Fox17
Benton Harbor residents: Pick up bottled water at these locations (Nov. 8–14)
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has released the latest schedule for bottled-water distribution in the city of Benton Harbor. This comes as work to replace all of the city's lead service lines nears completion. Residents may pick up bottled water at...
WNDU
Police walking back on identity of man who drove stolen truck into St. Joseph River
(WNDU) - Berrien County Police are walking back on the identity of the man who drove an allegedly stolen truck into the St. Joseph River on Thursday night. The driver of the truck, originally identified as Sebastian Heintzelman, 29, of Mishawaka, led police on a chase that started on S. 3rd Street near Ontario Road in Niles Township. The truck sped off, leading officers on a pursuit into Indiana that ended on Riverside Drive near the corner of E. Marion Street in South Bend.
WNDU
Two Elkhart men arrested in large fentanyl bust
buildingindiana.com
READI Funds Kick Off Multiple Projects in South Bend, Elkhart
The South Bend – Elkhart Regional Development Authority (RDA) approved Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) grant funding to support 19 quality of place projects. Of the 19, five are strategically focused on enhancing regional economic development, totaling over $6.2 million in READI allocated funds. These projects include the Marshall County Career Innovation Center, Momentum SBE Entrepreneurship Hub, Portage Place Business, Culture and Arts Accelerator and Incubator, South Bend International Airport Air Cargo and Logistics Center, and Tolson Center for Community Excellence.
wtvbam.com
Brand sentenced to up to 17 years in St. Joseph County after being convicted of three charges
CENTREVILLE, MI (WTVB) – A Sturgis man who was convicted in St. Joseph County Circuit Court for crimes he committed in that county on October 22, 2021 was given a prison sentence of up to 17 years on Thursday. 27-year-old Dylan Brand was convicted by a jury following a...
WNDU
Portion of E. Jefferson Boulevard to be closed through Saturday
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Starting Monday, part of E. Jefferson Boulevard will be closed!. The closure will be between Cedar Street and Burkit Avenue for surface milling and paving. Barricades and signs are in place for the closure, so please use caution when you’re driving through the area. The...
WNDU
Police investigating after shooting at Concord Mall
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after one person was shot at the Concord Mall on Monday. According to the Elkhart City Police Department, there was a fight, and shots were fired. There was one male victim but he was not on scene when police arrived. It’s believed to...
abc57.com
One injured in shooting on Dunham Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - One person was injured in a shooting in the 1200 block of Dunham Street Sunday night, according to the South Bend Police Department. Officers were called to the scene around 9:45 p.m. for the shooting. One victim is being treated for his injuries. No arrests have...
abc57.com
Joint agency investigation leads to massive fentanyl bust and arrests
abc57.com
Two-vehicle crash in South Bend kills one
WNDU
Chicago man dead after car crash in South Bend
WNDU
Three people dead, two injured in Elkhart County crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people are dead and two are injured after a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning. According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, the driver, identified as 18-year-old Christian Hartpence, was with four others in a Pontiac Grand Prix west on County Road 38, near County Road 17 around 3:07 a.m.
WILX-TV
Michigan hunters return to find catalytic converters stolen from vehicles
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some Michigan hunters returned to their vehicles to find their catalytic converters had been stolen. According to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, two vehicles in a rural area near Otisco Township had their catalytic converters removed and stolen while their owners were out hunting for deer.
Slower mail delivery expected in Southwest Michigan with new federal plan
KALAMAZOO, MI – Delivery times for mail through the United States Postal Service may be slower if a consolidation plan moves forward in Southwest Michigan. A new federal plan aims to consolidate local mail dispatch centers, meaning carriers from Southwest Michigan would need to commute to 9th Street in Oshtemo Township, about a mile north of I-94, to pick up the mail they need to deliver that day. It’s one of 10 areas across the U.S. that may see consolidation under a plan proposed by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.
WNDU
Habitat, Notre Dame team up to build house for local woman
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It was an emotional day for one Mishawaka woman as she received keys to her new home. Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County and the Notre Dame Student Build Chapter gathered for a key ceremony Friday evening for Shareen Dokali. Dokali said she thought she’d...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo man found dead, Michigan State suspends players & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Kalamazoo County woman $100,000 richer after winning Powerball Lottery. A Kalamazoo County woman got a sweet treat instead of a trick this Halloween. Anne Vantongeren, 64, of Portage, won a $100,000 Powerball prize Monday from...
State awards $7 million in lead abatement grants
Four cities in West and Southwest Michigan have been granted hundreds of thousands of dollars in state grants to aid in lead mitigation.
22 WSBT
Update: Non-life-threatening injuries in Concord Mall shooting
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — We have just confirmed a man treated for a gunshot at Goshen Hospital is the victim of today's Concord Mall shooting. Elkhart Police say the incident happened around 2:30 on Monday. Elkhart Police tell WSBT they believe the Concord Mall shooting was an isolated incident.
WNDU
Police investigating Sunday night shooting in South Bend
WNDU
First Alert Weather
