Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, has hit children in the Chicago area early this year, and doctors say cases still remain extremely high. "It’s been pretty significant for us. A good percentage of our in-patient children have RSV. Almost 65 to 70 percent of in-patient children are RSV positive," said Dr. Michael Cappello, vice chair of pediatrics at Advocate Children's Hospital in Park Ridge.

11 HOURS AGO