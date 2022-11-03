Read full article on original website
Milwaukee's Bobby Portis starting for Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) on Saturday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis is starting in Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Portis will make his first start this season after Giannis Antetokounmpo was ruled out with knee soreness. In 30.9 expected minutes, our models project Portis to score 36.8 FanDuel points. Portis' projection includes 18.1 points,...
Grayson Allen coming off Milwaukee's bench on Saturday night
Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen is not starting in Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Allen will play with the Bucks' second unit after Marjon Beauchamp was named Saturday's starter. numberFire's models project Allen to record 10.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.0 assists.
Atlanta's Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) activated off injured reserve, eligible to play in Week 9
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) has been activated off the injured reserve. Patterson is on track to return after Atlanta's versatile running back missed four games with a knee injury. In a matchup against a Los Angeles Chargers' team ranked 31st in FanDuel points allowed per game to running backs, our models project Patterson to score 7.8 FanDuel points.
Aaron Holiday starting for Hawks Monday in place of injured Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks guard Aaron Holiday will start Monday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Trae Young has been ruled out of action due to right shin soreness. As a result, there is a vacancy in the starting five. For now, that role will go to Holiday. Our models...
Knicks starting Isaiah Hartenstein at center for injured Mitchell Robinson (knee) on Saturday
New York Knicks forward Isaiah Hartenstein is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Boston Celtics. Hartenstein will make his first start this season after Mitchell Robinson was ruled out with a knee sprain. In 28.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Hartenstein to score 34.3 FanDuel points. Hartenstein's projection includes 11.6...
Andrew Nembhard (knee) starting for Pacers Monday in place of injured Chris Duarte
Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard will start Monday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Chris Duarte is set to miss roughly 4-6 weeks with a sprained ankle. And with Aaron Nesmith also injured, the Pacers are extremely shorthanded on the wing. For now, Nembhard will be the one who slots into the vacated starting spot on the wing.
Hornets starting Terry Rozier (ankle) in Saturday's lineup, Kelly Oubre to bench
Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (ankle) is starting in Saturday's contest against the Brooklyn Nets. Rozier will make his third start this season after injuring his ankle in Charlotte's second game. In 36.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Rozier to score 39.0 FanDuel points. Rozier's projection includes 21.3 points, 4.8...
Andrew Wiggins (foot) starting Monday for Golden State; Jonathan Kuminga back to bench
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Andrew Wiggins will start Monday in the team's game against the Sacrameto Kings. Wiggins missed Friday's game due to a foot injury. However, after resting throughout the weekend, he has received the green light to take the court to kick off the new week. He'll also start immediately, sending Jonathan Kuminga back to the bench.
Anthony Davis (back) questionable for Lakers' Sunday matchup
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (back) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Despite logging 34 minutes with back tightness, Davis remains questionable on Sunday. In a matchup against a Cleveland unit ranked second in defensive rating, our models project Davis to score 43.8 FanDuel points.
Jalen Williams starting for Oklahoma City on Monday; Mike Muscala to bench
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams will start Monday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Williams has been coming off the bench as of late. However, that will change on Monday as head coach Mark Daigneault makes a lineup switch. Mike Muscala will now head to the bench to make room for Williams in the starting five.
Kelly Oubre playing with Charlotte's second unit on Saturday night
Charlotte Hornets forward Kelly Oubre is not starting in Saturday's contest against the Brooklyn Nets. Oubre will come off the bench after Terry Rozier was announced as Charlotte's starter at home. In 260.3 minutes this season per Rotogrinders' Court IQ, Oubre is averaging 1.01 FanDuel points per minute.
JaVale McGee starting for Mavericks on Monday; Dwight Powell to bench
Dallas Mavericks center JaVale McGee is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. McGee came off the bench Friday night, but he'll be back in there on Monday. Head coach Jason Kidd said the starting center position will fluctuate based on matchups. So to kick off the new week, McGee is getting the nod, and Dwight Powell will revert to the bench.
Charlotte's Terry Rozier (ankle) active on Saturday
Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (ankle) will play in Saturday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Rozer will make his return after Charlotte's guard missed extended time with a right ankle sprain. In a matchup against a Brooklyn team allowing a 113.8 defensive rating, our models project Rozier to score 39.0 FanDuel points.
Jalen Green (knee) available Monday for Rockets
Houston Rockets shooting guard Jalen Green (knee) is available to play on Monday against the Orlando Magic. Green is cleared after being listed as probable. He scored over 20 points in each of the last two games and averaged 3.5 3-pointers in those contests. numberFire's models project Green for 34.0...
Grayson Allen starting, MarJon Beauchamp on bench Monday for Milwaukee
Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard Grayson Allen is in the starting lineup on Monday against the Atlanta Hawks. Allen will replace MarJon Beauchamp in the starting lineup after coming off the bench last game. numberFire's models project Allen for 21.7 minutes and 15.3 FanDuel points on Monday, and he has a...
LaMelo Ball (ankle) still out Monday for Hornets
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball will not play Monday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Ball is still recovering from his sprained ankle, and at this point, it's completely unclear when he'll be ready to return to the court. He's yet to make his 2022-23 season debut. In...
Reggie Jackson (knee) starting for Clippers Monday night
Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson will start Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Jackson was listed questionable due to a left patella contusion. Despite the ailment, the team's medical staff have given him the green light to take the court. He'll also keep his spot as the starting point guard.
Jabari Smith Jr. (illness) will play Monday for Houston
Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith will suit up Monday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Smith was listed probable to play as he deals with a non-COVID illness. And as that tag suggested, the team has given him the green light to take the court. Smith's return will likely send Kenyon Martin Jr. back to a bench role.
Chimezie Metu analyzes 116-113 loss to the Warriors, mistakes by his Kings down the stretch
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings forward Chimezie Metu talks about Monday’s 116-113 loss to the Warriors, Golden State’s big boost from the 47 point outing from Stephen Curry, Sacramento’s rough fourth quarter defensively, the mistakes made in the closing moments of the game that proved costly and concluding a 2-2 road trip.
Darius Garland (knee) starting for Cavaliers Sunday; Isaac Okoro back to bench
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Garland has been dealing with a sprained left knee. After missing time due to it, the team has given him the green light to take the court. He'll also immediately start, sending Isaac Okoro back to a bench role.
