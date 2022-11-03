Boston Celtics forward/center AL Horford will start Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Horford missed Saturday's game due to lower back stiffness. The time off did him well, as the team has given him the green light to take the court to kick off the new week. He'll also immediately start, sending Blake Griffin back to a bench role.

BOSTON, MA ・ 8 HOURS AGO