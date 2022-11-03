CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- Fifth Third Bank, National Association, is complementing its flagship 1.67% Cash/Back Card with the launch of a new lend-centric credit card that enhances and expands its Cash/Back lineup. Fifth Third has announced a 1% Cash/Back Card, which will help solve everyday banking needs such as paying for purchases – big or small – paying bills, managing debt, and handling unexpected expenses. And it comes with an introductory 0% APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 21 months. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107006107/en/ Fifth Third Bank expands its suite of cash/back cards with its 1% Cash/Back Card, which comes with an introductory 0% APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 21 months. (Photo: Business Wire)

