Wyoming State

Happy National Bison Day, Wyoming!

Wyoming: Where the Buffalo Roam. Today is National Bison Day. The U.S. Senate passed a resolution recognizing National Bison Day for the historical, economic, ecological and cultural contributions the large mammal has made across America. Since then, it's been celebrated every first Saturday of November. At a time when Congress...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming Highway Patrol Shares A Windy Outcome

A Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) Trooper took this picture on Interstate 25 in Platte County today, according to the WHP Facebook page. Currently, all of Interstate 25 in Wyoming is closed to light and high-profile vehicles. For the latest road conditions or wind advisories, check: wyoroad.info. #sticksoutformateo in remembrance of...
PLATTE COUNTY, WY
Wyoming Roadkill Numbers On The Rise

Wyoming has done a lot to bring down the number of vehicle vs. animal collisions in the state, including migration bridges. In some ways these efforts have been very helpful. Yet, some numbers are, unfortunately, still on the rise. A new report by The Nature Conservancy of Wyoming shows wildlife–vehicle...
WYOMING STATE
Interstate 80 Eastbound Closed At Pine Bluffs

In the wake of a winter storm that dumped snow across most of Wyoming on Thursday, Interstate 80 is closed eastbound from Pine Bluffs to the Nebraska state line. That's according to the WYDOT Road and Travel website, which says the closure is due to conditions in Nebraska:. ''Road Closed...
PINE BLUFFS, WY
Jackson, in Dissent, Issues First Supreme Court Opinion

WASHINGTON (AP) — New Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson has issued her first Supreme Court opinion. It was a short dissent Monday in support of a death row inmate from Ohio. Jackson wrote that she would have thrown out lower court rulings in the case of inmate Davel Chinn, whose lawyers argued that the state suppressed evidence that might have altered the outcome of his trial.
OHIO STATE
Wyoming: What to expect on election night

Republicans are set to extend their dominance of ever-redder Wyoming with little resistance. Attorney Harriet Hageman beat U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney in the highly publicized GOP primary and now faces the same Democrat who lost to Cheney by a wide margin in 2020. Gov. Mark Gordon seeks a second term against a Democrat who has not held major office. Election denier and Republican state Rep. Chuck Gray is unopposed for secretary of state. State Auditor Kristi Racines and State Treasurer Curt Meier are unopposed for second terms.
WYOMING STATE
Strong Winds Causing Travel Restrictions on Interstates 80 and 25

Extremely strong winds have prompted WYDOT to close stretches of Interstates 80 and 25 to light, high-profile vehicles today [Nov. 5]. That's according to the agency's Wyoming Road and Travel website. According to the website, as of 11 a.m. I-25 was closed to light, high-profile vehicles from Casper to the Colorado state line.
CASPER, WY
Wyoming Radio Stations Demolished Due To SPIDER!

4 am Thursday, November 3rd, 2022. The date the Townsquare media offices and studios of Casper Wyoming had to be evacuated. The building was then set on fire by the local fire department as police stood to buy in full riot gear. A SPIDER HAD BEEN FOUND!. I know, right?
CASPER, WY
Travel Impacts Expected From Wyoming Blast Of Winter Weather

A Cheyenne-based meteorologist is expecting travel impacts today and into Friday from a blast of winter weather that is expected in the Cowboy State. A winter weather advisory has been posted by the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service for much of southeast Wyoming starting today:. And Dayweather Inc.,...
WYOMING STATE
Try Out These Innovative Options For Icy Wyoming Sidewalks

We all know what happens in the fall, winter and early spring in Wyoming, like it or not, there's always a chance of snow. When the snow falls and turns to ice, you surely don't want to fall with it. The likelihood of that happening, if you don't treat your sidewalks and driveways, is really high.
WYOMING STATE
GOP’s Cheney endorses Virginia Democrat Abigail Spanberger

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Rep. Liz Cheney has crossed the political aisle again this election year and endorsed a Democratic colleague in a competitive House race. This time, Cheney is backing former CIA officer Abigail Spanberger as she seeks a third term in a newly redrawn district in northern Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
Badger & Bull: Vietnam Veterans & Bikers Report to Wyoming

In case you didn't know, K2Radio News has a podcast called Report to Wyoming where we talk to people in our community about their thoughts and ideas. For this week's episode, Badger and Bull sit down and talk about mental health, chili, and Harleys...among other things. SPOILER ALERT!! ...Don't Read...
WYOMING STATE
PHOTOS: Casper Mountain is a Winter Wonderland

Casper Mountain is showing off in a new white coat. Full disclosure, the wind nearly knocked the photographer and her two year old assistant over, BUT it was worth it!. We were hoping to catch sight of some critters, but were likely the only animals crazy enough to be tromping around in those gusty woods.
