Qiagen: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
PL VENLO, Netherlands (AP) _ Qiagen NV (QGEN) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $82.4 million. On a per-share basis, the Pl Venlo, Netherlands-based company said it had profit of 36 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and amortization costs, were 53 cents per share. The...
PowerSchool: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
FOLSOM, Calif. (AP) _ PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) on Monday reported a loss of $2.5 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Folsom, California-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 21 cents per share. The results...
Fabrinet: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) _ Fabrinet (FN) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $64.6 million. The Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands-based company said it had profit of $1.76 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to $1.97 per share. The results beat Wall Street...
Sandstorm Gold: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $31.7 million. The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 5 cents per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average...
Quanergy to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 14, 2022
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- Quanergy Systems, Inc., (NYSE:QNGY) (“Quanergy” or the “Company”), a leading provider of LiDAR sensors and smart 3D solutions, today announced that the Company will release its third quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2022, on Monday, November 14, 2022 after the financial markets close. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005241/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
