Tuesday in Portland: Voters decide if city gets new form of government and more top stories on Election DayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: More Oregonians experiencing power outages, Oregon ballots due by 8 p.m. tomorrow and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Portland City Council votes to adopt Mayor Wheeler's homelessness planEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Howard's Heart provides holiday cheer for teens in foster careRose BakPortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasAuburn, ME
thereflector.com
NW’s Largest Garage Sale returns to Ridgefield with over 600 vendors
People at the Clark County Fairgrounds were able to buy quilts, knives, pet supplies and other items during the NW’s Largest Garage Sale on Saturday, Nov. 5. Samantha Buckley was at the event with a collection of superhero action figures and toys featuring characters from horror movies. Buckley is the owner of The Toy Lady, which is a toy and collectible business.
KGW
Six businesses at Southeast Portland shopping center damaged and burglarized
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Southeast Portland shopping center was hit hard over the weekend, with half a dozen businesses targeted and the vandals leaving a trail of damage. Six businesses at the East Burnside Plaza on Southeast 55th Avenue and East Burnside Street all had their doors boarded up by Monday morning. The stores were damaged and some burglarized over the weekend.
thereflector.com
Old Cedars golf course reopens as Gordy Jolma Family Natural Area
What was once the Cedars at Salmon Creek Golf Course officially reopened on Nov. 2 as the Gordy Jolma Family Natural Area. The remnants of sand traps were the only clear signs that the land was once used as a golf course as vegetation overtook what were once manicured fairways and greens. The titular cedars and other tall trees flanked the sides of the now meadows, save for patches of trees strategically placed to challenge the golfers of days past.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Cowlitz County, WA
Make Cowlitz County, Washington, your next destination if you want to spend time in nature while still having urban conveniences within reach. The county isn’t just rich in natural beauty and history, making it an exceptional destination for all travelers. It is also known as the location of the...
hereisoregon.com
Holiday trains raise prices, scale back rides for 2022 season
No matter what holiday train you adore, odds are the experience will be a little bit different this year. Between inflation, track maintenance, climate concerns and the potential for new COVID-19 restrictions this winter, historic railroads in the Pacific Northwest are making small changes to their holiday train rides, potentially affecting family traditions this fall.
Gas thieves drill into tanks in Battle Ground
Sgt. Chris Skidmore with the Clark County Sheriff's Office said they see this kind of crime intermittently and suggest people do what they can to protect their cars.
Forest Grove Police Log: 'Female companion' invites family to man's house
The Forest Grove Police Department sorted out calls for service from Oct. 21-27, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, Oct. 21 An officer spotted and stopped a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Hillsboro driving along A Street. The driver and passenger were both arrested and lodged at the jail. A caller reported the possible theft of two belt buckles. Police are investigating after more than...
Multiple Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Cowlitz County (Cowlitz County, WA)
The Police department reported a motor vehicle crash in Cowlitz county at around 6:40 a.m. The accident happened on state route 504 near Toutle. A 24-year-old man from Aberdeen was driving a 2013 Ford Econoline passenger van on eastbound state route 504. The driver veered off the road and collided...
opb.org
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler on the city’s latest push to address street camping and homelessness
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler talked with Think Out Loud Monday about City Council’s vote last week to enforce its street camping ban and create mass campsites where people can get shelter and services. The plan would create six large city-approved camping sites, build 20,000 units of affordable housing, and allow Portland leaders to prohibit unsanctioned camping on city streets.
KATU.com
'We are not going to become Portland,' Vancouver moves forward with 3rd Safe Stay shelter
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Vancouver City Council voted Monday to move forward with its third Safe Stay community. Safe Stays are city-run homeless shelters, giving access to food, sleeping space, and social services to try and help people find stability. The Council held several public information sessions recently. These...
