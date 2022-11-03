There are few things in sports that can fuel a team the way a chance at redemption can. It’s safe to say that many of Collingswood’s field hockey players have been thinking about plotting a return to the South Jersey, Group 1 championship final ever since the final whistle blew in their losing effort in the title game last season. On Monday afternoon, the Panthers took the final step to making it back to the championship game, and now the only thing left is bringing back the title.

COLLINGSWOOD, NJ ・ 7 HOURS AGO