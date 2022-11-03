ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Orlando Weekly

Subtropical Storm Nicole bears down on Florida, Orlando-area counties distributing sandbags

Subtropical storm Nicole is heading this way and Orlando-area counties are distributing sandbags ahead of potential flooding. Nicole is currently several hundred miles east of the Bahamas and is expected to cut westward toward the islands and the Florida peninsula in the coming days. A hurricane watch has been issued by the National Hurricane Center from the Volusia/Brevard county line to Hallandale Beach.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Volusia County officials urge residents to be prepared, stay off beaches ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County officials are urging residents to stay off of the beaches throughout the week ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole’s landfall. Officials warn that the developing late-season area in the Tropics could be a “significant coastal event with dangerous rip currents, perilous waves and high tides.” Coastal waves could break between 5-10 feet that will impact already damaged dunes and sea walls, county officials said.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Orange County voters to decide on transportation tax

ORLANDO, Fla. – Despite record inflation and rising interest rates, Orange County voters will decide on Tuesday whether to raise taxes to improve transportation infrastructure. The proposed 1% sales tax hike will generate an estimated $600 million annually to go toward expanding Lynx and SunRail routes as well as...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

Corruption Cowles? Supervisor of Elections’ Son Works for Equipment Vendor

Nick Cowles, the son of Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles, works as a “Ballot Management Product Specialist” and is a Florida Account Manager for the election equipment vendor serving his father’s office. There are growing claims of possible corruption and increasing worries about election integrity in the heart of Central Florida.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Woman shot following argument in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was shot early Monday in Orange County’s Pine Hills neighborhood, sheriff’s investigators said. Deputies responded to Pine Hills Road near Belco Drive minutes after midnight. At the scene, they reported locating the shooting victim, in her 20s. According to Orange County...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Tropical Storm Nicole hit Orlando? Here’s the latest forecast track

Orlando, along with all of Central Florida, is in the extended forecast cone of uncertainty for Tropical Storm Nicole, which is forecast to develop on Monday and approach the east coast of Florida late Wednesday or into Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center. A hurricane watch is in effect for the east coast from the Broward/Miami-Dade county line to Titusville and a storm surge ...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Brevard County braces for possible storm impacts

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard County coast is bracing for the possibility of a strong storm just a few weeks after being lashed by Hurricane Ian. The county has already experienced a week of heavy surf and rip tide warnings, and that’s just about to be dialed up.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WECT

3 women and a little girl die in shooting at Florida home

ORLANDO (WKMG) - The sheriff said two little girls hid when Shavell Jordan Jones started shooting around 4 a.m. Friday at a home on Myers. Authorities said while he is in the hospital recovering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, detectives continue their search for answers. “It’s never easy to make...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

