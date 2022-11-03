Read full article on original website
WITN
Greenville voters stand on soap box & voice opinions
CRAVEN COUNTY: Child on ventilator after abuse; woman charged. An Eastern Carolina town host a free event for families. An Arts in the Park provides free family fun at the Contentnea Creekside Overlook park on Sunday afternoons. Portion of Highway 258 closed for maintenance. Updated: 10 hours ago. A portion...
WITN
An Eastern Carolina town host a free event for families
GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Arts in the Park provides free family fun at the Contentnea Creekside Overlook park on Sunday afternoons. Grifton’s Arts in the Park takes place monthly in hopes of providing family fun and relaxation. A variety of vendors show up selling various handmade products from soaps to plants and decor, along with access to The Grifton Museum.
WITN
ECU football rejuvenated coming off of bye week, sets eyes on Cincinnati
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU football team is coming off of their bye week. They face Cincinnati this weekend it’s going to be a big test for the Pirates. They say this bye week has been big for them to rejuvenate for the end of the season push.
WITN
Eastern Carolina businesses benefit from Powerball jackpot
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Powerball jackpot has reached another record-breaking amount at $1.9 billion and businesses everywhere are being impacted. Some businesses in our area have seen an increase in business as the jackpot continues to grow. Mills Market employee Wendy Bright has seen it firsthand. “This is the...
WITN
Silver Alert canceled for Scotland Neck man
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WITN) - The Silver Alert for Hilliard Leggett has been canceled. Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
WITN
Eastern Carolina voters voice opinions ahead of Election Day
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - What motivates you to vote?. On Monday, WITN’s Justin Lundy went on a regional tour with a soapbox for folks to let off a little steam. His first stop was at East Carolina University’s campus where ECU freshman Kylah Moore wasn’t sure if she’d vote at all.
WITN
ECU students search for clues to sunken fishing boats
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University graduate students searched for clues to forgotten fishing remnants within the dark waters of Albemarle Sound. The two-day expedition included eight students and four instructors with the university’s Maritime Studies Program. The group used a shallow water skiff, towing a side...
WITN
Greenville City Council votes to end red light camera program
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville City Council voted to discontinue its red light camera program Monday. Despite the program’s discontinuation, Greenville Mayor PJ Connelly says he wants residents to understand that it hasn’t ended just yet. “People are still going to get tickets between now and November...
WITN
ECU women's basketball defeats S.C. State in season-opener
ECU Baseball playing Purple-Gold World Series this weekend, Gold throws no-hitter game one. The Pirates playing their inter-squad fall ball world series on campus. Purple against the Gold three-game series. Former Conley star English makes second team All-AAC, Ferguson Rookie of the Year. Updated: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:51 PM...
WITN
ECU women’s basketball opens season with home win over South Carolina State
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Farmville Central grad Amiya Joyner started in her first collegiate game and had 12 points and 8 rebounds for ECU. Pirates doing what they said they would going defense to offense. It’s Danae McNeal, who had 14 points, and the assist to Synia Johnson for 2 of her 10. ECU up double digits.
WITN
Portion of Highway 258 closed for maintenance
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A portion of Highway 258 will be closed for a week for maintenance. Workers will replace a drainage pipe on the highway about four miles south of Tyree Road. The closure will begin at 8:30 on Monday and end at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Drivers can...
WITN
J.H. Rose volleyball goes five sets in the state final but comes up just short to North Iredell
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - It was one of the most exciting state championship matches this state has ever seen. The 3A state championship final between J.H. Rose and North Iredell at Reynolds Coliseum at NC State. The top seeds from the east and the west squaring off. It took the...
WITN
ENC high school football games moved to Thursday
(WITN) - Due to the threat of rain on Friday, several high school football playoff games have been pushed to Thursday,. These games include Southeast Halifax vs. Tarboro; North Edgecombe vs. Riverside; Northside vs. Northampton; as well as many more. The scheduled games can be found here as well as...
WITN
NEW INFO: Woman dead in Rocky Mount after early morning vehicle fire
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police have released more information on a deadly vehicle fire that killed a Rocky Mount woman this morning. Rocky Mount police say there were called to the 3500 block of Hawthorne Road around 6:45 a.m. to help the fire department with a vehicle fire. First...
WITN
Three shot during apparent robbery in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Wayne County believe robbery may have been a motive after three people were found shot early this morning. It happened around 1:30 a.m. at a home on Jake Drive in Dudley. The victims have been identified as Brandy Boomhower, 38, Jacob Boomhower, 21,...
WITN
Teen driver charged in Goldsboro deadly bicycle crash
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a 17-year-old girl has been charged, more than a week after a Goldsboro man was struck and killed while riding his bicycle. Gary Edenfield was hit on East Beech Street just before 4:00 p.m. on October 27th. The 55-year-old man died at the scene.
WITN
Handicapped woman says broken elevator keeps her trapped
MAYSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Handicapped tenants at the Mays Landing Apartments in Maysville say they have been stuck in their building’s second floor for weeks because of a broken elevator. Jessica Webber is a tenant who is wheelchair-bound. “I want off this second floor,” Webber says. “I’ve been stuck...
WITN
Shots fired near Wayne County Courthouse
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say several gunshots were fired near the Wayne County Courthouse on Monday. The Goldsboro Police Department says at about 1:50 p.m., officers heard several gunshots being fired and responded to the area near the courthouse. While officers were responding, technology confirmed to them that shots were fired in the 300 block of East Chestnut Street.
WITN
A local church is helping kids around the world
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A church here in the east has worked to feed to as many people in a Ecuador as possible over the last two days. Over 150 volunteers packaged rice, lentils, vitamins and veggies at Unity Church for those in need in Ecuador. The Greenville set goals...
WITN
Election officials warn of precinct location texts
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The voting process may seem simple for experienced voters, but it’s easy to make little mistakes. Election officials say some programs to help people understand how and where to vote may also be confusing them. WITN talked to some who are warning people to check the source before taking advice.
