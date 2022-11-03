Read full article on original website
IGT: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
LONDON (AP) _ International Game Technology PLC (IGT) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $264 million. On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had profit of $1.30. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of...
James Hardie: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
DUBLIN (AP) _ James Hardie Industries PLC (JHX) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $167.4 million. The Dublin-based company said it had profit of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 39 cents per share. The fiber cement maker posted revenue of $997.6 million in...
New Fortress Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $61.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 41 cents per share.
Credit card balances reach record $866B as consumers battle economic headwinds
Consumers are leaning on credit cards and personal loans in an effort to offset the financial pressures caused by high inflation and high interest rates.
Oshkosh Corporation Honored as Recipient of Forrester’s 2022 Technology Strategy Impact Award
OSHKOSH, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK), a leading innovator of mission-critical vehicles and essential equipment, today announced that it has won Forrester’s 2022 Technology Strategy Impact Award for excellence in executing an enterprise wide, future fit technology strategy that puts customers at the center of its operating model. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005917/en/ Oshkosh Corporation Wins Forrester’s 2022 Technology Strategy Impact Award (Graphic: Business Wire)
Customer Satisfaction Remains Weak. So Does Consumer Spending
ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- Nationwide customer satisfaction remains low, but there has been a tiny 0.1% uptick to 73.2 (on a 0-100 scale) this quarter. Nevertheless, no matter how small, it is an increase, which has been a rarity for a long time now. In fact, this is only the second time during the past 16 quarters ACSI has increased. Consumer spending remains weak as well, but it did grow by 1.4% in the third quarter. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005255/en/ ACSI 2000 - 2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Fifth Third Bank Expands Cash/Back Credit Card Suite
CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- Fifth Third Bank, National Association, is complementing its flagship 1.67% Cash/Back Card with the launch of a new lend-centric credit card that enhances and expands its Cash/Back lineup. Fifth Third has announced a 1% Cash/Back Card, which will help solve everyday banking needs such as paying for purchases – big or small – paying bills, managing debt, and handling unexpected expenses. And it comes with an introductory 0% APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 21 months. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107006107/en/ Fifth Third Bank expands its suite of cash/back cards with its 1% Cash/Back Card, which comes with an introductory 0% APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 21 months. (Photo: Business Wire)
