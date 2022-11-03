Read full article on original website
wcn247.com
Judge again rules parts of New York gun law unconstitutional
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A federal judge for a second time declared portions of New York’s new gun law unconstitutional, including state rules that restrict carrying firearms in public parks and places of worship. The preliminary injunction Monday from U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby is legal setback for Gov. Kathy Hochul and state lawmakers, who quickly rewrote handgun licensing laws after the old ones were struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court in June. Suddaby halted the state police and local officials named in the lawsuit from enforcing multiple provisions of the law.
wcn247.com
Pennsylvanians scurry to fix mail-in ballots after ruling
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Some of Pennsylvania’s largest counties are working to help voters fix mail-in ballots that have fatal flaws such as incorrect dates or lack of signatures on the envelopes used to send them in. The efforts by elections officials in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh are in response to state Supreme Court orders in recent days that said mail-in ballots may not be counted if they lack accurate handwritten dates on the exterior envelopes. It's unclear just how many ballots are at issue across the state. Democrats are far more likely than Republicans to vote by mail. The numbers of mail-in ballots are large enough that they might matter in a close race, such as the contest between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz.
wcn247.com
Deloney scores 32, Vermont topples Brown 80-65 in opener
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Aaron Deloney’s 32 points led Vermont over Brown 80-65 in a season opener. Deloney added five assists for the Catamounts. Finn Sullivan scored 12 points and added seven rebounds and four steals. TJ Hurley scored 11 points. The Bears were led in scoring by Kino Lilly Jr., who finished with 18 points. Paxson Wojcik added 13 points, 10 rebounds and three steals for Brown. Dan Friday also scored 13 points.
wcn247.com
Jenkins puts up 19, Iona knocks off Pennsylvania 78-50
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Daniss Jenkins scored 19 points as Iona beat Pennsylvania 78-50 in a season opener. Quinn Slazinski scored 16 points and Nelly Junior Joseph finish with 13 points and 10 rebounds for Iona. Jordan Dingle led the way for the Quakers with 16 points. George Smith added 10 points and Max Lorca-Lloyd had nine points, 14 rebounds and three blocks. These two teams both play Friday. Iona visits Hofstra while Pennsylvania visits Missouri.
wcn247.com
Sanogo has 19, UConn beats Stonehill 85-54
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Adama Sanogo’s 19 points helped UConn defeat Stonehill 85-54 to open the season. The Skyhawks were led in scoring by Isaiah Burnett and Andrew Sims with 12 each.
wcn247.com
Gilbert scores 13, UNLV knocks off Southern 66-56
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Keshon Gilbert scored 13 points as UNLV beat Southern 66-56 in a season opener. Elijah Harkless scored 11 points and Jackie Johnson III finished with 10 points. Bryson Etienne had 25 points for the Jaguars. Up next for UNLV is a Saturday matchup with Incarnate Word at home. Southern visits Arizona on Friday.
wcn247.com
New D-I member Queens University edges Marshall 83-82
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kenny Dye had 24 points and made the go-ahead layup with nine seconds left and new Division-I member Queens University held on for an 83-82 victory over Marshall in a season opener. Marshall would get two contested opportunities under the basket, but couldn’t sink the game-winner as the Royals pulled off the victory in their first Division I game. Taevion Kinsey finished with 23 points, 10 rebounds and six steals for the Thundering Herd.
