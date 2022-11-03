Read full article on original website
Stevanato: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
PADUA, Italy (AP) _ Stevanato Group SpA (STVN) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $36.6 million. On a per-share basis, the Padua, Italy-based company said it had net income of 14 cents. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research...
LivePerson: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) on Monday reported a loss of $43.2 million in its third quarter. The New York-based company said it had a loss of 56 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 11 cents per share. The results beat Wall Street...
Kaleyra: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
MILAN (AP) _ Kaleyra, Inc. (KLR) on Monday reported a loss of $11.7 million in its third quarter. The Milan-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents per share. The company posted revenue of $83.9 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $84.8 million.
Sandstorm Gold: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $31.7 million. The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 5 cents per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average...
New Fortress Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $61.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 41 cents per share.
PerkinElmer: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) _ PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) on Tuesday reported earnings of $85.3 million in its third quarter. The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 67 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.51 per share. The maker of scientific instruments posted revenue of...
James Hardie: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
DUBLIN (AP) _ James Hardie Industries PLC (JHX) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $167.4 million. The Dublin-based company said it had profit of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 39 cents per share. The fiber cement maker posted revenue of $997.6 million in...
Squarespace: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Squarespace, Inc. (SQSP) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $10.1 million. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 7 cents. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings...
Customer Satisfaction Remains Weak. So Does Consumer Spending
ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- Nationwide customer satisfaction remains low, but there has been a tiny 0.1% uptick to 73.2 (on a 0-100 scale) this quarter. Nevertheless, no matter how small, it is an increase, which has been a rarity for a long time now. In fact, this is only the second time during the past 16 quarters ACSI has increased. Consumer spending remains weak as well, but it did grow by 1.4% in the third quarter. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005255/en/ ACSI 2000 - 2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Fifth Third Bank Expands Cash/Back Credit Card Suite
CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- Fifth Third Bank, National Association, is complementing its flagship 1.67% Cash/Back Card with the launch of a new lend-centric credit card that enhances and expands its Cash/Back lineup. Fifth Third has announced a 1% Cash/Back Card, which will help solve everyday banking needs such as paying for purchases – big or small – paying bills, managing debt, and handling unexpected expenses. And it comes with an introductory 0% APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 21 months. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107006107/en/ Fifth Third Bank expands its suite of cash/back cards with its 1% Cash/Back Card, which comes with an introductory 0% APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 21 months. (Photo: Business Wire)
Oshkosh Corporation Honored as Recipient of Forrester’s 2022 Technology Strategy Impact Award
OSHKOSH, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK), a leading innovator of mission-critical vehicles and essential equipment, today announced that it has won Forrester’s 2022 Technology Strategy Impact Award for excellence in executing an enterprise wide, future fit technology strategy that puts customers at the center of its operating model. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005917/en/ Oshkosh Corporation Wins Forrester’s 2022 Technology Strategy Impact Award (Graphic: Business Wire)
LevaData Appoints Supply Chain Transformation Leader Keith Hartley as Chief Executive Officer
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- LevaData, the industry-leading supply management company that is transforming direct material sourcing through its integrated artificial intelligence (AI) platform for cost and risk optimization, announced today its board of directors has appointed Keith Hartley as Chief Executive Officer. Hartley immediately assumes the day-to-day leadership of the company and joins LevaData’s board of directors. LevaData’s Founder Rajesh Kalidindi will remain actively involved in the company as a member of the board of directors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005316/en/ Keith Hartley, newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of LevaData. (Photo: Business Wire)
nVent HOFFMAN Software Will Simplify Engineering Processes and Connect Fabrication and Workers to Drive Productivity
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) (“nVent”), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced it will preview its upcoming digital manufacturing software portfolio at Rockwell Automation Fair in Chicago. The Design to Manufacturing Software, powered by Zuken’s E3.series, is a proven and fast engineering system for designers and manufacturing personnel to: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005471/en/ All connected by a “digital thread,” the nVent HOFFMAN Design to Manufacturing software enables a fully automated process, simplifying the design process and connecting engineering to manufacturing. (Graphic: nVent)
Bank of America offering no downpayment, no closing costs, no credit score home loans
NATIONWIDE – Bank of America announced a new loan, Community Affordable Loan Solution, which allows zero down payment, zero closing cost and no minimum credit requirement for first-time homebuyers in Black and Latino designated neighborhoods. This program is in addition to the bank’s partnership with the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America (NACA) to provide zero down, zero closing cost, no minimum credit score loans for low-to-moderate income homebuyers through May 2027.
