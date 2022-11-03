ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAGS

Brazos Valley companies highlighted in 2022 Aggie 100

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The McFerrin Center of Entrepreneurship includes 16 Brazos County companies in it's list of 100 fastest growing companies that are led by University graduates in 2022. To compile this list of companies the McFerrin Center uses the percentage of compound annual growth in sales and...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KAGS

Texas A&M introduces "Next Generation Aggie Network"

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M is investing millions to update it's current network with 6E technology over the next three years. This plan will develop in three different phases focusing on wireless access, network equipment and software. Students and faculty will be able to notice improvements throughout the...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KAGS

Brazos Buddies featured friend of the week: Hilda

BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Hilda, a three-year-old German Shepherd mix that's looking to be adopted. Similarly to many other pets that end up for adoption, Hilda was taken in as a stray from the street into the Urgent Animals of Hearne care facility and loves to meet new people and pets alike. She also responds well to training and learns new things rather quickly.
HEARNE, TX
KAGS

The City of Navasota hosts 2022 Home for the Holidays event

NAVASOTA, Texas — The City of Navasota is hosting its annual Home for the Holidays event on Saturday, Dec. 10 at different venues around the town. This all-day event will bring fun to the whole family. Here is a list of the events occurring in order:. Navasota Farmers Market...
NAVASOTA, TX
KAGS

Brazos Valley Happenings | Nov. 4 to Nov. 6

TEXAS, USA — Here are some events taking place in the Brazos Valley in the first weekend of November. Head over to Blackwater Draw in Bryan to take part in the LBAA profit share and enjoy live music, food and beer, and a silent auction for a number of collectables, including a signed Cullen Gillespia framed photograph.
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Update: Halloweentown in Downtown Bryan rescheduled

BRYAN, Texas — The 3rd annual Halloweentown in Downtown Bryan event, originally planned for Oct. 28, has been moved to Monday, Oct. 31 at 4 p.m. The event will still have all of the fun trick-or-treating, photo opportunities and costume contests as originally planned. For a more detailed list...
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Bryan Animal Center at capacity and in need of help

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Animal Center announced that they are at capacity and do not have any space in their dog hall on Oct. 27. They are in desperate need of help from the community to clear up some space and save lives. You can visit the animal...
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Murder suspect wanted by College Station PD

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A suspect has been identified in the murder of a 15-year-old juvenile on Oct. 29 around 9:45 p.m., police say. According to police, an altercation in the parking lot of The Pearl apartments resulted in Anthony Ayers being shot and killed. The suspect identified is...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KAGS

Trunk-Or-Treat at Rudder High School this week

BRYAN, Texas — Rudder High School is hosting a Trunk-Or-Treat event for the community on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the school. This event will be open to all members of the community and will have plenty of games, candy and more to go around, all for free.
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

KAGS

Bryan College Station, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
553K+
Views
ABOUT

Bryan and College Station local news

 https://www.kagstv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy