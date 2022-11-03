ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New urgent care clinic by Texas Health opens in Denton

Texas Health has opened its first Breeze Urgent Care site in Denton just in time for cold and flu season.

The new clinic, which opened last week at 4600 Teasley Lane, is one of 19 that have recently opened since the Breeze model launched in 2020. Like the name implies, Breeze centers are designed around patient ease, staff say. Staff who are described as health concierges check in patients, take vitals and remain the point person for their entire visit, with clinicians aiming to get most visitors in and out in 30 minutes.

Texas Health brought its Breeze Urgent Care model to Denton last week as part of a 31-center expansion in Texas.
Buy Now Texas Health brought its Breeze Urgent Care model to Denton last week as part of a 31-center expansion in Texas. Jacob McCready/For the DRC

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

