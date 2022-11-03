Read full article on original website
Brazos Valley companies highlighted in 2022 Aggie 100
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The McFerrin Center of Entrepreneurship includes 16 Brazos County companies in it's list of 100 fastest growing companies that are led by University graduates in 2022. To compile this list of companies the McFerrin Center uses the percentage of compound annual growth in sales and...
Beto O'Rourke visits Texas A&M to host rally ahead of election
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Beto O'Rourke will host a Get Out the Vote Rally at Texas A&M University on the day before the election, Monday, Nov. 7 at 12 p.m. This event will allow O'Rourke to get his final thoughts out to the College Station community before voters hit the polls.
Beto O'Rourke makes third appearance at Texas A&M University ahead of election day
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Beto O'Rourke has returned to Texas A&M University to speak to students at the Memorial Student Center on campus just one day before the midterm elections. The candidate for Texas Governor discussed his plans to unify the political parties on issues such as public school...
Texas A&M officials seek assistance identifying individual who came into contact with bat at Kyle Field
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M University officials are seeking assistance in identifying a person who may have come into contact with a bat at Kyle Field at the Saturday game against Ole Miss. According to a press release from university officials, the bat was seen flying in the...
College Station High School Band and Guard competing in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The College Station High School Band and Guard will compete at the Alamodome in the Regional Bands of America Marching Band Championship on Nov. 4 and 5. The local high school will face-off against more than 80 bands across Texas. This event is presented by...
Texas A&M football walk-out song changed to "Bonfire" instrumental by Childish Gambino
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M athletics director Ross Bjork revealed Thursday, Oct. 27 that the new walk-out song for the Texas A&M football team will be "Bonfire" by Childish Gambino. The instrumentals to "Bonfire" are currently used to begin the third quarter at Kyle Field post-halftime. The news...
Texas A&M introduces "Next Generation Aggie Network"
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M is investing millions to update it's current network with 6E technology over the next three years. This plan will develop in three different phases focusing on wireless access, network equipment and software. Students and faculty will be able to notice improvements throughout the...
Brazos Buddies featured friend of the week: Hilda
BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Hilda, a three-year-old German Shepherd mix that's looking to be adopted. Similarly to many other pets that end up for adoption, Hilda was taken in as a stray from the street into the Urgent Animals of Hearne care facility and loves to meet new people and pets alike. She also responds well to training and learns new things rather quickly.
The City of Navasota hosts 2022 Home for the Holidays event
NAVASOTA, Texas — The City of Navasota is hosting its annual Home for the Holidays event on Saturday, Dec. 10 at different venues around the town. This all-day event will bring fun to the whole family. Here is a list of the events occurring in order:. Navasota Farmers Market...
Brazos Valley Happenings | Nov. 4 to Nov. 6
TEXAS, USA — Here are some events taking place in the Brazos Valley in the first weekend of November. Head over to Blackwater Draw in Bryan to take part in the LBAA profit share and enjoy live music, food and beer, and a silent auction for a number of collectables, including a signed Cullen Gillespia framed photograph.
Update: Halloweentown in Downtown Bryan rescheduled
BRYAN, Texas — The 3rd annual Halloweentown in Downtown Bryan event, originally planned for Oct. 28, has been moved to Monday, Oct. 31 at 4 p.m. The event will still have all of the fun trick-or-treating, photo opportunities and costume contests as originally planned. For a more detailed list...
Five CSISD musicians named as finalists for Brazos Valley youth concerto competition
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Five College Station ISD musicians have been named as finalists for the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra and the Friends Association of the Symphony Orchestra (FASO) 22nd Annual Youth Concerto Competition, according to a press release from the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra. Freshman Jerry Hsieh of...
The City of College Station is looking to grow local recreation areas though three propositions on the November ballot
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Major improvements are swinging into the College Station area as voters will decide whether or not to pass $56.3 million dollars worth of capital projects meant to fund local parks and recreational facilities. City officials are asking voters to consider propositions C,D, & E, which...
Bond breakdown: What city bond projects will get your vote on November 8?
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Tuesday, Nov. 8 will mark the final day to exercise citizens' right to vote, and the city of College Station has proposed a list of capital bond projects that will be on voters ballots. Assistant to the City Manager Ross Brady explained how they comprised...
Bryan Animal Center at capacity and in need of help
BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Animal Center announced that they are at capacity and do not have any space in their dog hall on Oct. 27. They are in desperate need of help from the community to clear up some space and save lives. You can visit the animal...
Murder suspect wanted by College Station PD
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A suspect has been identified in the murder of a 15-year-old juvenile on Oct. 29 around 9:45 p.m., police say. According to police, an altercation in the parking lot of The Pearl apartments resulted in Anthony Ayers being shot and killed. The suspect identified is...
KAGS TV Coffee with Candidates: Meet Willie Blackmon, College Station City Council Place 5 candidate
BRYAN, Texas — Willie Blackmon, an Aggie, veteran, and former Judge, has decided to run for Place 5 on the College Station City Council. He is running against Nicole Gallucci and Bob Yancy for the position. We caught up with Blackmon at Tavo Coffee where he answered our questions...
Trunk-Or-Treat at Rudder High School this week
BRYAN, Texas — Rudder High School is hosting a Trunk-Or-Treat event for the community on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the school. This event will be open to all members of the community and will have plenty of games, candy and more to go around, all for free.
Texas A&M: Shuttles to polling sites from campus available to students
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Students looking to take advantage of early voting for the 2022 Texas midterm elections can utilize these shuttles to College Station City Hall from Monday, Oct. 24 to Friday, Nov. 4. Check out the shuttle schedule down below:. Monday, Oct. 24 through Friday, Oct. 28...
14-year-old College Station female reported missing by CSPD
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A missing child report has been issued by the Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley on Tuesday, November 1. Lauren Isabell Gutierrez, the child in question, was last seen on Thursday, October 27 around 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of Harvey Road in College Station.
