TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Neither major party expects Kansas Republican Jerry Moran to have any trouble winning a third term to the U.S. Senate in Tuesday’s election. Moran faced Democrat Mark Holland, the former mayor of Kansas City, Kansas, but was seen as about as safe as any incumbent GOP senator could be because of the state’s traditional Republican leanings. This year’s election marked 90 years since a Wichita prosecutor, George McGill, was the last Democrat to win a U.S. Senate race in Kansas. Former President Donald Trump endorsed Moran early in 2021, insulating him from a serious Republican primary challenge, though Moran voted to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election the month before Trump’s endorsement. Holland won a Democratic primary in August against five other largely unknown candidates. Moran’s career has been marked by his ability to retain the support of all factions of the Kansas Republican Party. He represented a western and central Kansas district in the House for 14 years before being elected to the Senate in 2010.

KANSAS STATE ・ 32 MINUTES AGO