Birmingham, AL

AL.com

New-look Alabama bullies way to season-opening win

The new-look Alabama men’s basketball team passed its first test with brute force. With four new starters and only three returning rotation players, the Crimson Tide bodied visiting Longwood, 75-54 in Coleman Coliseum. All four Alabama double-figure scorers were either in high school or at another college last year...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Birmingham On-Demand offering free rides to the polls as they expand east

Birmingham On-Demand, a local rideshare service backed by the city of Birmingham, is offering free rides to all who want to vote Tuesday for the Nov. 8 election. That news accompanied the announcement that Birmingham On-Demand will be expanding its service in 19 new neighborhoods in the eastern part of the metro area, according to a press release from the city of Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Birmingham man charged with arson in Temple Beth-El fire

A 45-year-old Birmingham man has been charged with arson in connection with a Friday-morning incident at Temple Beth El on the city’s southside. Gregory Earl Fuller is charged with second-degree arson of a business after police and firefighters found a propane tank and clothes that had been set on fire in the basement of the historic synagogue.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Alabama sinks to lowest coaches poll ranking since 2015

Alabama fell out of the top 10 of the AFCA coaches poll for the first time in more than seven years, earning a No. 11 ranking in the latest poll released Sunday. The Tide’s 32-31 overtime loss Saturday to LSU, its second of the season, caused Alabama to fall five spots from its No. 6 ranking in the coaches poll last week.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Nick Saban: ‘People have kind of written us off’ after Alabama’s second loss

Alabama is not mathematically out of the SEC West race with three conferences games remaining, but the situation is beyond dire after Saturday’s overtime loss to LSU. Two losses have spelled the end of any team’s national championship hopes in the College Football Playoff era, which means Alabama is almost certainly playing for a spot in a non-playoff bowl game at this point.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Nick Saban: ‘Not really fair’ to hold players to past Alabama expectations

A run of six national championships in 15 seasons is the product of the “Alabama standard” that Nick Saban has spoken about himself and is part of fans’ lexicon. But aspirations for a seventh title that accompanied Saban’s 16th season in Tuscaloosa were largely extinguished Saturday night in Baton Rouge, and on Monday, Saban was asked what the team needed to do to return to the program’s well-known standard.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Hoover Tactical Firearms acquired for $3.22 million

Birmingham-based real estate acquisition firm Sanders Capital Partners has acquired Hoover Tactical Firearms for $3.225 million. The 51,960 square-foot retail store, located on Montgomery Highway, is a locally-owned sporting goods store with a pro-shop and an archery and firearms range. Sanders Capital Partners Executive Vice President Jackson Stewart said the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Another chaotic scene as Alabama rushed to locker room as LSU fans stormed field

In a chaotic scene not quite unfamiliar at this point, the Alabama football team lost in dramatic fashion as a hostile environment quickly got up close and personal. The 32-31 loss to LSU on Saturday night saw thousands pour from the Tiger Stadium seats to the field as the Crimson Tide again had to exit the field through traffic. Police said there were fan arrests in the madness, the second time in less than a month when a field storming followed an Alabama road loss.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Ted Cruz hit with beer can during Astros victory parade

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz was struck by a beer can during a parade celebrating the World Series victory by the Houston Astros, according to Houston police. Video shows Cruz, a Republican from Houston, wearing a bright orange shirt and standing on the back of a Humvee when the incident occurred on Monday, Nov. 7 in downtown Houston, according to KTRK.
HOUSTON, AL
AL.com

How Saban responded when asked to evaluate Bill O’Brien, Alabama offense

It’s hard to miss the criticism facing the Alabama offense coming off its second loss in three games. A lack of playmakers in the passing game and inconsistencies running the ball have been season-long themes. Now the Crimson Tide finds itself outside the early-November playoff conversation for the first time in the nine years of its existence.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Three Alabama mayors say vote YES on Amendment 6

Sometimes laws become outdated and begin to have negative consequences for the people they were originally meant to help. When that happens, it becomes necessary to vote out the old law to make way for an improved system. It’s a situation dozens of cities around Alabama are facing, and we...
ALABAMA STATE
