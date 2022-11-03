Read full article on original website
Related
WSLS
$1.9B Powerball drawing has Virginians rushing to try their luck
RICHMOND, Va. – Monday’s Powerball jackpot has swelled to a record-breaking $1.9 billion and Virginians are spending big in hopes that they’ll win. The cash option is an estimated $929.1 million. As of 2 p.m., Virginia Lottery said Powerball sales totaled $3,578,775 – that’s more than $1.9...
WSLS
$1.9B Powerball drawing for November 7, 2022 delayed
The Powerball jackpot had Virginians dishing out cash to take a shot at winning big Monday night – and their hopes might have deflated a bit when the drawing was delayed. Monday night’s Powerball drawing was delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols, the California Lottery said in a tweet. The Colorado Lottery tweeted the same thing.
WSLS
Powerball jackpot grows to $1.9 billion after no winning ticket
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot once again saw no winner. The jackpot now grows to a whopping $1.9 billion for Monday night’s drawing, with a cash option of $929 million. While there was no jackpot winner, one winning $50,000 ticket was bought in Amherst. The Virginia Lottery says 284,636 tickets...
NBC12
Powerball ticket bought in Virginia wins $1 million
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Even though nobody won Wednesday night’s $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot, one Virginian is $1 million richer after winning big that night. Virginia Lottery says Powerball players in the Commonwealth won more than $2.1 million in the drawing. The $1 million winning ticket was bought at...
WSLS
Virginia general election results for Bath County on Nov. 8, 2022
The 2022 General Election will be held on November 8. You can find results for Bath County here. Here’s a breakdown of how the county voted in the House of Representatives District 6 race. Bath County. In 2020, Ben Cline received 1,886 votes in Bath County while Nicholas Betts...
WSLS
Virginia Department of Wildlife: How to avoid hitting a deer on the road
The beautiful fall foliage and shorter days aren’t the only things that come with fall. Deer will be on the move in the coming months, according to the Virginia Department of Wildlife. This means the chances of hitting a deer on the road are higher. Not only is fall...
WSLS
Fierce fights over US House, LA mayor top California ballot
LOS ANGELES – Candidates across California knocked on voters’ doors and pleaded for support at rallies in a late-hour campaign push Monday, hoping to sway the outcome in races that will play into control of the U.S. House, determine the next mayor of Los Angeles and test the longstanding Democratic grip on the nation’s most populous state.
WSLS
Virginia couple faces charges for attempted armed home invasion in New Jersey
MARLBORO, N.J. – A Virginia couple is in custody after authorities tied them to trying to break into a New Jersey home. The incident happened on Sept. 24 when Marlboro Township Police responded to an attempted home invasion call around 5:30 a.m., according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office press release.
WSLS
Back to reality: Typical November air settles in before Nicole’s soaking rain arrives
ROANOKE, Va. – Following record-shattering warmth Monday, it’s a return to more typical temperatures the next two days in southwest and central Virginia. Election Day starts out pretty chilly, but sunshine comes to the rescue following an early morning lunar eclipse!. Nighttime temperatures drop into the 30s and...
