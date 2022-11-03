Read full article on original website
Related
Female firefighters work to change the industry
In a field dominated by men, women have their sights set on change at fire departments across the region. Emily Bowsher and Tanesha Manley, both firefighter-paramedics, are the fourth and fifth women on the Lima Fire Department, and they’re the only two to have worked together on the same shift. The department is “built on tradition,” but Bowsher said diversity of thought will come with people of all backgrounds joining up.
Longtime cop Keith hangs up his badge
SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — Lulu’s Diner just off Spencerville Road is to Mike Keith what Cheers pub was to Norm, Cliff and the others. Everyone there seemingly knows his name. That’s due, in part, to a weekly gathering of retired Lima-area police officers at the diner. Every Friday morning, 6 0’clock sharp.
hometownstations.com
Lima City Council to vote on $1,000 pandemic bonus for certain current employees
Lima, OH (WLIO) - Mayor Sharetta Smith is asking council to approve a onetime payment of $1,000 to current city employees that had to provide essential work during the pandemic. There would be qualifications that the employees would have to meet to get the hazard pay, including they would have to been employed between March 9th and December 31st of 2020, and was not engaged in work that was “work from home,” unless it was required to do so under a quarantine order. All elected officials and mayoral staff appointees are not eligible to get the hazard pay. The bonus is part of Lima’s “Better Together” plan and will not exceed a total of $420,000.
13abc.com
High Winds Causing Damage Around Northwest Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Strong winds caused power outages in northwest Ohio this afternoon. As of 8:15 p.m. more than 1,000 customers in Williams County were without power, including nearly 75% of West Unity, according to Toledo Edison’s outage map. More than 1,000 customers each in Fulton, Wood and Lucas Counties were also in the dark at the time.
hometownstations.com
Schertzer wants to address federal funds and pension plans as Ohio's Treasurer
Lima, OH (WLIO) - Democrat Scott Schertzer says he would like to see more public service not self-service in the Ohio Treasurer's office. The longtime Mayor of Marion, Ohio worked in the state treasurer's office under Ohio’s 42nd Treasurer Mary Ellen Withrow, who served in the late 80s and early 90s. He says that she was an inspiration for him and the example she set for public service.
Allen County Home deed given to Port Authority
LIMA — The Allen County Home is now officially under new management. The vacant nursing home that was once owned by Allen County will be given to the Port Authority of Allen County. The property will be taken down and made readily available for potential new development. Allen County...
3 injured after crash in Mercer County
MERCER COUNTY — Three people were injured in a crash in Mercer County Sunday morning. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office got a call around 8 a.m. reporting a crash at the intersection of State Route 219 and Burkettsville-St. Henry Road. An initial investigation found that Grant Ebbing, 18,...
hometownstations.com
Project SEARCH students get unique live theater experiences
Lima, OH (WLIO) - A group of students got the VIP treatment at the reception before Sunday's showing of Hairspray the Musical. Project SEARCH is a program where students with learning disabilities from Apollo Career Center take on internships at Mercy Health-St. Rita's to gain real world experience. A reception was held in honor of project SEARCH students who participated in a commercial for the musical where they learned about what goes on behind the scenes of a live play and dressed up like actors.
sent-trib.com
Fremont man indicted for escape
A Fremont man has been indicted for escape after he allegedly tried to run while being placed in handcuffs. A Wood County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Logan Brian Johnson, 19, for resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor; escape, a third-degree felony; and three counts improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, two which were fourth-degree felonies and one which was a fourth-degree misdemeanor.
