Candidates for Cass County Sheriff discuss the issues in part two of debate
(Fargo, ND) -- The audio posted above is part two of the on-air debate between Incumbent Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner and his challenger Deputy Matthew King. The debate was hosted by WDAY News Director Kyle Cornell during the Jay Thomas Show Friday afternoon.
City leaders aim to find solutions to childcare shortage in West Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- City officials in West Fargo say they're taking steps to address the childcare crisis. "We've been getting lots of emails and letters as long as I've been in, saying you know help, what can you do," said City Commissioner Mandy George. George says the commission has formed...
Fargo Islamic Society to host an Open House following vandalism efforts
(Fargo, ND) -- A prominent Islamic group is hosting an open house event following a recent vandalism event in a local cemetery. The Islamic Society of Fargo and Moorhead is hosting an open house on Saturday, November 5th, between 2 p.m and 4 p.m. A social media post says the goal of the open house is to "build a bridge in understanding" Islamic values, beliefs, and to dissuade islamophobia within the F-M metro. Those who attend can expect snacks, refreshments, and a guest speaker.
Fargo's Downtown Engagement Center speaks on "enabling" criticisms, services they provide, and more
(Fargo, ND) -- WDAY Radio spoke with multiple officials who operate and maintain Fargo's Downtown Engagement Center (D.E.C). The Downtown Engagement Center was established with federal Covid-19 funding inside the former Fargo Police Department Headquarters during the pandemic. The goal of the engagement center at the time was to provide a quarantine zone for homeless residents who tested positive for the virus, but to also provide services for "outreach, alternative transportation, and assistance to individuals experiencing crisis involving substance use," according to a press release sent out by Fargo Cass Public Health at the time operations became online.
Foreigner set to rock Scheels Arena in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Foreigner is bringing “The Greatest Hits Tour” to the Scheels Arena on Wednesday, May 10th. The group has recorded ten multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, including“Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” “Feels Like The First Time,” “Urgent,” “Head Games,” “Say You Will,” “Dirty White Boy,” “Long, Long Way From Home” and the worldwide #1 hit, “I Want To Know What Love Is,”.
Special "Grand Champion Experience" available to concertgoers at next summer's Red River Valley Fair
(Fargo, ND) -- People who attend concerts at the Red River Valley Fair next summer will have a new way to experience a show. "So with a 'Grand Champion Experience' you get a reserve seat, area near the stage, you get catered food included, there's a private climate controlled restroom, there's a private cash bar, you get early entrance into the show," said Elizabeth Birkemeyer, the Fair's Director of Marketing and Events.
