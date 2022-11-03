Read full article on original website
KBUR
Four arrested on drug and weapons charges
Mount Pleasant, IA- The Mount Pleasant Police Department has announced the arrest of four individuals on drug and weapons charges. According to a news release, on Thursday, November 3rd at 12:56 PM the Mount Pleasant Police Department investigated a drug complaint in the 200 block of West Franklin Street involving a vehicle and 4 people.
KBUR
Keokuk man and woman arrested on felony drug and weapons charges
Keokuk, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Keokuk man and woman on felony drug and weapons charges. On Wednesday, November 2nd, 28-year-old Dalton Meyers and 27-year-old Miranda Meyers, both of Keokuk, were arrested in the 2200 block of Highway 61 Bypass in Fort Madison.
KCJJ
Overnight accident on I-80 in Iowa City ties up traffic; West Liberty man arrested, allegedly gives false name to investigators
A one-car accident tied up traffic overnight on Interstate 80, leading to the arrest of a Muscatine County man who Iowa City Police say lied about his identity. A witness reported seeing a 2004 Nissan Maxima drive into the ditch on eastbound I-80 near mile marker 247…between the Dodge Street and Herbert Hoover Highway exits…just after 1:45 Sunday morning. Iowa City Police say the driver of the Maxima, identified as 34-year-old Julian Andres Vazquez of West Liberty, showed signs of intoxication, admitted to drinking, performed poorly on field sobriety tests, and refused breath testing. He was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated.
khqa.com
2 arrested, 1 injured after shots fired in domestic disturbance
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Two people are facing charges after a fight led to shots being fired in Hannibal. Hannibal Police say officers were called a little after 9 a.m. on Saturday to a home in the 3600 block of McMasters for a domestic disturbance. Officers found Julia A....
Pen City Current
For the Record – Friday, November 4, 2022
11/03/22 – 4:20 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of larceny/theft at the intersection of 24th Street and Avenue N. 11/03/22 – 5:29 a.m. – Fort Madison police cited Steven Roy Eugene Brown, 56, of Fort Madison, at the intersection of 29th Street and Avenue L, on a charge of driving under suspension.
Galesburg PD investigating 2 shootings
Galesburg police are looking for leads in a pair of shootings early this morning. Officers were first called to the 400 block of E. Berrien Street at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 6 and found one victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The second incident […]
KWQC
Galesburg police respond to shootings, still looking for suspects
GALESBURG, Ill., (KWQC) - Galesburg police responded to two shootings early Sunday morning. According to the police department, there was a shooting in the 400 block of E Berrien Street at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. At that location, there was one victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg....
977wmoi.com
One Dead Following Single Vehicle Rollover
On Sunday November 6th at 7:41 AM Henderson County Sheriff’s Department Responded to Township RD 1400E North of 900 N Stronghurst for a report of a one vehicle rollover accident. Upon Deputies arrival the vehicle was found to have rolled over. The driver of the vehicle Sarah Shrum Age...
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal man pleads not guilty to making, possessing pipe bombs
ST. LOUIS – A Hannibal man appeared in court Thursday and pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of making and possessing pipe bombs. U.S. Attorney Sayler Fleming with the Eastern District of Missouri said in a press release that Joshua Eugene Rickey, 33, was indicted Oct. 26 on one felony count of possession of one or more unregistered destructive devices and one count of manufacturing one or more unregistered destructive devices.
ktvo.com
Convicted abuser from northeast Missouri gets 30-year sentence
MEMPHIS, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man who beat a woman for five days straight and tried to choke her learned his punishment this week. Kenneth Leo Spring, 53, of Luray, Missouri, was sentenced Wednesday to a total of 30 years in prison for two convictions of first-degree domestic assault causing serious physical injury.
khqa.com
7 sentenced for conspiracy to distribute meth
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — Seven people, four men and three women, were sentenced on Friday, October 28, 2022, to multi-year terms in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in and around the McDonough County, Illinois, area. Each of the defendants previously pleaded guilty to the offenses. John...