Gettysburg officials hope to change Norcold decision to leave Darke, Shelby counties
GETTYSBURG, Darke County — UPDATE @ 10:35 p.m. Elected officials in the Village of Gettysburg have asked for a meeting with U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, officials in Darke County and those representing Norcold, the RV refrigerator maker that will close its facility in the village and another in Shelby County because of economic conditions and labor constraints.
hometownstations.com
University of Findlay’s Helping Hands Food Drive Sets New Record
Press Release from the University of Findlay: The University of Findlay celebrated the conclusion of 2022’s Helping Hands food drive event on Thursday, November 3rd, with an award ceremony and celebration. Faculty, students, and staff gathered in the Center for Student Life and Business College on UF’s campus, to celebrate yet another record-setting year. The 2022 Helping Hands food drive gathered 238,732 pounds of food, donated by community members, students, and University employees. Also contributing to this year’s numbers were local school districts competing for the first ever “Golden Can” award. This year’s total donations surpassed last year’s total of 214,559 pounds of canned items and non-perishables. David Harr, University of Findlay Director of Dining Services, takes charge of the event each year but was still shocked by the results. “I was overwhelmed after seeing how much everyone contributed to this food drive. Each year it keeps going up! What’s great about it is that we have people that have contributed year after year, but we also have all these new people joining in. I think that’s how we’ve been able to grow each year,” Harr said.
hometownstations.com
City of Lima looking to hire and fill several job openings
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The City of Lima has the help wanted sign out just like most businesses across the region. The city has several openings they need to fill including some administrative positions. The city is an equal opportunity employer and is encouraging people to apply as these positions are not just a job but a career.
hometownstations.com
Bowl-a-Thon help continue the mission of City Life program at Rally Point Youth Center
Lima, OH (WLIO) - Community members spare a couple of hours Saturday afternoon to have some fun bowling and raise some money for a Lima youth center. Around 20 teams from local companies and organizations came out to support City Life at Rally Point Youth Center during their 7th annual Bowl-a-Thon fundraiser. The money raised helps them continue their mission to providing 11 to 19-year-olds with Christian-based programming in a safe, positive, and drug-free environment. Organizers are happy to see the community support for their program.
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Oct. 20-28
The following individuals were indicted by the Putnam County Grand Jury on Wednesday. Mark E. Morning, 40, Columbus Grove; domestic violence. Jeremy J. Knoll, 47, Leipsic; aggravated burglary and domestic violence. Justin D. Lammers, 24, Leipsic; aggravated possession of drugs. Christina M. Howell, 32, Columbus Grove; aggravated possession of drugs...
Times-Bulletin
Drew Laudick heads to state
VAN WERT — Van Wert High student Drew Laudick is going to state. The sophomore qualified last week in Tiffin as an individual runner in Division II, and will compete at the state cross country tournament at Fortress Obetz on Saturday at 1pm. Van Wert Schools celebrated Laudick by lining up the students in the hallways and letting them hi-five the sophomore as he ran through the halls. It started in the middle school and continued into the high school, where students rallied to watch video highlights of Laudick’s successes throughout the year.
7th Worker In 5 Years Gets Caught In Machine At Ohio Manufacturing Plant
The company is now facing over a million dollars in penalties.
hometownstations.com
Practicing good sleep hygiene could help those affected by time change
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Well, it's time to fall back this weekend. At 2 a.m. Sunday, we will be going back to Standard Time and moving the clock back one hour. Sleep medicine professionals say that an extra hour of sleep this weekend will help most wake up rested but that change in light could affect some people's sleep patterns. Doctors say you should practice good sleep hygiene.
Second juvenile to stand trial for murder as adult
LIMA — The second of four juveniles charged with murder and other crimes related to the June 10 shooting death of Lima resident Jayden Halpern was ordered Friday to stand trial as an adult. Allen County Juvenile Court Judge Todd Kohlrieser said during a morning hearing for Kayrese Garner...
hometownstations.com
Voting reminders from the Allen County Board of Elections
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The clock is ticking to get your vote in for this Tuesday's election. The Allen County Board of Elections reports that they have sent over 5,000 absentee ballots this election cycle and have received a little more than 4,000 back. So far as of Friday afternoon, 3,732 residents have cast their votes in person. Those who still have to turn in their absentee ballot must do so quickly in order to have their votes counted.
sent-trib.com
Alleged downtown BG shooter rejects plea
A Toledo man accused of putting in motion a downtown shooting that led to a man being struck in the leg has rejected a plea deal. Marquise Brown, 22, appeared Tuesday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Court Judge Matt Reger. He had been indicted in June for...
Comments / 0