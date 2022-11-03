Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
Stevanato: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
PADUA, Italy (AP) _ Stevanato Group SpA (STVN) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $36.6 million. On a per-share basis, the Padua, Italy-based company said it had net income of 14 cents. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research...
MySanAntonio
Kaleyra: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
MILAN (AP) _ Kaleyra, Inc. (KLR) on Monday reported a loss of $11.7 million in its third quarter. The Milan-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents per share. The company posted revenue of $83.9 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $84.8 million.
MySanAntonio
LivePerson: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) on Monday reported a loss of $43.2 million in its third quarter. The New York-based company said it had a loss of 56 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 11 cents per share. The results beat Wall Street...
MySanAntonio
Ready Capital: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Ready Capital Corporation (RC) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $63.2 million. The New York-based company said it had net income of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 44 cents per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average...
MySanAntonio
PerkinElmer: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) _ PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) on Tuesday reported earnings of $85.3 million in its third quarter. The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 67 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.51 per share. The maker of scientific instruments posted revenue of...
MySanAntonio
New Fortress Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $61.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 41 cents per share.
MySanAntonio
James Hardie: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
DUBLIN (AP) _ James Hardie Industries PLC (JHX) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $167.4 million. The Dublin-based company said it had profit of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 39 cents per share. The fiber cement maker posted revenue of $997.6 million in...
Customer Satisfaction Remains Weak. So Does Consumer Spending
ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- Nationwide customer satisfaction remains low, but there has been a tiny 0.1% uptick to 73.2 (on a 0-100 scale) this quarter. Nevertheless, no matter how small, it is an increase, which has been a rarity for a long time now. In fact, this is only the second time during the past 16 quarters ACSI has increased. Consumer spending remains weak as well, but it did grow by 1.4% in the third quarter. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005255/en/ ACSI 2000 - 2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Comments / 0