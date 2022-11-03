Read full article on original website
Frances Alline Farrar
Mrs. Frances Alline Farrar, age 88 of Manchester, was born on June 14, 1934, to the late George and Lessie Reed Vandygriff, in Asbury, TN. She was employed at Batesville Casket Co. in Manchester in the payroll and receiving department. Mrs. Frances attended St. Paul’s Methodist Church and was a member of the Business & Professional Women’s Association. She enjoyed her flower garden and as family and friends know, she was an animal lover.
Clarence Lewis McFarland
Clarence Lewis McFarland of Decherd passed this life on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville at the age of 65. Memorial Services are scheduled for 12 PM, Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 11 AM until the service time.
Ellen Louise Keith
Ellen Louise Keith was born April 10, 1934 in Coffee County, TN to Thomas and Lola Mae (Ewton) Johnson. Ellen passed away at her home in Morrison, TN on November 1, 2022 at the age of 88. She was a member of the Morrison Church of Christ. Ellen was preceded in death by her husband David, her parents and her sisters and brothers Sarah, Juanita, Lucy, Fred, Herman, Clayton, Leonard. She is survived by brothers Louis, Levon and Jerry.
Betty Ann Simmons
Betty Ann Simmons, age 94, of Tullahoma, passed away on Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022 at Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital. She was born to the late Floyd Elbert and Mary Magdalene (Murry) Bryant in Parsons, Kansas. Her husband, Joseph Simmons, preceded her in death in 2019, as well as her son-in-law, David Cizunas, and Sister, June Rust. She is survived by her three daughters, Linda Cizunas, Nancy (John) Labeots, and Laura (Chris) Lambert; four grandchildren, Daniel (Jillian) Cizunas, Joseph (Fallon) Labeots, Katie (Kyle) Burt, and Rianna Lambert; and four great-grandchildren, Kody Labeots, Aurek Cizunas, Caulder Cizunas, and Elizabeth Cizunas. Betty graduated from Parsons Junior College in 1947 with her Associate of Arts Degree and then from Kansas University in 1949 with her Bachelor of Arts Degree with a major in microbiology. She then married Joseph Simmons in 1950 and they moved to Chicago. Betty then graduated from the School of Medical Technology at Norwegian-American Hospital in Chicago in 1950. She worked for many years as a medical technician at South Suburban Hospital in Hazel Crest, Illinois. After Betty and her husband retired, they moved to Tullahoma to be closer to their children and grandchildren. She was a member of First United Methodist Church and enjoyed taking pictures and videos of her family and watching Hallmark movies. Betty also loved getting her whole family together to celebrate birthdays and holidays. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 8th, 2022 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 12:00-2:00pm with the funeral to immediately follow at 2:00pm with Rev. Rickey Wade officiating. Burial will follow at Watson-North Memorial Park in Winchester. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Amy Norris
Amy Norris of Tullahoma passed this life on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Vanderbilt-Tullahoma Harton Hospital at the age of 57. No services are scheduled. Amy, a native of Tampa, FL, was the daughter of the late Lydon and Tommie Hendry Perkins. She was a devout Christian and loved by everyone that knew her. She enjoyed fishing, hiking and sport shooting. Amy was a loving wife and mother and will be greatly missed.
Fuel So Good ‘Give the Gift of Books’ event Nov. 14-18
Noel Burton, owner of Fuel So Good, invites the community to Fuel So Good – Give the Gift of Books event, Nov. 14-18, at Fuel So Good, 1407 N. Jackson St., Tullahoma. Imagination Library of Coffee County invites the community to attend Fuel So Good – Give the Gift of Books event, Nov. 14-18, at Fuel So Good, 1407 N. Jackson St., Tullahoma. Imagination Library of Coffee County will offer information about the organization and its mission. On Nov. 18, board members will be on hand to talk with attendees and answer questions about Imagination Library of Coffee County. Attendees who donate will have a chance to participate in a drawing for gift cards, and the first 20 attendees that post a photo on social media and tag Imagination Library of Coffee County will enjoy a free small cup of coffee.
‘Hello, Dolly!’ comes to the Manchester Arts Center
Need a wife? Need a husband? In turn-of-the-century New York you’d call on Dolly, matchmaker and “woman who arranges things” – like luncheon parties, poker games, and love!. The classic musical Hello, Dolly! takes over the Manchester Arts Center for two weekends beginning November 11, bursting...
REMINDER: Coffee County Sheriff will conduct night fire training Nov. 8
The Sheriff’s Department would like the residents in the Powell Drive, Deford Lane, Harvest Drive, Ez Lane, and Joe Hickerson Road area to know that the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting night fire training on Tuesday, November 8, at the range located at the Sheriff’s Department.
