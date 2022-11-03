Read full article on original website
Is new $50 million amphitheater in Birmingham a good or bad idea? Here’s what readers say
Music lovers in Birmingham could have a brand-new concert venue right in their backyard, if plans continue to move forward for a $50 million amphitheater on the city’s Northside. The 9,000-seat amphitheater isn’t a done deal, but early steps have been taken to get the funding in place. The...
New-look Alabama bullies way to season-opening win
The new-look Alabama men’s basketball team passed its first test with brute force. With four new starters and only three returning rotation players, the Crimson Tide bodied visiting Longwood, 75-54 in Coleman Coliseum. All four Alabama double-figure scorers were either in high school or at another college last year...
Birmingham On-Demand offering free rides to the polls as they expand east
Birmingham On-Demand, a local rideshare service backed by the city of Birmingham, is offering free rides to all who want to vote Tuesday for the Nov. 8 election. That news accompanied the announcement that Birmingham On-Demand will be expanding its service in 19 new neighborhoods in the eastern part of the metro area, according to a press release from the city of Birmingham.
What now? Alabama players explain motivational source after 2nd loss
This Alabama football team woke up to a completely unfamiliar reality Monday morning. It’s been 12 years since any Crimson Tide locker room faced the final three regular-season games without any realistic path to the ultimate goal in the College Football Playoff. So, what now?. This has been a...
Birmingham man charged with arson in Temple Beth-El fire
A 45-year-old Birmingham man has been charged with arson in connection with a Friday-morning incident at Temple Beth El on the city’s southside. Gregory Earl Fuller is charged with second-degree arson of a business after police and firefighters found a propane tank and clothes that had been set on fire in the basement of the historic synagogue.
Alabama sinks to lowest coaches poll ranking since 2015
Alabama fell out of the top 10 of the AFCA coaches poll for the first time in more than seven years, earning a No. 11 ranking in the latest poll released Sunday. The Tide’s 32-31 overtime loss Saturday to LSU, its second of the season, caused Alabama to fall five spots from its No. 6 ranking in the coaches poll last week.
Nick Saban: ‘People have kind of written us off’ after Alabama’s second loss
Alabama is not mathematically out of the SEC West race with three conferences games remaining, but the situation is beyond dire after Saturday’s overtime loss to LSU. Two losses have spelled the end of any team’s national championship hopes in the College Football Playoff era, which means Alabama is almost certainly playing for a spot in a non-playoff bowl game at this point.
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-65 at Green Springs Avenue in Birmingham
A pedestrian was struck and killed early Sunday on Interstate 65 in Birmingham. The crash happened at 5:30 a.m. on I-65 at Green Springs Avenue South, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said 42-year-old Martin Michael Cruse was walking in a travel lane...
Feizal Valli announces opening date for new cocktail bar, The House of Found Objects
The wait is almost over for Feizal Valli’s newest project. Friends and fans of Valli have been waiting with bated breath since the award-winning bartender and co-owner of the former Atomic Lounge in Birmingham officially announced he was opening a new bar called The House of Found Objects. But the new bar has hardly been shrouded in secrecy.
UAB’s Jordan “Jelly” Walker drops 38 points in season-opening win
The greater college basketball world is on notice as Jordan “Jelly” Walker casually dropped 38 points to open the 2022-2023 season. “It doesn’t really surprise me because I know I can score,” Walker said. “I’m happy to get a win with this new group of guys to start the season off.”
Nick Saban: ‘Not really fair’ to hold players to past Alabama expectations
A run of six national championships in 15 seasons is the product of the “Alabama standard” that Nick Saban has spoken about himself and is part of fans’ lexicon. But aspirations for a seventh title that accompanied Saban’s 16th season in Tuscaloosa were largely extinguished Saturday night in Baton Rouge, and on Monday, Saban was asked what the team needed to do to return to the program’s well-known standard.
Hoover Tactical Firearms acquired for $3.22 million
Birmingham-based real estate acquisition firm Sanders Capital Partners has acquired Hoover Tactical Firearms for $3.225 million. The 51,960 square-foot retail store, located on Montgomery Highway, is a locally-owned sporting goods store with a pro-shop and an archery and firearms range. Sanders Capital Partners Executive Vice President Jackson Stewart said the...
Another chaotic scene as Alabama rushed to locker room as LSU fans stormed field
In a chaotic scene not quite unfamiliar at this point, the Alabama football team lost in dramatic fashion as a hostile environment quickly got up close and personal. The 32-31 loss to LSU on Saturday night saw thousands pour from the Tiger Stadium seats to the field as the Crimson Tide again had to exit the field through traffic. Police said there were fan arrests in the madness, the second time in less than a month when a field storming followed an Alabama road loss.
Ted Cruz hit with beer can during Astros victory parade
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz was struck by a beer can during a parade celebrating the World Series victory by the Houston Astros, according to Houston police. Video shows Cruz, a Republican from Houston, wearing a bright orange shirt and standing on the back of a Humvee when the incident occurred on Monday, Nov. 7 in downtown Houston, according to KTRK.
Instant analysis: Alabama’s title hopes effectively extinguished by loss to LSU
A season that began teetering on Rocky Top came crashing down in Death Valley. Alabama’s hopes to win another national title this season were effectively extinguished by a 32-31 overtime loss to LSU on Saturday night in Baton Rouge. Tigers tight end Mason Taylor caught the game-winning two-point conversion...
Scarbinsky: After fall in Death Valley, time to check the pulse on Bama’s dynasty
Bryce Young deserves better. Even after playing one of the lesser overall games of his splendiferous Alabama career, he went to the sideline for the final time with his team in the lead, but he is now destined to be the best quarterback of the Nick Saban era to not win a national championship as a starter.
How Saban responded when asked to evaluate Bill O’Brien, Alabama offense
It’s hard to miss the criticism facing the Alabama offense coming off its second loss in three games. A lack of playmakers in the passing game and inconsistencies running the ball have been season-long themes. Now the Crimson Tide finds itself outside the early-November playoff conversation for the first time in the nine years of its existence.
How much do Alabama’s coordinators impact a game? Nick Saban answers
Play-calling is a popular talk-radio topic whenever Alabama has lost a game over Nick Saban’s tenure in Tuscaloosa, and there is no denying the fan rancor that has surrounded offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and defensive coordinator Pete Golding. It existed before Alabama’s overtime loss Saturday to LSU, and...
Three Alabama mayors say vote YES on Amendment 6
Sometimes laws become outdated and begin to have negative consequences for the people they were originally meant to help. When that happens, it becomes necessary to vote out the old law to make way for an improved system. It’s a situation dozens of cities around Alabama are facing, and we...
1 injured in shooting on basketball court at Shades Mountain Baptist Church in Vestavia Hills
Gunfire erupted Sunday afternoon on the outdoor basketball court at Shades Mountain Baptist Church in Vestavia Hills. Vestavia Hills police Capt. Shane Ware said the shooting happened at 3:09 p.m. at the church on Columbiana Road. Ware said few details were available but said one person was injured in the...
