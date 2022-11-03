ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wichita Eagle

Seven Things That Happened in Loss to Chiefs

For the second time this season, the Tennessee Titans (5-3) lost a game they led at the start of the fourth quarter. They fell 20-17 in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) in a game they led by eight (17-9) with 15 minutes to go. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ 14-yard touchdown run and subsequent two-point conversion erased that lead and forced things to go beyond regulation.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Saints Players Prop Bets vs. Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens (5-3) are favored by 3.0 points over the New Orleans Saints (3-5) for Monday Night Football. Vegas set the game total at 45 points, which is low for a Saints team averaging 29.6 points per game with Andy Dalton as the starting quarterback. The over gives the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Lions-Bears Week 10 Odds, Lines and Spread

Two NFC North rivals face off in Week 10 when Justin Fields and the Bears host Jared Goff and the Lions. Detroit snapped a five-game losing streak in Week 9 with its 15-9 upset of the Packers as a four-point home underdog. Despite the win, the Lions are difficult for bettors to trust due to their recent 1-4 against the spread (ATS) mark.
CHICAGO, IL
Wichita Eagle

5 Takeaways From Chargers’ 20-17 Week 9 Win Over Falcons

The Chargers beat the Falcons 20-17 as the clock ticked down in the final seconds Sunday afternoon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Here are five takeaways from the Chargers' fifth win of the season:. Dicker the Kicker for the win. After a quad injury to Taylor Bertolet, the Chargers' second kicker they...
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: Prop Bets And Odds Ahead Of Another Probable Jazz Loss

Today, your Los Angeles Lakers will do their darnedest to state off the seemingly-inevitable, notching a third consecutive loss, and their second to the Utah Jazz in three games. L.A. will be missing 18-time All-Star forward LeBron James, who will finally, mercifully, take a break to rest the sore left...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Report: Bills Evaluating Josh Allen for Potential Elbow Injury

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is being evaluated for a right elbow injury that includes his UCL and surrounding nerves, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported. Allen suffered the injury in the final moments of Buffalo’s game vs. the Jets. After the game, Allen downplayed the issue with his elbow. “There’s...
BUFFALO, NY
Wichita Eagle

Lambeau Limp: Cowboys McCarthy Reveals Emotions About Returning to Green Bay

Lambeau Field has been a House of Horrors for America's Team, with the Cowboys losing nine of 11 visits to the Green Bay Packers' fabled stadium. From the infamous Ice Bowl in 1967, to the 45-7 lackluster loss that got Wade Phillips fired in mid-season in 2010, to Dez Bryant's controversial catch-non-catch in the 2015 playoff loss, the "frozen tundra" has generally been inhospitable to the Cowboys.
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Saints Fantasy Football: Start’em or Sit’em in Week 9

The New Orleans Saints look to be riding out the season with Andy Dalton as the team's starter, barring any injuries. Additionally, Dennis Allen announced wide receiver Michael Thomas has been placed on injured reserve and may not return this season. How will these moves affect your fantasy lineup and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Wichita Eagle

Glass half-full or half-empty? We debate Chiefs’ overtime defeat of Titans on podcast

The Chiefs got big numbers from Patrick Mahomes and needed all of them to outlast the Tennessee Titans 20-17 in overtime on Sunday Night Football. On today’s episode of The Star’s SportsBeat KC podcast, sports columnist Vahe Gregorian and beat writers Herbie Teope and Jesse Newell break down the game and engage in some spirited debate over how concerned the Chiefs should be with the performance.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Roquan Smith Will Be Ready to Play for New Defense With Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens newly acquired inside linebacker Roquan Smith has been a quick learner. In less than a week with the team, Smith has already picked up the nuances of Mike Macdonald's defense and he's ready to make his debut Monday night against the New Orleans Saints.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Discipline of Saints Defense Will Be Tested by Ravens Offense

The New Orleans Saints look to improve their record to 4-5 and notch their first back-to-back wins of 2022 when they host the 5-3 Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. After struggling defensively over the previous month, the Saints flexed their muscle with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders last week.
Wichita Eagle

Steelers Secondary Getting Damonte Kazee, William Jackson Integrated

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers bolstered their secondary in two ways this week. First, they added corner William Jackson III via trade with the Washington Commanders. Then they got Damontae Kazee, who had been working his way back from a broken forearm and dislocated wrist, into practice for the first time during the regular season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Colts Name Shocking Interim Head Coach

The Indianapolis Colts fired Frank Reich on Monday morning, and they have pulled a bit of a shocker by naming former Pro Bowl center Jeff Saturday as their interim-head coach. Saturday played 13 years for the Colts and was named to the Pro Bowl five times with Indianapolis. Typically an...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy