New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (illness) has been ruled out of Week 9's game against the Indianapolis Colts. As expected, Harris has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not play against the Colts on Sunday due to an illness. Rhamondre Stevenson will continue to operate as the Patriots' feature back. Our models expect him to handle 19.5 carries and catch 3.9 passes against the Colts.

1 DAY AGO