Tualatin Police Log: Counterfeit $100 bills passed at supermarket
The Tualatin Police Department looks into alleged fraud and more from Oct. 25-30, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Tuesday, Oct. 25 A man reported that his car was broken into in the 18000 block of Southwest Lower Boones Ferry Road. A caller reported that an apartment in the 17800 block of Southwest Pacific Highway should be vacant, but a man was inside. Wednesday, Oct. 26 Officers responded...
TriMet pulls 'Green buses' from Division line
UPDATE: Regional transit agency says missing or loose bolts were discovered on several of the new buses.TriMet has pulled all of its 60-foot articulated buses from its newly launched FX2-Division line. TriMet posted a notice of the withdrawal on Sunday, Nov. 6. On Monday the regional transit agency said inspectors had found a fastener or bolt that connects a mounting plate to the frame was missing or loose on six buses. "Just as it's disappointing to have an issue or recall on a brand new car that needs to be addressed, we feel the same about our brand new...
Police shoot man trying to set fire to car in SE Portland, streets closed
Portland police shot a man Monday morning after officers and firefighters responded to a 911 call that a man was setting a car on fire in Southeast Portland, the Portland Police Bureau said. The call came in at 8:52 a.m. in the 2000 block of Southeast 83rd Ave. The caller...
Developers formally request $30M in Oregon City public funding
Potential urban renewal dollars would still not be enough for proposed construction on landfill, Summit Development saysWith the election looming and with time running out to make their landfill-topping construction financially viable, the developers of a proposed 62-acre residential and shopping area in Oregon City formally asked the Urban Renewal Commission for $30 million in public funds. City commissioners have so far been expressing skepticism over the need for the city's contribution to private buildings on a former Oregon City landfill, and they've been delaying any referral of a public vote. Under the city's charter, any request to sell bonded...
kptv.com
Man dies after being struck by vehicle on SR-500 in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man died Sunday night after he was hit by a vehicle on State Route 500 in Vancouver, according to Washington State Patrol. The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. on westbound SR-500 near Northeast Andresen Road. WSP said a man walked into a lane from the center median and was hit by a Lexus LS 460 that was heading west.
KATU.com
Salem residents cautioned about exposure to raw sewage, asked to avoid local park
Salem residents are cautioned to avoid sections of a community park, as a leak from a nearby wastewater treatment facility could result in exposure to untreated sewage. During an inspection, a minor leak was observed and reported at the city's Wastewater Treatment Facility located at 3045 River Road. Due to a forecasted rainstorm on Friday the leak could spread out further into the environment, so officials are advising residents to avoid the area because of the potential for exposure.
Kohr Explores: 75th anniversary Model Railroad Show
This Kohr Explores steps back in time – on a miniature scale.
kptv.com
Officers fire at suspect in Southeast Portland near elementary school, suspect in custody
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police took a man into custody after officers fired shots in Southeast Portland Monday morning. Just before 9 a.m. officers and emergency personnel responded to a call about a man setting cars on fire on Southeast 83rd Avenue near Harrison Park elementary school. According to police, officers arrived and made contact with the suspect when they got into an altercation. The suspect reportedly had a hunting rifle. Officers fired shots, hitting the suspect who then fled.
thereflector.com
Vancouver Clinic opens new facility at Salmon Creek campus
The Vancouver Clinic has opened the doors to a new facility at its Salmon Creek campus, which features an urgent care and specialty department suites. The new facility opened at 2529 NE 139th St., Vancouver on Monday, Nov. 7. The three-story, 75,500-square-foot building features a ground-floor urgent care and a number of suites for departments, alongside an outpatient surgery center, stated a release from the Vancouver Clinic.
The Portland Mercury
Officers Shoot Alleged Arsonist in Southeast Portland
Portland police officers shot at a member of the public suspected of lighting a vehicle on fire in Southeast Portland on Monday morning. According to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB), officers were called to assist firefighters in addressing a vehicle fire around 8:50 AM along SE 83rd Ave near SE Harrison St.
