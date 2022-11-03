Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Families would get hundreds each month with new proposalJake WellsWichita, KS
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
KAKE TV
Wichita BOE approves boundary change moving 260 students from SE to Heights amid overcrowding
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - After hearing from school staff, parents, and students, the Wichita Board of Education finally made a decision Monday on an immediate solution to address the overcrowding issue at Southeast High. But some students say they're skeptical that things will actually get better. "It's really bad, like...
KAKE TV
Candidates push for all Kansans to vote
If you're still planning to vote Tuesday, be prepared for lines. That's what voters Monday said after the last chance at early voting had some in line for upwards of two hours. "We set up a couple additional machines to try and get people through as quickly as possible," said...
kmuw.org
‘Somebody should be held accountable’: Community angered at contamination in northeast Wichita
Community members questioned state and local officials at a meeting Saturday about why it took so long to alert residents of groundwater contamination in northeast Wichita. The contamination stems from a rail yard at 29th and Grove, which is owned by Union Pacific railroad. A carcinogenic chemical known as trichloroethene (TCE, also known as trichloroethylene) has been found in the site’s soil and in groundwater flowing 2.9 miles south of the site, all the way to Murdock Avenue. The groundwater is separate from the city’s public water supply.
KAKE TV
Butler County voters to decide on 'liquor by the drink' in general election
BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - Walnut River Brewing Company is closed to customers on Monday's but its staff is still busy behind the scenes. Jay Sanderson, the director of sales for WRBC says its a day for lots of calls, admin work and to give the front of house staff a break.
KAKE TV
'You really need to vote': Early voters head to Sedgwick county polls Saturday
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- Sedgwick County voters headed out to 16 early voting locations Saturday to cast their votes for the general election Tuesday. Saturday was the last opportunity residents had the chance to vote at those 16 locations, with one more chance to vote early at the Sedgwick County Election office Monday morning.
KAKE TV
Multiple gunshots heard early Sunday morning in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities say no injuries reported after several gunshots heard near Kellogg and interstate 235. The shots were heard near the 5500 block of west Kellogg shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers responded and found no injuries and no suspects as of yet. The investigation is...
Two have serious injuries after crash in downtown Wichita
Two people have potentially serious injuries after a crash in downtown Wichita Monday morning.
KAKE TV
'It's like crazy': Ava Jones back on the basketball court after crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It's been four months since a July 5 crash changed Ava Jones' life, and hit pause on the Nickerson High School basketball star's basketball career, but she's pushing past all expectations. Back on July 5, police in Louisville, Kentucky said a driver under the influence hit...
Update: Westbound Kellogg open after fiery crash
A fiery crash in west Wichita has closed part of Kellogg.
Police release name of person killed in Sunday motorcycle crash
The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. in the 1900 block of W. MacArthur between Meridian and Seneca.
Wichita Mayor under 24/7 police protection
Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple is now under around the clock security after he told law enforcement that he has received threats.
Two Kansas women ordered to pay thousands for Medicaid fraud
Two Parsons, Kansas, women were sentenced and ordered to pay restitution for two unrelated cases of Medicaid fraud.
KWCH.com
Wichita man killed in Sunday-afternoon motorcycle crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 40-year-old Wichita man was killed Sunday afternoon in motorcycle crash in the 1900 block of W. MacArthur Road. Police say Dennis Bunker was riding a motorcycle east on MacArthur and was struck by a car attempting to turn south into a private drive. The crash...
Airborne car crashes into Pizza Hut roof, starting fire
Belle Plaine police say a reckless driver lost control and crashed into the Pizza Hut.
KAKE TV
First of 2 suspects convicted in beating death of homeless man in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A jury has convicted one of two people charged with the beating death of a homeless man in Wichita's Riverside neighborhood earlier this year. David Chandler, 64, was found guilty Monday of second-degree intentional murder, said Norma Smith, administrative aide to Chief Judge Jeffrey Goering. Sentencing was scheduled for December 19.
Man’s body found in Wichita canal
A man's body was found in a south Wichita canal Sunday morning.
KAKE TV
Wichita police officer dies after battle with cancer
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita police officer and department K-9 trainer who was recently diagnosed with cancer has died. Officer Daniel Gumm passed away Wednesday, police spokesperson Trevor Macy confirmed. The Honore Adversis Foundation said it learned in July that Officer Gumm had been diagnosed with metastatic esophageal cancer that had spread to his liver.
This Kansas water tank was voted people’s choice in national competition
The water tank in Valley Center, Kansas, was voted the people's choice award in the Tnemec Company, Inc.'s 2022 Tank of the Year Contest.
Earthquakes recorded in Chase and Marion counties
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two earthquakes were recorded in Chase and Marion counties Wednesday morning. The first happened at 10:21 a.m., according to the Kansas Geological Survey, and measured at a preliminary magnitude of 3. It was centered northeast of Marion off Bluestem Road and 230th Street near the Marion/Chase County line. The second earthquake […]
Kansas woman, 78, dead after rollover crash involving small SUV, pickup truck: official
Both vehicles rolled and ended up in a ditch, a report said.
Comments / 0