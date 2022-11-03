The Chiefs got big numbers from Patrick Mahomes and needed all of them to outlast the Tennessee Titans 20-17 in overtime on Sunday Night Football. On today’s episode of The Star’s SportsBeat KC podcast, sports columnist Vahe Gregorian and beat writers Herbie Teope and Jesse Newell break down the game and engage in some spirited debate over how concerned the Chiefs should be with the performance.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 14 HOURS AGO