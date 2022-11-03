ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haddonfield, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Field hockey: Collingswood wins big in South 1 semis to make long-awaited return to title game

There are few things in sports that can fuel a team the way a chance at redemption can. It’s safe to say that many of Collingswood’s field hockey players have been thinking about plotting a return to the South Jersey, Group 1 championship final ever since the final whistle blew in their losing effort in the title game last season. On Monday afternoon, the Panthers took the final step to making it back to the championship game, and now the only thing left is bringing back the title.
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Cross-country: Team and individual qualifiers for the Meet of Champions

The 2022 cross-country season nears its end with the best of the best set to compete in the NJSIAA Meet of Champions at Holmdel Park on Saturday. The winner of each group automatically advanced to the M of C’s, while the next eight teams in all groups combined with the fastest total times of the top five runners advanced with a wild card berth.
NJ.com

Rutgers women’s basketball starts Coquese Washington era with win over Hofstra

Rutgers women’s basketball ushered in the Coquese Washington coaching era with a 73-68 win over Hofstra on Monday afternoon at Jersey Mike’s Arena. A loud and rowdy group of Timothy Christian School elementary students cheered on the Scarlet Knights during the “Recess Day” game. Washington surprised students last week to share the news they’d be special guests at Monday’s season opener. They erupted in cheer when Washington’s visit was played on the Jumbotron.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers cruises past Columbia in smooth season opener

Despite a couple of brief scares in the first half, Rutgers managed to avoid another upset bid or an injury in its season opener. The Scarlet Knights crushed Columbia, 75-35, at Jersey Mike’s Arena on Monday to kick-off the seventh season of head coach Steve Pikiell’s tenure in Piscataway. They took the lead within seven seconds through a Cliff Omoruyi alley-oop dunk and never looked back, overcoming Omoruyi’s first-half foul trouble and some dreadful shooting from his teammates when he was off the floor.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
CBS Philly

Powerball jackpot rises to "world record" $1.6 billion for Saturday's drawing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The Powerball jackpot for Saturday night's drawing has jumped to $1.6 billion, the "largest in world lottery history."The new estimated jackpot has surpassed the previous record set in 2016, a Powerball jackpot worth $1.586 billion that was won by three people.The cash option on the prize is up to $782.4 million.The largest jackpot won in the state was from a $758.7 million Powerball ticket sold in Chicopee in 2017. There have now been 39 drawings in a row without an overall winner. The odds of winning Powerball are 1 in 292.2 million.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
228K+
Followers
132K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy