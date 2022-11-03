Read full article on original website
Milwaukee's Bobby Portis starting for Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) on Saturday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis is starting in Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Portis will make his first start this season after Giannis Antetokounmpo was ruled out with knee soreness. In 30.9 expected minutes, our models project Portis to score 36.8 FanDuel points. Portis' projection includes 18.1 points,...
Hornets starting Terry Rozier (ankle) in Saturday's lineup, Kelly Oubre to bench
Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (ankle) is starting in Saturday's contest against the Brooklyn Nets. Rozier will make his third start this season after injuring his ankle in Charlotte's second game. In 36.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Rozier to score 39.0 FanDuel points. Rozier's projection includes 21.3 points, 4.8...
Justise Winslow (ankle) will play Monday for Portland
Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow will suit up Monday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Winslow was listed probable coming into the day due to a minor ankle ailment. And as that tag suggested, he has been cleared to play. Our models project Winslow for 7.5 points,...
Ish Smith (calf) ruled out for Nuggets' Saturday matchup
Denver Nuggets guard Ish Smith (calf) will not play in Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Smith will miss his second straight game with a calf strain. Expect Bruce Brown to see more minutes off the bench on Saturday night. Brown's projection includes 9.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.5...
New York's Mitchell Robinson (knee) ruled out on Saturday
New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics. Robinson will miss at least seven-to-ten days with a knee sprain. Expect Isaiah Hartenstein to see more minutes versus a Boston unit ranked 18th in defensive rating. Hartenstein's projection includes 11.6 points, 8.3...
Knicks starting Isaiah Hartenstein at center for injured Mitchell Robinson (knee) on Saturday
New York Knicks forward Isaiah Hartenstein is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Boston Celtics. Hartenstein will make his first start this season after Mitchell Robinson was ruled out with a knee sprain. In 28.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Hartenstein to score 34.3 FanDuel points. Hartenstein's projection includes 11.6...
Blake Griffin coming off Celtics' bench on Monday
Boston Celtics forward/center Blake Griffin will play with the second unit Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Al Horford missed Saturday's game due to lower back stiffness. The time off did him well, as the team has given him the green light to take the court to kick off the new week. He'll also immediately start, sending Griffin back to a bench role.
Jalen Green (knee) available Monday for Rockets
Houston Rockets shooting guard Jalen Green (knee) is available to play on Monday against the Orlando Magic. Green is cleared after being listed as probable. He scored over 20 points in each of the last two games and averaged 3.5 3-pointers in those contests. numberFire's models project Green for 34.0...
Gordon Hayward (shoulder) out again Saturday for Charlotte
Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Gordon Hayward will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Hayward is dealing with a left shoulder contusion, which is why he sat out Friday. Now, on the second leg of the back-to-back set, the team has once again ruled him out. Expect Jalen McDaniels to remain in the starting five.
Reggie Jackson (knee) starting for Clippers Monday night
Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson will start Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Jackson was listed questionable due to a left patella contusion. Despite the ailment, the team's medical staff have given him the green light to take the court. He'll also keep his spot as the starting point guard.
Derrick Jones Jr. (thumb) available for Bulls Monday night
Chicago Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. will play Monday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. This comes as no surprise, as Jones entered the day with a probable tag. Now, the team has listed him as available to take the court versus Fred VanVleet and Co. Our models...
Yesterday's Perfect NBA DFS Lineups: Saturday 11/5/22
Ever finish a night of daily fantasy and wonder what a perfect lineup would look like? Well, each day here at numberFire, we're going to share that information with you. Last night's lineups are listed below. As always, make sure to check out our projections and optimal lineups -- which...
Cam Johnson (knee) out Saturday for Phoenix
Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Johnson left Friday's game early and did not return due to a knee injury. He was also seen on crutches after the game. Now, the team has ruled him out entirely for Saturday's contest. Expect a potential starting role for Torrey Craig in the frontcourt.
Brandon Clarke in Grizzlies' lineup Monday for Steven Adams (ankle)
Memphis Grizzlies power forward Brandon Clarke is in the starting lineup on Monday against the Boston Celtics. Clarke will replace Steven Adams (ankle) in the first unit and play extended minutes. Santi Aldama is also expected to play a larger role versus Boston. Per FantasyPros, the Celtics are allowing the...
JaVale McGee starting for Mavericks on Monday; Dwight Powell to bench
Dallas Mavericks center JaVale McGee is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. McGee came off the bench Friday night, but he'll be back in there on Monday. Head coach Jason Kidd said the starting center position will fluctuate based on matchups. So to kick off the new week, McGee is getting the nod, and Dwight Powell will revert to the bench.
Zeke Nnaji (ankle) out again for Denver on Monday
Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji will not play Monday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Nnaji was listed doubtful as he deals with a sprained right ankle, so this comes as no surprise. It's unclear when he'll be cleared to return to the court. In 6 games...
Al Horford (back) starting Monday for Boston; Blake Griffin back to bench
Boston Celtics forward/center AL Horford will start Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Horford missed Saturday's game due to lower back stiffness. The time off did him well, as the team has given him the green light to take the court to kick off the new week. He'll also immediately start, sending Blake Griffin back to a bench role.
Andrew Nembhard (knee) starting for Pacers Monday in place of injured Chris Duarte
Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard will start Monday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Chris Duarte is set to miss roughly 4-6 weeks with a sprained ankle. And with Aaron Nesmith also injured, the Pacers are extremely shorthanded on the wing. For now, Nembhard will be the one who slots into the vacated starting spot on the wing.
Jalen Williams starting for Oklahoma City on Monday; Mike Muscala to bench
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams will start Monday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Williams has been coming off the bench as of late. However, that will change on Monday as head coach Mark Daigneault makes a lineup switch. Mike Muscala will now head to the bench to make room for Williams in the starting five.
Patriots' Damien Harris (illness) out for Week 9
New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (illness) has been ruled out of Week 9's game against the Indianapolis Colts. As expected, Harris has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not play against the Colts on Sunday due to an illness. Rhamondre Stevenson will continue to operate as the Patriots' feature back. Our models expect him to handle 19.5 carries and catch 3.9 passes against the Colts.
