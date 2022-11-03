ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

abcnews4.com

Dorchester County Fire Department gets two new medic SUVs

Dorchester County, S.C. ( WCIV) — When people call 911, every second counts. The Dorchester County Fire Department is hoping two new vehicles will help them get to emergencies more quickly. Everything from fire to medical equipment is in the SUV. It is one of the two in Dorchester...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Crews clear downed power lines on Highway 78

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire officials say a downed power line on Highway 78 has been cleared. The North Charleston Fire Department said the power line was cleared by Dominion Energy just before 11:30 a.m. The downed lines closed a section of Highway 78 near Limehouse Road for more...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

Capsized boat washes ashore on South Carolina island

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A boat that capsized and threw three men into the harbor on Thursday washed ashore on Kiawah Island. According to officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to an overturned boat at 7 a.m. Saturday in front of The Sandcastle. CCSO said the vessel appears to be the […]
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC
WCNC

Rocket launch seen over the Carolinas

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. — When Northrop Grumman and NASA launched a rocket Monday from Wallops, Virginia, the burst of light and trailing vapor cloud could be seen across the morning sky along the east coast. Where clouds and fog didn't obscure the view, the vapor trail of the rocket...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Coroner identifies man shot on Dorchester Road in mid-October

The Charleston County Coroner, Bobbi Jo O’Neal has released the name of Courtney Boyd Ezeki Davis, a 34-year-old male from Charleston. Davis died at Trident Medical Center on November 5th from a gunshot wound. Davis was shot during an incident that occurred on October 15th on Dorchester Road. North...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Police give update on September King Street shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is releasing new details regarding a Sept. 4 shooting on King Street. Lt. Matt Stanley said in a committee on public safety meeting on Monday that seven people were shot, including the intended target and six others. Stanley over the course of...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

North Charleston man indicted on gun, drug charges

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A federal grand jury indicted a 20-year-old North Charleston man on gun and drug charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina said Monday that a jury returned a three-count indictment against Elisha Shaleel Patterson for ‘felon in possession of a firearm,’ ‘possession with intent to distribute […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police: Mt. Pleasant officer placed on administrative leave

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A Mount Pleasant Police Officer is on administrative leave after he was arrested over the weekend. Andrew Scott, 37, was arrested following a domestic incident involving a family member on Nov. 6. Scott was arrested by the Isle of Palm Police Department for domestic violence...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
abcnews4.com

1 dead after truck overturns in Georgetown County, troopers say

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person died in a crash in Georgetown County Saturday morning. The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on County Line Road, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. David Jones. Jones said the driver of a 2000 Chevrolet truck was traveling south on County...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
Diana

This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South Carolina

The city of Greer is located in South Carolina's Greenville and Spartanburg counties. The 2020 Census showed the town has a population of 35,308. The Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Greer. The city is a part of Upstate South Carolina's Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson, SC Combined Statistical Area.
GREER, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Cunningham-Casey statewide campaign tour to end in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Democratic nominee for South Carolina Governor and Lieutenancy Governor nominee Tally Casey will make their final campaign tour stop in Charleston on Monday night. The Cunningham-Casey Campaign held events at seven locations across the state between November 1 and November 7. Their final rally will be at Music Farm in […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

Sheriff: Man shot, killed in South Carolina neighborhood

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said just after 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, a man was shot and killed in the Kings Grant neighborhood of Summerville along Kensington Place. “It’s traumatic,” Kings Grant Homeowners Association president David Carey said. “You know, to come out into your front yard and you’re getting […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC

