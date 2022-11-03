Read full article on original website
Patriots' Damien Harris (illness) out for Week 9
New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (illness) has been ruled out of Week 9's game against the Indianapolis Colts. As expected, Harris has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not play against the Colts on Sunday due to an illness. Rhamondre Stevenson will continue to operate as the Patriots' feature back. Our models expect him to handle 19.5 carries and catch 3.9 passes against the Colts.
Atlanta's Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) activated off injured reserve, eligible to play in Week 9
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) has been activated off the injured reserve. Patterson is on track to return after Atlanta's versatile running back missed four games with a knee injury. In a matchup against a Los Angeles Chargers' team ranked 31st in FanDuel points allowed per game to running backs, our models project Patterson to score 7.8 FanDuel points.
Ryan Tannehill (anke) inactive in Week 9 for Titans; Malik Willis to start
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill will not play Sunday in the team's Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Tannehill had a chance of making his return to the field after sitting out in Week 8. However, he's not quite ready to come back. As a result, Malik Willis will garner another start at quarterback for the Titans. Expect heavy usage from Derrick Henry once again.
Darren Waller (hamstring) inactive in Week 9 for Las Vegas
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Waller wasn't expected to play as he deals with a hamstring injury, so this comes as no surprise. What has become a lost season for the former star tight end continues with another absence. Foster Moreau and Jesper Horsted will look to pick up the slack.
Baker Mayfield in at quarterback for Panthers in Week 9
The Carolina Panthers replaced P.J. Walker with Baker Mayfield at the quarterback position in their Week 9 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Walker was downright dreadful in the first half for the Panthers, and the team decided to hand the reigns back over to Mayfield with their 35-point defecit. Walker...
Jarvis Landry (ankle) ruled out for Saints in Week 9
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry will not play Monday in the team's Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens. Landry is delaing with a sprained ankle, which is why he entered the day with a questionable tag. And now, the team has officially ruled him out of action for Monday night's affair. Expect more snaps and targets for Tre'Quan Smith and Rashid Shaheed.
Hornets starting Terry Rozier (ankle) in Saturday's lineup, Kelly Oubre to bench
Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (ankle) is starting in Saturday's contest against the Brooklyn Nets. Rozier will make his third start this season after injuring his ankle in Charlotte's second game. In 36.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Rozier to score 39.0 FanDuel points. Rozier's projection includes 21.3 points, 4.8...
Donovan Mitchell (ankle) questionable for Cavaliers on Sunday
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Los Angeles Lakers. After a one-game absence, Mitchell's status remains in the air with a left ankle sprain. Expect Dean Wade to see more minutes on Sunday if Mitchell remains out. Mitchell's projection includes 24.7...
Reggie Jackson (knee) starting for Clippers Monday night
Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson will start Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Jackson was listed questionable due to a left patella contusion. Despite the ailment, the team's medical staff have given him the green light to take the court. He'll also keep his spot as the starting point guard.
Josh Hart (ankle) available Monday for Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Josh Hart (ankle) is available to play on Monday against the Miami Heat. Hart has been upgraded after being listed as probable. Damian Lillard (calf) and Anfernee Simons (foot) are returning from their respective multi-game absences on Monday, so Hart's usage rate will likely take a hit.
Grayson Allen starting, MarJon Beauchamp on bench Monday for Milwaukee
Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard Grayson Allen is in the starting lineup on Monday against the Atlanta Hawks. Allen will replace MarJon Beauchamp in the starting lineup after coming off the bench last game. numberFire's models project Allen for 21.7 minutes and 15.3 FanDuel points on Monday, and he has a...
Anthony Davis (back) questionable for Lakers' Sunday matchup
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (back) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Despite logging 34 minutes with back tightness, Davis remains questionable on Sunday. In a matchup against a Cleveland unit ranked second in defensive rating, our models project Davis to score 43.8 FanDuel points.
Cam Johnson (knee) out Saturday for Phoenix
Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Johnson left Friday's game early and did not return due to a knee injury. He was also seen on crutches after the game. Now, the team has ruled him out entirely for Saturday's contest. Expect a potential starting role for Torrey Craig in the frontcourt.
Jimmy Butler (hip) officially available Monday for Miami
Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler (hip) is available to play on Monday against the Portland Trail Blazers. Butler missed the last two games with a hip issue. Tyler Herro (ankle) is out Monday, so Max Strus figures to stick in the starting lineup with Butler. numberFire's models project Butler for...
Cam Payne (foot) available Monday for Suns
Phoenix Suns point guard Cam Payne (left foot soreness) is available to play on Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers. Payne will return to his reserve role after missing the past two games. Damion Lee and Landry Shamet will have less minutes available. numberFire's models project Payne for 17.0 minutes and...
Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) out once again for Houston on Monday
Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate will not play Monday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Tate is still dealing with his right ankle soreness, and as a result, he will remain sidelined Monday night. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return to the court. In 3 games...
Frank Ntilikina (ankle) upgraded to questionable for Dallas Monday night
Dallas Mavericks guard Frank Ntilikina is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Brookly Nets. Ntilikina has missed all season to this point due to right ankle effusion. However, the team has upgraded his status to questionable for Monday night's contest. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 9:45 p.m. tipoff.
GREEN BAY - Tickets prices for Lambeau Field games are beginning to reflect the Green Bay Packers' sagging fortunes, but road game prices reflect the better records of their opponents and the excitement of their own fans. Five of the Packers' remaining eight opponents have winning records ― three of them lead their...
Zeke Nnaji (ankle) out again for Denver on Monday
Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji will not play Monday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Nnaji was listed doubtful as he deals with a sprained right ankle, so this comes as no surprise. It's unclear when he'll be cleared to return to the court. In 6 games...
Brandon Clarke in Grizzlies' lineup Monday for Steven Adams (ankle)
Memphis Grizzlies power forward Brandon Clarke is in the starting lineup on Monday against the Boston Celtics. Clarke will replace Steven Adams (ankle) in the first unit and play extended minutes. Santi Aldama is also expected to play a larger role versus Boston. Per FantasyPros, the Celtics are allowing the...
