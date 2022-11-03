Part of Highland Colony Parkway to close for improvements
RIDGELAND, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Leaders with the City of Ridgeland announced the south end of Highland Colony Parkway will close.
The road will be closed from Cole Road to Marketridge Drive beginning Monday, November 7, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. The closure is expected to last approximately five months while city crews and contractors make improvements to the road.Unclaimed money event to be held in Pearl
All traffic will be detoured using Cole Road and Marketridge Drive. Local traffic will be permitted between Marketridge Drive and Highland Park Boulevard to access the Wrenfield Subdivision, Pinehurst Circle, Highland Park Cove, and surrounding businesses.