1 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Knox County Thursday evening
KNOX COUNTY, Illinois — A Galesburg woman is dead after her vehicle left the roadway of U.S. Route and struck another vehicle head-on near Seminary Street in Knox County, according to Illinois State Police. Roly V. Molenga, 22, and her passenger Donnell Mathews, 25, also of Galesburg, were traveling...
KBUR
16 year old pleads guilty in West Burlington murder
West Burlington, IA- A 16-year-old accused of killing 18-year-old Owen Laird of Burlington, plead guilty to a charge of 2nd Degree Murder Tuesday, November 1st. The Hawk Eye reports that Philup Howard was charged as an adult in the case after a ruling in December of 2021, and was charged with First Degree Murder. He was 15 at the time.
tspr.org
McDonough County sheriff candidates talk about SAFE-T Act and other issues
The sheriff in McDonough County is running for a second term. He’s being challenged by a long-time member of the Colchester police department. The incumbent is Nick Petitgout. He won the Republican primary in March 2018, then was appointed sheriff shortly thereafter when predecessor Rick Van Brooker left office early. Petitgout went on to win the general election in 2018. Now he’s on the ballot again after running unopposed in this year’s Republican primary.
ourquadcities.com
1 killed in two-car crash Thursday
A woman was killed Thursday in a Knox County crash involving two vehicles, according to a news release from Illinois State Police.y. The crash happened at 7:10 p.m. Thursday on U. S. Route 34 westbound near Seminary Street in Galesburg, the release says. Roly V. Molenga, 22, of Galesburg, was...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Nov. 3, 2022
Phillip A Covert (39) Homeless for FTA Driving Under the Infleuence,Operating Uninsured Vehicle & Driving While License Suspended and Adams Co warrant for Possession of Stolen Vehicle at 3700 Broadway Lodged 178. Diabolique D Benton (24) 625 Harrison for Adams Co warrants for Aggravated Battery, Domestic Battery and Interfering with...
KCJJ
Washington man charged with domestic abuse and injuring officers during arrest
A Washington Iowa man was arrested early Monday morning after a fight with his live-in Iowa City boyfriend. According to the arrest report, the incident occurred a little after 4:30 am at the Hawk Ridge Apartments. 23-year-old Artez Johnson and the victim reportedly got into an argument over Johnson being intoxicated and flirting with someone. Johnson went outside, followed by the victim. Johnson allegedly became angry, got in the victim’s face and punched him multiple times. At one point, the victim reportedly fell to the ground and Johnson continued the assault.
KBUR
Weight restriction temporarily placed on Fort Madison bridge
Fort Madison, IA- A three-ton weight limit has been placed on the toll bridge between Fort Madison and Niota Illinois. The Hawk Eye reports that BNSF officials placed the weight limit on the bridge following an inspection that revealed an issue with the highway portion of the bridge. The weight...
aledotimesrecord.com
Burglaries report: $2K of tools, bikes stolen from garage on North Broad Street, Galesburg
GALESBURG — At 4:51 p.m. Friday, over $2,000 in items were reported stolen from a garage in the 1000 block of North Broad Street. The victim advised four bicycles, a sewer auger, a Dewalt drill, and a nail gun, had been stolen from his unlocked garage. Speaking with a neighbor, it seemed that the thefts occurred around 3:20 a.m. due to the neighbors garage alarm going off at that time with two individuals on bicycles being seen. The total value of the stolen items is $2,480.
977wmoi.com
Seven Sentenced During Operation Icy Road by Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit
McDonough County Sheriff Nicholas M. Petitgout and Macomb Police Chief Jerel Jones announce the federal sentencing of seven subjects during Operation Icy Road by the Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit. The Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit has representation from the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office and Macomb Police Department. On October 28,...
