Law Enforcement to Crack Down on Drunk Drivers During Border War
One of college football's oldest rivalries will take place this Saturday, Nov. 12, when the Wyoming Cowboys travel to Fort Collins to tangle with the Colorado State Rams in the 114th edition of the Border War. In an effort to keep traveling football fans safe, law enforcement agencies from across...
Happy National Bison Day, Wyoming!
Wyoming: Where the Buffalo Roam. Today is National Bison Day. The U.S. Senate passed a resolution recognizing National Bison Day for the historical, economic, ecological and cultural contributions the large mammal has made across America. Since then, it's been celebrated every first Saturday of November. At a time when Congress...
Wyoming Highway Patrol Shares A Windy Outcome
A Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) Trooper took this picture on Interstate 25 in Platte County today, according to the WHP Facebook page. Currently, all of Interstate 25 in Wyoming is closed to light and high-profile vehicles. For the latest road conditions or wind advisories, check: wyoroad.info. #sticksoutformateo in remembrance of...
BLM Reaches Settlement With Wyoming on Casper Ranch Purchase
Governor Mark Gordon announced in a press release that Wyoming and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) have reached a settlement on the BLM's effort to conserve the Marton Ranch in Natrona County. In May, the BLM purchased the ranch after working with the Land and Water Conservation Fund. In...
Wyoming Roadkill Numbers On The Rise
Wyoming has done a lot to bring down the number of vehicle vs. animal collisions in the state, including migration bridges. In some ways these efforts have been very helpful. Yet, some numbers are, unfortunately, still on the rise. A new report by The Nature Conservancy of Wyoming shows wildlife–vehicle...
Ever Wondered What Wyoming Cowboys Really Ate On The Trail?
The life of a cowboy isn't an easy life. It's hard work, long hours and you're never what you're going to get into. When you watch cowboys on tv or in the movies, Hollywood has a tendency to dramatize the lifestyle a little....I know, wild right?. If you've read books,...
Interstate 80 Eastbound Closed At Pine Bluffs
In the wake of a winter storm that dumped snow across most of Wyoming on Thursday, Interstate 80 is closed eastbound from Pine Bluffs to the Nebraska state line. That's according to the WYDOT Road and Travel website, which says the closure is due to conditions in Nebraska:. ''Road Closed...
Jackson, in Dissent, Issues First Supreme Court Opinion
WASHINGTON (AP) — New Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson has issued her first Supreme Court opinion. It was a short dissent Monday in support of a death row inmate from Ohio. Jackson wrote that she would have thrown out lower court rulings in the case of inmate Davel Chinn, whose lawyers argued that the state suppressed evidence that might have altered the outcome of his trial.
Wyoming: What to expect on election night
Republicans are set to extend their dominance of ever-redder Wyoming with little resistance. Attorney Harriet Hageman beat U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney in the highly publicized GOP primary and now faces the same Democrat who lost to Cheney by a wide margin in 2020. Gov. Mark Gordon seeks a second term against a Democrat who has not held major office. Election denier and Republican state Rep. Chuck Gray is unopposed for secretary of state. State Auditor Kristi Racines and State Treasurer Curt Meier are unopposed for second terms.
Strong Winds Causing Travel Restrictions on Interstates 80 and 25
Extremely strong winds have prompted WYDOT to close stretches of Interstates 80 and 25 to light, high-profile vehicles today [Nov. 5]. That's according to the agency's Wyoming Road and Travel website. According to the website, as of 11 a.m. I-25 was closed to light, high-profile vehicles from Casper to the Colorado state line.
Snow, Wind, Sub-Zero Wind Chills Likely In SE Wyoming This Week
The Office of the National Weather Service says that while it's still not clear whether a winter storm will hit southeast Wyoming later this week, the overall chances of accumulating snow, wind, and cold weather seem to be increasing. That's according to a post on the agency's website:. ''Snow, wind,...
Wyoming Radio Stations Demolished Due To SPIDER!
4 am Thursday, November 3rd, 2022. The date the Townsquare media offices and studios of Casper Wyoming had to be evacuated. The building was then set on fire by the local fire department as police stood to buy in full riot gear. A SPIDER HAD BEEN FOUND!. I know, right?
Natrona County Republican Party, Wyoming GOP Agree To Dismiss Lawsuit
The Natrona County Republican Party -- with the agreement with the state GOP -- has asked the Wyoming Supreme Court to dismiss a lawsuit alleging the state GOP violated its party's bylaws at its 2020 convention. Both sides of the lawsuit filed the stipulated motion to dismiss with prejudice --...
Travel Impacts Expected From Wyoming Blast Of Winter Weather
A Cheyenne-based meteorologist is expecting travel impacts today and into Friday from a blast of winter weather that is expected in the Cowboy State. A winter weather advisory has been posted by the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service for much of southeast Wyoming starting today:. And Dayweather Inc.,...
Try Out These Innovative Options For Icy Wyoming Sidewalks
We all know what happens in the fall, winter and early spring in Wyoming, like it or not, there's always a chance of snow. When the snow falls and turns to ice, you surely don't want to fall with it. The likelihood of that happening, if you don't treat your sidewalks and driveways, is really high.
GOP’s Cheney endorses Virginia Democrat Abigail Spanberger
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Rep. Liz Cheney has crossed the political aisle again this election year and endorsed a Democratic colleague in a competitive House race. This time, Cheney is backing former CIA officer Abigail Spanberger as she seeks a third term in a newly redrawn district in northern Virginia.
Badger & Bull: Vietnam Veterans & Bikers Report to Wyoming
In case you didn't know, K2Radio News has a podcast called Report to Wyoming where we talk to people in our community about their thoughts and ideas. For this week's episode, Badger and Bull sit down and talk about mental health, chili, and Harleys...among other things. SPOILER ALERT!! ...Don't Read...
2022 Wyoming High School Football State Championships in Laramie
The championship games at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie are set for next Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11 and 12, 2022. These are the 10 teams and five matchups to determine who will be crowned champion in each of the five classifications of Wyoming High School Football. Class 2A. Lovell...
PHOTOS: Casper Mountain is a Winter Wonderland
Casper Mountain is showing off in a new white coat. Full disclosure, the wind nearly knocked the photographer and her two year old assistant over, BUT it was worth it!. We were hoping to catch sight of some critters, but were likely the only animals crazy enough to be tromping around in those gusty woods.
