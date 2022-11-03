ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

96.3 The Blaze

Blizzard of Points! Montana Grizzly Football Buries Cal Poly

After three consecutive losses, the team was ready to take out its frustrations on an inferior opponent. The Cal Poly Mustangs meekly obliged, as the Montana Grizzly football team jumped out to a 17-0 lead just one minute into the second quarter. By then, there was no stopping the Montana avalanche of points, and the Griz went on to trounce the Mustangs 57-0 in a snow-covered Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday night. Mother Nature timed it well, as the snow did not seriously start to fall until kickoff, and hardly ever let up the entire duration of the game.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

How About Some Love For Our Local Fast Food Places?

There is a Missoula buzz about new fast-food places popping up, especially Chick-fil-A. Let's not forget about our local quick eats that have been serving up hungry Missoulians for years with amazing food. The options in Missoula when going out to eat seem almost endless. Whether it's a nice sit-down...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Montana Boone & Crockett Headquarters Getting Much-Needed Repairs

Anyone who's walked along the Beartracks Bridge in Missoula has likely noticed the red brick towers of the old Milwaukee Railroad Depot on the south side of the Clark Fork River. It's a structure that still stands out despite its age - the Depot was built in 1910. It also serves as the national headquarters of the Boone and Crockett Club.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Positivity Beats Hate: My Conversation with a Missoula Rabbi

Positivity isn't just an attitude, it's a skill. For me, that skill has been put to the test by everything I've heard and read lately from Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. Antisemitism is never acceptable, but it's even more troubling coming from a person with such a high profile. For years I was somewhat a fan of Ye's and I really didn't see this coming. That's part of why I find this situation shocking. I've had trouble making sense of it, so I spoke to Rabbi Chezky Vogel of Chabad Jewish Center of Missoula.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

TSOS Will Have New Hard-Sided Shelters at Their New Site

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - For nearly three years, the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space tent encampment has been located just off Highway 93 South near the Buckhouse Bridge. KGVO News recently spoke to Jim Hicks, Executive Director of the Hope Rescue Mission about their plans for new hard-sided shelters in the location near the Missoula Justice Center off East Broadway, planned for December.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Where the Locals Go: Here’s the Scoop on Missoula’s Downtown Bars

Missoulians know how to party, and when the mood strikes us we can booze it up at a few great bars downtown, and by "a few" I actually mean "a lot." In that area it seems like you can't stroll through a single block without passing like, 40 bars. Which one is best depends on what you're looking for. A bougie vibe or a laidback vibe? Entertainment or just conversation? I'll give you the barroom breakdown you could only get from a Zootown local, now I'll quit monkeying around and get to it:
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Man Fires Gunshots at a Vehicle in Downtown Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 4, 2022, at approximately 2:00 a.m., Missoula Police Department officers responded to gunshots fired at a vehicle downtown. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story. “The Missoula Police Department responded and observed a vehicle with a bullet hole with a...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Burning Off Halloween Calories, Montana Style

How big is your Halloween haul this year? If you're a run-of-the-mill trick or treater, you probably have a bag that contains over 3,500 calories of sugary sweet goodness. Hope you don't eat it all in one night!. The USDA recommends getting kids a good healthy meal before hitting the...
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Woman Steals a Car and Forges a Bill of Sale in Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 1, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer was dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of West Sussex Avenue. The complainant reported that she had last seen her red 1985 Pontiac Firebird at around 11:30 a.m. when it was parked in front of her home. When she left her home around 3:00 p.m., her car was gone. The complainant stated neither her nor her husband gave anyone permission to drive the vehicle.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

21 Unique Courses at the University of Montana

At the University of Montana, students receive education in a broad range of subjects that include the arts, sciences, trades, and much more. As a UM alum, I was curious about some of the classes I may have missed out on during my time on campus. I spent most of...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Missoula Big Brothers/Big Sisters Awesome BINGO Fundraiser

Yes, Missoula, Big Brothers and Sisters still has a presence in our community. They are active, hands-on and growing!. We're excited to help them promote their first-ever, and what they hope becomes, an annual fundraising event. Let the lure of BINGO whisk you away, friends!. Yep, tomorrow night (Thursday, November...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Gianforte Visits RMEF Headquarters to Talk Land Use Issues

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana Governor Greg Gianforte visited the World Headquarters of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation on Wednesday, and after a tour of the massive facility, spoke to reporters about his emphasis on land use issues as the 2023 Montana Legislative Session approaches. “Today we're really rolling...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

