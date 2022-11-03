ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Developing treatment could slow down RSV surge at Le Bonheur, doctor says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As cases of RSV continue to spike among children across the country and the Mid-South, Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital is actively working to help develop treatments for the respiratory illness.

Right now, there is no specific treatment for RSV, but that may soon change.

The medication Le Bonheur is testing would be given to children up to two years old who have been diagnosed with RSV.

The hope is it may be able to prevent an overwhelming number of patients in the hospital.

“Our ICU is full every day. They’re trying to figure out who can leave the ICU so they can let more patients in,” Dr. Sandy Arnold, the chief of pediatric infectious diseases for the hospital, said.

Dr. Arnold said that now a monoclonal antibody is available to prevent RSV infections, but it is only given to infants who are considered at high risk.

That’s why the hospital is helping to test a new oral medication, which may help young patients recover faster.

“We hopefully soon will be able to offer it to babies who are not sick enough to be in the hospital and it might be able to prevent hospitalization or emergency room visits,” Dr. Arnold said.

The drug made by Enanta Pharmaceuticals is still in clinical trials.

Dr. Arnold said that Le Bonheur is looking for patients in the Mid-South to participate.

“Just because their child has RSV doesn’t mean that they will necessarily qualify, but the more patients we get inquiring about this the better off we are because we can get more patients in the study and get the ball rolling,” she said.

Anybody can get infected with the virus, but it is more likely to cause a severe infection in babies under a year old and those who are immunocompromised.

Fox13 previously reported about 6-month-old Jones, whose mother said RSV landed him in the ICU.

“Once he started feeling more tired and not himself, he stopped eating, and all of that combined was my sign we needed more help than we were getting at home,” said Andi Long, the mother.

Dr. Arnold said that Le Bonheur is in the process of letting doctors know that they have the medication available and they are looking for patients to participate in the study.

If you would like to see if your child is eligible for the trial, you can find more information on Le Bonheur’s website: https://www.lebonheur.org/research/clinical-trials.

