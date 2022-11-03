Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oprah Winfrey Named an SC Bakery as One of Her “Favorite Things” for 2022Kennardo G. JamesSpartanburg, SC
This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South CarolinaDianaGreer, SC
This City in South Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGreenville, SC
The Best Small Town in South Carolina for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenGreenville, SC
BMW will invest $1.7 billion to make EVs in the South CarolinaTech ReviewedSpartanburg, SC
Related
Rollover crash impacting traffic in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews are responding to a rollover crash in downtown Charleston. Officials with the Charleston Police Department said the crash happened near Meeting and Spring streets around 11:00 a.m. People traveling in the area should expect delays. No other details were provided.
abcnews4.com
Downed power lines block portion of Highway 78 Monday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Fire officials say Highway 78 is blocked at Limehouse Road after power lines were downed in the road. At 11:25 a.m. Dominion was able to clear the downed power line and traffic resumed.
abcnews4.com
Dorchester County Fire Department gets two new medic SUVs
Dorchester County, S.C. ( WCIV) — When people call 911, every second counts. The Dorchester County Fire Department is hoping two new vehicles will help them get to emergencies more quickly. Everything from fire to medical equipment is in the SUV. It is one of the two in Dorchester...
live5news.com
Crews clear downed power lines on Highway 78
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire officials say a downed power line on Highway 78 has been cleared. The North Charleston Fire Department said the power line was cleared by Dominion Energy just before 11:30 a.m. The downed lines closed a section of Highway 78 near Limehouse Road for more...
Capsized boat washes ashore on South Carolina island
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A boat that capsized and threw three men into the harbor on Thursday washed ashore on Kiawah Island. According to officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to an overturned boat at 7 a.m. Saturday in front of The Sandcastle. CCSO said the vessel appears to be the […]
Rocket launch seen over the Carolinas
WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. — When Northrop Grumman and NASA launched a rocket Monday from Wallops, Virginia, the burst of light and trailing vapor cloud could be seen across the morning sky along the east coast. Where clouds and fog didn't obscure the view, the vapor trail of the rocket...
WLTX.com
Tropical Storm Warnings issued along the South Carolina coast ahead of Nicole
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Just when it looked like hurricane season was over, we have another system we will be tracking all week. Subtropical Storm Nicole looks like it will impact our weather towards the end of the workweek. In the short term, it will be dry with temperatures gradually cooling.
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies man shot on Dorchester Road in mid-October
The Charleston County Coroner, Bobbi Jo O’Neal has released the name of Courtney Boyd Ezeki Davis, a 34-year-old male from Charleston. Davis died at Trident Medical Center on November 5th from a gunshot wound. Davis was shot during an incident that occurred on October 15th on Dorchester Road. North...
abcnews4.com
Traffic slowed by I-26 exit for Coastal Carolina Fair on final day
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Traffic is slowed near the I-26 exits on the way to the Coastal Carolina Fair Sunday afternoon. It's impacting the area of Mile Marker 205.5, or the College Park Road exit, in particular. The fair wraps up today at 9 p.m. at Exchange Park, 9850...
Charleston City Paper
Monday headlines: Powerball jackpot is huge at $1.9 billion (yes, billion)
The drawing for the huge record jackpot is tonight. The odds of winning are 1 in 292 million. The last Powerball winner was Aug. 3 — and the jackpot has been growing since then. State officials say South Carolinians are spending millions on boosting the jackpot. On Thursday, for...
Stratford High School fire may have been started by a student, fire officials say
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire officials believe a student started a fire inside a bathroom at Stratford High School on Monday morning. “Around ten forty this morning, we received a phone call about a fire in the second-floor bathroom,” said Chief Mike Nixon with the Goose Creek Fire Department. Firefighters found smoky conditions on […]
live5news.com
Charleston Police give update on September King Street shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is releasing new details regarding a Sept. 4 shooting on King Street. Lt. Matt Stanley said in a committee on public safety meeting on Monday that seven people were shot, including the intended target and six others. Stanley over the course of...
North Charleston man indicted on gun, drug charges
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A federal grand jury indicted a 20-year-old North Charleston man on gun and drug charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina said Monday that a jury returned a three-count indictment against Elisha Shaleel Patterson for ‘felon in possession of a firearm,’ ‘possession with intent to distribute […]
live5news.com
Police: Mt. Pleasant officer placed on administrative leave
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A Mount Pleasant Police Officer is on administrative leave after he was arrested over the weekend. Andrew Scott, 37, was arrested following a domestic incident involving a family member on Nov. 6. Scott was arrested by the Isle of Palm Police Department for domestic violence...
abcnews4.com
1 dead after truck overturns in Georgetown County, troopers say
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person died in a crash in Georgetown County Saturday morning. The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on County Line Road, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. David Jones. Jones said the driver of a 2000 Chevrolet truck was traveling south on County...
This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South Carolina
The city of Greer is located in South Carolina's Greenville and Spartanburg counties. The 2020 Census showed the town has a population of 35,308. The Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Greer. The city is a part of Upstate South Carolina's Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson, SC Combined Statistical Area.
Cunningham-Casey statewide campaign tour to end in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Democratic nominee for South Carolina Governor and Lieutenancy Governor nominee Tally Casey will make their final campaign tour stop in Charleston on Monday night. The Cunningham-Casey Campaign held events at seven locations across the state between November 1 and November 7. Their final rally will be at Music Farm in […]
Sheriff: Man shot, killed in South Carolina neighborhood
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said just after 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, a man was shot and killed in the Kings Grant neighborhood of Summerville along Kensington Place. “It’s traumatic,” Kings Grant Homeowners Association president David Carey said. “You know, to come out into your front yard and you’re getting […]
Two injured in Upstate plane crash
A single engine Cessna crash landed in the Upstate Wednesday afternoon. Officials with the Greenville Downtown Airport say, the plane was originally supposed to land there
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies remains found in Hollywood home destroyed by fire last week
HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner has identified the human remains found after a house fire on Edgar Tumbleston Road last week. Walter Pittam Jr., a 71-year male, died from injuries sustained from the fire at his residence, the coroner said. Deputies and firefighters responded to the...
Comments / 1