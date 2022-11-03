ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

$1.9B Powerball drawing has Virginians rushing to try their luck

RICHMOND, Va. – Monday’s Powerball jackpot has swelled to a record-breaking $1.9 billion and Virginians are spending big in hopes that they’ll win. The cash option is an estimated $929.1 million. As of 2 p.m., Virginia Lottery said Powerball sales totaled $3,578,775 – that’s more than $1.9...
$1.9B Powerball drawing for November 7, 2022 delayed

The Powerball jackpot had Virginians dishing out cash to take a shot at winning big Monday night – and their hopes might have deflated a bit when the drawing was delayed. Monday night’s Powerball drawing was delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols, the California Lottery said in a tweet. The Colorado Lottery tweeted the same thing.
Powerball jackpot grows to $1.9 billion after no winning ticket

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot once again saw no winner. The jackpot now grows to a whopping $1.9 billion for Monday night’s drawing, with a cash option of $929 million. While there was no jackpot winner, one winning $50,000 ticket was bought in Amherst. The Virginia Lottery says 284,636 tickets...
Powerball ticket bought in Virginia wins $1 million

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Even though nobody won Wednesday night’s $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot, one Virginian is $1 million richer after winning big that night. Virginia Lottery says Powerball players in the Commonwealth won more than $2.1 million in the drawing. The $1 million winning ticket was bought at...
Fierce fights over US House, LA mayor top California ballot

LOS ANGELES – Candidates across California knocked on voters’ doors and pleaded for support at rallies in a late-hour campaign push Monday, hoping to sway the outcome in races that will play into control of the U.S. House, determine the next mayor of Los Angeles and test the longstanding Democratic grip on the nation’s most populous state.
