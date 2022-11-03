Read full article on original website
US Privately Asks Ukraine to Show Russia It's Open to Talks, Washington Post Reports
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is privately encouraging Ukraine’s leaders to signal an openness to negotiate with Russia and drop their public refusal to engage in peace talks unless President Vladimir Putin is removed from power,The Washington Post reported Saturday. The paper quoted unnamed people familiar with the...
Indian Foreign Minister Heads to Russia for Talks Expected to Include Ukraine Conflict
Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is visiting Moscow for talks expected to focus on economic and political issues. The two-day visit during which the Indian minister will meet his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade and Industry, Denis Manturov, will be the first by a senior Indian official to Russia since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February.
'Never Again': Ukraine Bolsters Defenses Along Belarus-Russia Border
Gorodnia, ukraine — Crouching in his hidden lookout on the edge of a forest, a Ukrainian border guard scans the horizon to the border with Russia and Belarus just a few kilometers to the north. With the rain pouring down and the clouds low, there will be no Russian...
Ukraine to Sign Key ASEAN Peace Pact
State department — Ukraine is boosting its ties with Southeast Asian nations, signing a key foreign relations pact with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) later this week in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba is expected to sign, in person, the so-called Instrument...
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Nov. 6
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 11:30 p.m.: Ukraine's Home-Front Helpers: Throughout the Russian invasion, Ukrainian civilians have been volunteering and working to make vital hardware for their country’s war effort. Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty has the photos.
UK Reports Dismissals of Russian Commanders Since Ukraine Invasion
Britain’s Defense Ministry said Sunday in its daily intelligence report about Ukraine that there has been a “series of dismissals of senior Russian military commanders since the onset of the invasion in February 2022." The report said, “These dismissals represent a pattern of blame against senior Russian military...
Ukraine’s President Says Open to ‘Genuine’ Negotiations
Ahead of his address to world leaders at a global climate summit on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country is willing to consider "genuine" negotiations with Russia. Zelenskyy said his country is open to talks with Moscow if Ukraine’s borders are restored, victims of Russia’s invasion and attacks...
UK Defense Ministry: Russia's Lack of Air Superiority Exacerbated Due to Poor Training
Britain's Defense Ministry said Monday that Russia's loss of experienced air crew members during the invasion of Ukraine is contributing to Russia's "lack of air superiority is likely exacerbated by poor training," and "heightened risks of conducting close air support in dense air defense zones." The U.K. said Russia's air...
What If Russia Uses Nuclear Weapons in Ukraine?
Many of the weapons Russia has used in Ukraine can carry nuclear warheads. What would be the impact if Russia used them?
Former US-Trained Afghan Commandos Recruited by Russia, Iran
Washington — Some former members of Afghanistan’s special forces who fled to Iran after the Taliban’s takeover in Afghanistan are now being recruited to fight for Russia in Ukraine and for Iran in Yemen, two former senior Afghan security officials told VOA. The former Afghan army chief,...
Ukraine Says Russia Forces Pillage, Occupy Kherson Homes Ahead of Battle
KYIV — Ukraine accused Russia of looting empty homes in the southern city of Kherson and occupying them with troops in civilian clothes to prepare for street fighting in what both sides predict will be one of the war's most important battles. In recent days, Russia has ordered civilians...
Ukraine Receives First Batch of Air Defense Systems
Ukraine has received its first delivery of National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems and Aspide air defense systems in its fight against Russian forces. "We will continue to shoot down the enemy targets attacking us. Thank you to our partners: Norway, Spain and the US," Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov wrote on Twitter.
Kyiv Prepares for a Winter With no Heat, Water or Power
KYIV, Ukraine — The mayor of Ukraine's capital of Kyiv is warning residents that they must prepare for the worst this winter if Russia keeps striking the country's energy infrastructure — that means there might not be any electricity, water or heat when temperatures fall below freezing. "We...
Kherson Region Without Water, Lights After Airstrike
In Kherson, residents were without lights and water Sunday as the city’s Russian-installed officials accused Ukraine of “sabotage” without evidence. The Kremlin-installed administration in Kherson said an airstrike — the “result of an attack organized” by Ukraine — damaged “three concrete poles of high-voltage power lines.”
Handful of States Will Decide Control of US Congress for Next 2 Years
The balance of power in the U.S. Congress is at stake Tuesday as voters head to the polls to decide whether Democrats will continue to hold the majority in the Senate and House, either delivering a boost for Joe Biden’s presidency or shifting power to Republicans. VOA’s Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson reports from one of the key places in Election 2022 — the Southern state of Georgia. Videographer: Adam Greenbaum.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kyiv rules out peace talks until Russian troops leave its territory and denies facing pressure to negotiate
After reports the US asked Kyiv to consider talks, Ukrainian official says it would be ‘nonsense’ to negotiate at present
Afghan Americans Voting With Eye Toward Afghan Refugee Issues
Some Afghan Americans who live in northern Virginia are determined to vote in the midterm elections, saying that U.S. foreign policy toward Afghanistan and immigration are most important to them. Matiullah Abid Noor and Shahnaz Nafees have the story. Roshan Noorzai contributed to this report.
Tuesday's US Congressional Elections Could Shape New Debates in Washington
Washington — Tuesday is Election Day in the United States, with millions of Americans casting ballots in congressional elections that will determine the philosophical shape of Congress and set the tone for the Washington political debate during the second half of Democratic President Joe Biden's four-year term. All 435...
UN Commission on Palestinian Territory to Start Hearings This Week
Geneva — The three-member U.N. Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel will begin public hearings on alleged human rights violations in the Palestinian territories in Geneva this week. The commission chair, South African jurist and former U.N. high commissioner for...
New Wave of Disinformation Expected on Eve of US Election
Voting machine manufacturers are likely to be targeted by a new wave of disinformation intended to discredit election results as American voters head to the polls Tuesday. U.S. officials including those at the lead agency for election security, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), have been pushing back against a steady drumbeat of allegations, noting many of them echo similar, debunked allegations from the 2020 presidential election.
