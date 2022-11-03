Read full article on original website
After three consecutive losses, the team was ready to take out its frustrations on an inferior opponent. The Cal Poly Mustangs meekly obliged, as the Montana Grizzly football team jumped out to a 17-0 lead just one minute into the second quarter. By then, there was no stopping the Montana avalanche of points, and the Griz went on to trounce the Mustangs 57-0 in a snow-covered Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday night. Mother Nature timed it well, as the snow did not seriously start to fall until kickoff, and hardly ever let up the entire duration of the game.
