds. West Yorkshire Police served court summonses on the suspects in connection with two nights of unrest in the Halton Moor area of the city in November 2020. A large group of youths pelted bricks...
Comments / 0