Girls volleyball: Old Bridge tops Hunterdon Central to win Central Jersey Group 4 title
Senior outside hitter and four-year varsity player Leena Tran finished with 11 kills and seven digs while senior Natalie Mikucki had 11 digs as top-seeded Old Bridge topped second-seeded Hunterdon Central in straight sets, 25-12, 25-12, to claim the Central Jersey Group 4 title in Old Bridge. Old Bridge raised...
Field Hockey: No. 11 Moorestown shuts down Lacey to reach second straight SJG3 final
Who does not love a good story of an upstart versus a perennial power?. In one corner you had third-seeded Lacey, the team from Ocean County making its first appearance in the NJSIAA sectional semifinals since 2012. In the other corner was defending champion and seventh-seeded Moorestown, No. 11 in...
Field hockey: Collingswood wins big in South 1 semis to make long-awaited return to title game
There are few things in sports that can fuel a team the way a chance at redemption can. It’s safe to say that many of Collingswood’s field hockey players have been thinking about plotting a return to the South Jersey, Group 1 championship final ever since the final whistle blew in their losing effort in the title game last season. On Monday afternoon, the Panthers took the final step to making it back to the championship game, and now the only thing left is bringing back the title.
Field hockey: No. 7 Point Pleasant Boro tops Robbinsville - South Jersey Group 2 semis
Junior Caroline DeKenipp produced a hat trick to propel top-seeded Point Pleasant Boro, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 7-0 win over fifth-seeded Robbinsville in the semifinal round of the South Jersey Group 2 Tournament in Point Pleasant. Point Pleasant Boro will next host sixth-seeded Haddonfield in...
Field hockey: West Deptford shuts Haddon Twp down to book spot in South 1 finals
It certainly didn’t take West Deptford very long to get adjusted to playing in a new group. After moving away from Group 2 for the first time this season, the Eagles have made the most of their first run against Group 1 competition. Now the team needs just one more win to make this first run a championship run.
Cross-country: Team and individual qualifiers for the Meet of Champions
The 2022 cross-country season nears its end with the best of the best set to compete in the NJSIAA Meet of Champions at Holmdel Park on Saturday. The winner of each group automatically advanced to the M of C’s, while the next eight teams in all groups combined with the fastest total times of the top five runners advanced with a wild card berth.
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Sept. 26-Oct. 2, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Sept. 26-Oct. 2. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Entries show property address followed by selling...
Rutgers women’s basketball starts Coquese Washington era with win over Hofstra
Rutgers women’s basketball ushered in the Coquese Washington coaching era with a 73-68 win over Hofstra on Monday afternoon at Jersey Mike’s Arena. A loud and rowdy group of Timothy Christian School elementary students cheered on the Scarlet Knights during the “Recess Day” game. Washington surprised students last week to share the news they’d be special guests at Monday’s season opener. They erupted in cheer when Washington’s visit was played on the Jumbotron.
Rutgers cruises past Columbia in smooth season opener
Despite a couple of brief scares in the first half, Rutgers managed to avoid another upset bid or an injury in its season opener. The Scarlet Knights crushed Columbia, 75-35, at Jersey Mike’s Arena on Monday to kick-off the seventh season of head coach Steve Pikiell’s tenure in Piscataway. They took the lead within seven seconds through a Cliff Omoruyi alley-oop dunk and never looked back, overcoming Omoruyi’s first-half foul trouble and some dreadful shooting from his teammates when he was off the floor.
Rutgers’ Caleb McConnell to miss season opener vs. Columbia as knee injury drags on
Rutgers senior guard Caleb McConnell has yet to recover from the knee injury he suffered earlier this month and will not be available for the Scarlet Knights’ season-opener against Columbia at Jersey Mike’s Arena on Monday, the program announced prior to the contest Monday. While the injury is...
Is the Rutgers basketball game on TV tonight? | FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Rutgers’ season opener vs. Columbia
Columbia faces Rutgers in an NCAA men’s college basketball game on Monday, November 7, 2022 (11/7/2022) at Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey. Fans can watch the game via a subscription to Big Ten Plus. Here’s what you need to know:. What: NCAA men’s basketball.
Known for Amazing Pizza, Another South Jersey Restaurant Closing For Good, But…
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in the Garden State that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one. It seems to be particularly brutal this year as eateries that have been around for decades have pulled the plug. A...
Teen cyclist critically injured in crash on South Jersey bike path
A teen bicyclist was critically injured Saturday after a collision with a vehicle on a bike path in Somers Point, Police Chief Robert Somers said. Officers responded to the incident at Ocean Heights Avenue and the Bike Path at 5:57 p.m. and located a 14-year-old victim from Pleasantville, officials said.
N.J. weather: Warm summer-like air sets record highs in Newark, Atlantic City
Temperatures soared into the upper 70s to low 80s across New Jersey Monday afternoon — and the calendar claims the date is Nov. 7. It was certainly feeling more like late summer instead of three weeks away from Thanksgiving, with a wave of warm air pushing its way into the Garden State and setting several new records in the process.
Delaware Man Stole $200K In Mid-Atlantic Jewelry Store Heists, Fled To Philly: Feds
A Delaware man is accused of stealing up to $200,000 in jewelry in an interstate crime spree that stretched the mid-Atlantic, federal authorities say. Michael Larbi, 24, of Dover is charged in connection with a string of heists that took place between October 2020 and February 2021, said US Attorney Philip R. Sellinger in a release Friday, Nov. 4.
West Philly's Will Smith surprises students at Overbrook High School
Actor Will Smith returned to his former high school - and surprised some Philadelphia students.
Powerball jackpot rises to "world record" $1.6 billion for Saturday's drawing
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The Powerball jackpot for Saturday night's drawing has jumped to $1.6 billion, the "largest in world lottery history."The new estimated jackpot has surpassed the previous record set in 2016, a Powerball jackpot worth $1.586 billion that was won by three people.The cash option on the prize is up to $782.4 million.The largest jackpot won in the state was from a $758.7 million Powerball ticket sold in Chicopee in 2017. There have now been 39 drawings in a row without an overall winner. The odds of winning Powerball are 1 in 292.2 million.
3 Separate $50,000 Winning Powerball Lottery Tickets Sold in South Jersey
The Halloween night Powerball drawing was very profitable for three players in South Jersey. Three separate $50,000 winning lottery tickets were sold in Burlington County, Camden County, and Ocean County. Those winning tickets reportedly matched four of the five white balls and the red Power Ball drawn Monday, October 31st,...
Mom and pop cook up old-school favorites at family-run sandwich shop in South Philadelphia
If you've got a hankering for a hoagie, there's a family-run sandwich shop in South Philly that is cooking up old school favorites while the next generation puts their spin on traditional hoagies.
Iconic Jersey Shore restaurant sold – what new owners have planned
As word spread that the landmark WindMill restaurants had been sold, there was worry yet another icon of our youth would be lost forever. Would the WindMill go the way of the Circus Drive-In in Wall, or the Dover Diner, or Winklemann's in Lakewood?. Owners Rena and Steven Levine broke...
