International Seaways: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ International Seaways, Inc. (INSW) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $113.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $2.28. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations....
Playtika: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HERZLIYA PITUARCH, Israel (AP) _ Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $68.2 million. The Herzliya Pituarch, Israel-based company said it had profit of 17 cents per share. The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for...
LivePerson: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) on Monday reported a loss of $43.2 million in its third quarter. The New York-based company said it had a loss of 56 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 11 cents per share. The results beat Wall Street...
Ready Capital: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Ready Capital Corporation (RC) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $63.2 million. The New York-based company said it had net income of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 44 cents per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average...
Coty: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Coty Inc. (COTY) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $128.6 million. The New York-based company said it had profit of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 11 cents per share. The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of...
PerkinElmer: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) _ PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) on Tuesday reported earnings of $85.3 million in its third quarter. The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 67 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.51 per share. The maker of scientific instruments posted revenue of...
