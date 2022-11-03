ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

GOP Elections Commissioner violating court order allowing voting on Vassar campus

POUGHKEEPSIE – The League of Women Voters, a Vassar College professor, and a Vassar student successfully won a lawsuit on Thursday in Dutchess County Supreme Court that forced the Dutchess County Board of Elections to establish a polling place on the college campus. State law requires that colleges with more than 300 students residing on campus be provided a polling place on the school grounds.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Essence

Black Women Poised To Make History In The 2022 Midterm Elections

ESSENCE highlights some of the women who could make Black history in key midterm races across the country. As early voting has begun, the 2022 midterm elections are underway. With a record number of Black candidates running for political office from the local to the federal level, there is a chance to see many firsts for Black leadership across the country.
GEORGIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Democrats switching voter registrations to the GOP in Pennsylvania

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania's registered voter numbers are up and Democrats hold an advantage, but Republicans are gaining former Democrats. Early voting is underway and Election Day is Tuesday. As of Monday, the commonwealth had 8.87 million registered voters, according to the Department of State. Slightly more than...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RadarOnline

Georgia Gubernatorial Candidate Stacey Abrams Paid Close Friend & Campaign Chair $10M To Fight Failed Voting Rights Case

Stacey Abrams reportedly paid her close friend-turned-campaign chair upwards of $10 million to pursue a mostly unsuccessful voter rights case in Georgia, RadarOnline.com has learned. Abrams, who is currently running for Georgia governor again after losing the gubernatorial race in 2018, allegedly paid Allegra Lawrence-Hardy's law firm a total of...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Midterm elections 2022 – live: New poll shows Democrats narrowly ahead in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona

With one week to go until the final day of voting in the midterm elections, control of the US Senate still hangs in the balance as new polls show Democrats narrowly ahead or tied in key states.According to a new survey from The New York Times and Siena College, Arizona’s Mark Kelly, Pennsylvania’s John Fetterman and Georgia’s Raphael Warnock are all ahead of their rivals by 3-6 points. Were all three to win, that would represent a net pickup of one seat for the Democrats.However, should Mr Warnock finish with under 50 per cent of the vote after 8...
GEORGIA STATE
Nymag.com

What the Polls Say Today: Red Alert for Patty Murray?

Eight days before Election Day, the overall midterms picture is looking up for Republicans. With early voting underway in most states, it seems that a Republican wave of undetermined size is approaching, putting the Senate into play and very likely delivering the House to the GOP. But in weather and in politics, forecasts are often wrong, and there are multiple unknown factors to take into account.
GEORGIA STATE
CNET

Voter Intimidation in the 2022 Election: What to Do if You See It

Election Day is approaching in the US, and concerns of voter intimidation are growing once again. 43% of registered voters surveyed in a recent Reuters-Ipsos poll said they were worried about threats of violence or voter intimidation while voting in person. Voter intimidation has been going on for decades and...
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

Why the length of a senator’s term looms large ahead of elections

Voters in battleground states, especially those that will dictate control of the Senate, have probably heard a lot of specific numbers in recent months. There’s the number of jobs created, the inflation rate, the number of Americans who are losing their reproductive rights, the number of votes parties need on Capitol Hill to claim majorities, and the made-up number of IRS agents who’ll soon enforce tax laws.

Comments / 0

Community Policy