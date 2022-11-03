Read full article on original website
Police accuse two of selling drugs, and having stolen credit cards and I.D.’s in Goodfield
GOODFIELD, Ill. – Police in Goodfield have two people jailed on drug charges, who also had much more on them. Deer Creek-Goodfield Police Chief William Lally says it all happened late Thursday night at a Shell station on E. Peoria Street in Goodfield, when someone was reported to have approached customers selling drugs from a car.
Teen arrested Saturday for vehicle theft, fleeing, stolen firearm
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police have apprehended a teen suspect on Saturday morning after License Plate Readers located a stolen vehicle for the second time last week. On Friday, License Plate Readers assisted members of the Special Investigations Division apprehend four juveniles who were in possession of a stolen vehicle.
18-year-old with gun leads PPD on chase Saturday
PEORIA, Ill. — A suspect is in custody after allegedly leading police on a car chase, then a foot chase Saturday morning in Peoria. Peoria Police Spokesperson Semone Roth says around 8:45 a.m., officers found a stolen vehicle on S. Griswold. When they attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle sped off. A short time later, the driver left the vehicle, running from police.
Two arrested following Woodford County police chase
EUREKA, Ill. – A Peoria man was one of two people arrested after a vehicle they were in allegedly led Eureka Police and Woodford County sheriffs deputies on a chase overnight. It happened just before midnight Sunday night, when deputies say they continued a chase that had started when...
Peoria man sentenced to more than 11 years for dealing meth
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — 30-year-old Andrew Scott Howard of Peoria was sentenced Wednesday to 136 months in federal prison after being convicted on two counts of distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. During his trial, evidence was presented showing that Howard sold 4 ounces of methamphetamine in July...
Juveniles accused of stealing vehicle Friday night
PEORIA, Ill. – Juveniles are once again accused of committing vehicle-related crime in Peoria. Peoria Police say four juveniles were arrested Friday evening after the city’s new license plate readers detected a stolen vehicle near Lydia Avenue and Humboldt Street in South Peoria. The juveniles tried to make...
Four juveniles arrested after stolen vehicle found by license plate readers
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four juveniles have been arrested after Peoria Police located a stolen vehicle on Friday with the assistance of license plate readers. According to a press release from Peoria Police, members of their Special Investigations Division use License Plate Readers to locate a stolen vehicle in the 1500 block of S. Lydia just after 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. They followed the vehicle until it parked near Logan Park, and watched four male juveniles exit the car.
Man, facing charges in multiple cases, charged with attacking woman
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man accused of having a role in an attempted homicide has been indicted by a Peoria County grand jury in another case. Court records indicate Ruben Bailey, Jr., 39, was charged this week with felony Mob Action and misdemeanor Battery. Bailey allegedly struck and...
Federal prison time ordered in two cases
PEORIA, Ill. – Two men were given sentences in federal prison Wednesday — one on a felony sex case, another on a felony drug case. The U.S. Attorney’s office says Eric Bogan, Junior, 36, Chicago was given more than twelve years in prison Wednesday, after pleading guilty in July, 2022 to a charge of Coercion or Enticement of a Minor.
8 arrests made in directed patrol Thursday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department made eight arrests during a directed patrol Thursday. According to a Peoria police press release, in addition to the arrests, officers made 13 vehicle stops, seized one weapon, issued seven tickets and impounded two vehicles. Major events during the patrol included:
UPDATE: 2 juvenile males shot, 1 critically, near Quest Charter Academy Middle School
UPDATE (7:20 p.m.) - Peoria Pollice are asking for the public’s help to solve Monday afternoon’s shooting that wounded two juveniles, one of whom is in critical condition. In a news release, police said they have no information about any suspects. Anyone with information about the shooting is...
Galesburg police respond to shootings, still looking for suspects
GALESBURG, Ill., (KWQC) - Galesburg police responded to two shootings early Sunday morning. According to the police department, there was a shooting in the 400 block of E Berrien Street at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. At that location, there was one victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg....
One victim hospitalized as Galesburg Police investigate pair of Sunday morning shooting incidents
The Galesburg Police Department is investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that resulted in one victim being transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. Galesburg Police responded to the 400 block of East Berrien Street at 1:30 a.m. Sunday where they found one victim with...
UPDATE: Six students injured in Peoria Co. crash, one driver cited
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. — Peoria County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a school bus accident Monday morning on Rt. 116 and Quarry Road. Sheriff Chris Watkins and the Logan-Trivoli Fire Protection District say the crash happened just before 7:20 a.m. Both vehicles were traveling westbound on Rt. 116...
Bloomington mother acquitted in missing baby’s death
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington woman charged with the concealment of her infant daughter’s death was acquitted of two felony charges. Kimberlee Burton, 29 was found not guilty by reason of insanity Thursday afternoon by a McLean County judge. Burton and her defense attorney along with the State appeared in a stipulated bench trial–a trial in which the state and defense agreed on the facts and evidence of the case.
UPDATED: PPD investigates Nov. 2 fight between middle school girls
PEORIA, Ill. — Police are confirming certain details related to a video taped fight between Peoria middle school girls outside a recent basketball game. It happened late Wednesday — PPD says just before 6 p.m., officers received a call. According to 25 News, video recordings released from one...
Jails still holding mentally ill inmates for extended time
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — In Illinois, county jails are still housing inmates mentally unfit to stand trial for extended periods of time and in some instances over half a year. In June six county sheriffs sued the Department of Human Services and Governor JB Pritzker, alleging the state using...
Now-former volunteer firefighter accused of setting corn fields on fire
LEWISTOWN, Ill. – A now-former volunteer firefighter in Fulton County is out of jail after being charged with Arson. Fulton County Circuit Court records indicate Dwight Sheets, 18, faces a felony count of Arson, along with five other counts of Attempted Arson. He’s scheduled for a pre-trial hearing in the case January 3rd.
7 sentenced for conspiracy to distribute meth
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — Seven people, four men and three women, were sentenced on Friday, October 28, 2022, to multi-year terms in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in and around the McDonough County, Illinois, area. Each of the defendants previously pleaded guilty to the offenses. John...
Police look for gunman in Bloomington carjacking
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Bloomington Police are investigating a reported carjacking on the city’s east side, not far from where shots were fired during an attempted carjacking less than two weeks earlier in a grocery store parking lot. Police don’t believe the two crimes are related. Just...
