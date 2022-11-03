ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MySanAntonio

Qiagen: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PL VENLO, Netherlands (AP) _ Qiagen NV (QGEN) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $82.4 million. On a per-share basis, the Pl Venlo, Netherlands-based company said it had profit of 36 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and amortization costs, were 53 cents per share. The...
MySanAntonio

PowerSchool: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FOLSOM, Calif. (AP) _ PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) on Monday reported a loss of $2.5 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Folsom, California-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 21 cents per share. The results...
MySanAntonio

Sandstorm Gold: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $31.7 million. The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 5 cents per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average...
MySanAntonio

James Hardie: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) _ James Hardie Industries PLC (JHX) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $167.4 million. The Dublin-based company said it had profit of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 39 cents per share. The fiber cement maker posted revenue of $997.6 million in...
The Associated Press

Quanergy to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 14, 2022

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- Quanergy Systems, Inc., (NYSE:QNGY) (“Quanergy” or the “Company”), a leading provider of LiDAR sensors and smart 3D solutions, today announced that the Company will release its third quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2022, on Monday, November 14, 2022 after the financial markets close. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005241/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Lineage Logistics Extends U.S. EPA SmartWay® Transport Partnership

NOVI, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- Lineage Logistics, LLC (“Lineage” or the “Company”), the world’s largest and most innovative temperature-controlled industrial REIT and logistics solutions provider, today announced it has renewed its participation in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) SmartWay Transport Partnership, a program that provides a framework to assess the environmental performance and energy efficiency of goods moving through supply chains so partnering companies can reduce their environmental footprint. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005272/en/ A refrigerated truck arrives at a Lineage Logistics warehouse facility. (Photo: Business Wire)
