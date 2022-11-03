Read full article on original website
Subtropical Storm Nicole prompts opening of 8 sandbag locations across Seminole County
SANFORD, Fla. – The St. John’s River just finally dropped to “minor” flood stage but it won’t take much rain to lift it back to “moderate” flood stage or worse, Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris warned Monday as Subtropical Storm Nicole tracks toward Florida.
Subtropical Storm Nicole puts Central Florida counties under state of emergency
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida is getting ready for Subtropical Storm Nicole, prompting Gov. Ron DeSantis to issue a state of emergency declaration for 34 of the state’s 67 counties ahead of the storm’s arrival later this week. Brevard, Flagler, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole, Sumter and Volusia...
Subtropical Storm Nicole bears down on Florida, Orlando-area counties distributing sandbags
Subtropical storm Nicole is heading this way and Orlando-area counties are distributing sandbags ahead of potential flooding. Nicole is currently several hundred miles east of the Bahamas and is expected to cut westward toward the islands and the Florida peninsula in the coming days. A hurricane watch has been issued by the National Hurricane Center from the Volusia/Brevard county line to Hallandale Beach.
Coastal Volusia County residents urged to finish storm preps Monday
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County officials are urging coastal residents to finish their storm preparations ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole by the end of the day Monday. Officials said there are around two dozen structures in the county that could be in jeopardy due to preexisting erosion from...
Ormond Beach family faces Nicole after Hurricane Ian flooded their home
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – One Ormond Beach family is living in an RV after Hurricane Ian destroyed the inside of their home. The past few weeks, they have been making repairs and buying new appliances. [TRENDING: What is a subtropical storm? | Lunar eclipse coming soon | Become a...
Volusia County officials urge residents to be prepared, stay off beaches ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County officials are urging residents to stay off of the beaches throughout the week ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole’s landfall. Officials warn that the developing late-season area in the Tropics could be a “significant coastal event with dangerous rip currents, perilous waves and high tides.” Coastal waves could break between 5-10 feet that will impact already damaged dunes and sea walls, county officials said.
Tracking Subtropical Storm Nicole: Sandbag locations open Monday for some Central Florida residents
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - With the National Hurricane Center monitoring Subtropical Storm Nicole, many uncertainties remain as to how hard the storm will hit Florida later this week. In preparation for the storm, Flagler County along with Altamonte Springs is opening sandbag locations for residents. Flagler County. Two sandbag locations...
Neighbor recalls morning 4-year-old, 3 women shot dead in Orange County home
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Three women and a 4-year-old girl were found shot and killed inside a home early Friday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they were called to the home on Myers Drive around 4:00 a.m. after another woman, who had also been shot, ran to a neighbor’s home for help.
Orange County voters to decide on transportation tax
ORLANDO, Fla. – Despite record inflation and rising interest rates, Orange County voters will decide on Tuesday whether to raise taxes to improve transportation infrastructure. The proposed 1% sales tax hike will generate an estimated $600 million annually to go toward expanding Lynx and SunRail routes as well as...
Corruption Cowles? Supervisor of Elections’ Son Works for Equipment Vendor
Nick Cowles, the son of Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles, works as a “Ballot Management Product Specialist” and is a Florida Account Manager for the election equipment vendor serving his father’s office. There are growing claims of possible corruption and increasing worries about election integrity in the heart of Central Florida.
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here are Central Florida’s early voting figures ahead of Election Day
Election Day is Tuesday, and those who didn’t vote by mail or come out for early voting will have their final chance to cast a ballot in the 2022 midterm elections. As of Monday evening, here are the numbers for Central Florida’s early voters and mail-in ballots. [TRENDING:...
Subtropical Storm Nicole: Where you can get sandbags in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — State and local officials urge residents to prepare for the weather that may impact Florida this week. Orange County will have four sandbag locations open for residents on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.:. Downey Park, 10107 Flowers Ave. Ft. Christmas Historical Park, 1300 N....
Hundreds of Thousands of Frogs Descend on Florida Town After Hurricane Ian: ‘Frogmageddon’
A Florida neighborhood in Edgewater is currently being overrun by hundreds of thousands of frogs following Hurricane Ian. Some residents are calling it a “frogmageddon,” and they’re wondering where these amphibians have come from, Fox Weather reports. Over the past few nights, local Kelly White has increasingly...
TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole forecast to become hurricane before hitting Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Subtropical Storm Nicole formed early Monday less than 500 miles from the Bahamas, and computer models show the system becoming a hurricane before hitting Florida, with the Orlando area squarely in its sights. On Monday afternoon, Nicole was 435 miles east-northeast of the northwestern Bahamas, heading...
Woman shot following argument in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was shot early Monday in Orange County’s Pine Hills neighborhood, sheriff’s investigators said. Deputies responded to Pine Hills Road near Belco Drive minutes after midnight. At the scene, they reported locating the shooting victim, in her 20s. According to Orange County...
Will Tropical Storm Nicole hit Orlando? Here’s the latest forecast track
Orlando, along with all of Central Florida, is in the extended forecast cone of uncertainty for Tropical Storm Nicole, which is forecast to develop on Monday and approach the east coast of Florida late Wednesday or into Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center. A hurricane watch is in effect for the east coast from the Broward/Miami-Dade county line to Titusville and a storm surge ...
More videos released of dangerous bikers causing chaos in Orange, Seminole county streets
Casselberry - Another driver has reached out to FOX 35 News with a video of dangerous bikers, taking over Central Florida streets. And today the Seminole County Sheriff's Office released dashcam footage of biker chaos from last weekend. Hundreds of bikers can be seen going through a red light after...
Brevard County braces for possible storm impacts
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard County coast is bracing for the possibility of a strong storm just a few weeks after being lashed by Hurricane Ian. The county has already experienced a week of heavy surf and rip tide warnings, and that’s just about to be dialed up.
Port Orange officials telling residents of Volusia County retirement community no homes being condemned after Hurricane Ian
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Residents of the Colony in the Wood retirement community in Port Orange are looking for answers after experiencing major flooding during Hurricane Ian. Residents of the Colony in the Wood retirement community are looking for answers after experiencing major flooding during Ian. On Wednesday, city...
3 women and a little girl die in shooting at Florida home
ORLANDO (WKMG) - The sheriff said two little girls hid when Shavell Jordan Jones started shooting around 4 a.m. Friday at a home on Myers. Authorities said while he is in the hospital recovering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, detectives continue their search for answers. “It’s never easy to make...
