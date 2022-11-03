Read full article on original website
MySanAntonio
Carlyle: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
WASHINGTON (AP) _ The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $280.8 million. On a per-share basis, the Washington-based company said it had net income of 77 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.42 per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of...
LivePerson: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) on Monday reported a loss of $43.2 million in its third quarter. The New York-based company said it had a loss of 56 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 11 cents per share. The results beat Wall Street...
Squarespace: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Squarespace, Inc. (SQSP) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $10.1 million. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 7 cents. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings...
Sandstorm Gold: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $31.7 million. The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 5 cents per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average...
International Seaways: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ International Seaways, Inc. (INSW) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $113.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $2.28. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations....
Coty: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Coty Inc. (COTY) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $128.6 million. The New York-based company said it had profit of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 11 cents per share. The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of...
New Fortress Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $61.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 41 cents per share.
