wbrc.com
Cullman Co. Schools welcomes therapy dog to Hanceville Elementary
HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Hanceville Elementary School’s newest employee is unlike any other. He has several years of training and so many skills that administrators are even going to allow him to take naps on the job. But when the new employee is as precious a pup as Ghost, it is easy to see why so many students are eager to welcome him to Hanceville Elementary.
wbrc.com
City of Birmingham expands on-demand transportation service to East side
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham is expanding public transportation options for you by adding new routes to its VIA On-Demand service. This is a lot like a ride-sharing service only it’s much more affordable. At $1.50 a ride, this service now includes the East side. That’s...
wbrc.com
VA patients receive special gift ahead of Veterans Day
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In honor of Veteran’s Day, Norton’s Florist is continuing its tradition of surprising veteran patients at the Birmingham VA Medical Center with a special gift. Today, Norton’s gave out 100 red rose bud vases to the patients of the VA. Along with today’s...
wbrc.com
Paper containing threat toward teachers, students found at Inglenook Elementary
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A piece of paper indicating a possible threat for some students and teachers at Inglenook Elementary School was discovered Monday morning. Parents have been notified of the incident. The person responsible will be subjected to the Birmingham City Schools Code of Conduct. The matter still is...
wbrc.com
Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon resigns at city council meeting
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon resigned Monday night in a surprise during a regularly-scheduled city council meeting. Herndon made the announcement after the council didn’t take action on his request to rename a portion of 28th Street between Lurleen B. Wallace Blvd. and 20th Avenue to “Benevolent Way” in honor of volunteers from Northport who have “come together in times of disaster to contribute and distribute goods where needed across 4 states and 17 different cities.”
wbrc.com
Second Shift helping curb youth homelessness
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to Second Shift, a nonprofit organization helping people aging out of foster care, 25,000 kids age out of foster care in the U.S. annually. The foster care to homelessness pipeline is a direct shot and over half of the youth that leave foster care become homeless.
wbrc.com
Shelby Co. votes on low-speed vehicle amendment
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - People living in Shelby County will vote on a low-speed vehicle amendment. What’s right for Helena residents’ may not be right for residents in Pelham or Calera. Which is why, if passed, this amendment will allow local governments to create their own rules...
wbrc.com
Man hit by train in Cullman, airlifted to hospital
CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Cullman police say a man was hit by a train on Monday, Nov. 7, in the area of 1st Avenue and 4th Street. Authorities identified the man as 33-year-old Jarod Moon of Warrior, Alabama. Police say Moon was lying on the tracks when he was hit....
wbrc.com
Lincoln woman found dead on Cook Springs Rd. in Pell City
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A deceased female was located off of Cook Springs Road in Pell City on Sunday. The victim was identified as 54-year-old Victoria Malet from Lincoln. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office located Malet at approximately 11 a.m. Sheriff Billy Murray said she had been shot and they are conducting a homicide investigation.
wbrc.com
Crash involving school bus in Calera
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera Police are at the scene of a crash involving a school bus this morning. It happened at Co. Rd. 16 and Camden Park. No injuries have been reported. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email...
wbrc.com
Birmingham rent expert on finding affordable apartments
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Affordable housing is difficult to find nowadays, especially in largely-populated cities like Birmingham. While there are many factors that go into the higher cost, the CEO of RentMonster says the big one is demand. A lot of companies are based in the city and people don’t necessarily want to commute very far.
wbrc.com
‘Located safe and sound’: Missing man reunited with his family
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man reported as missing has been found, according to an update from the Lincoln Police Department. “Mr. Kirkland has been located safe and sound and is being reunited with his family,” the department said in a Facebook post on Sunday. Edward Kirkland, 90, had...
wbrc.com
Man charged with arson for propane tank fire at Birmingham’s Temple Beth-El
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police have made an arrest for the propane tank fire near a Birmingham synagogue. 45-year-old Gregory Fuller is in custody after police found a propane tank wrapped in clothes and set on fire near Temple Beth- El in Birmingham last week. Fuller is being charged...
wbrc.com
Human remains found in Shelby Co.
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - On Saturday, Nov 5, friends and family of a missing person found human remains in a wooded area in the Pea Ridge community. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, those family members and friends were searing the area near the intersection of County Road 10 and County Road 260 around 8:15 a.m. when they found the partial human remains and contacted the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
wbrc.com
Prattville kidnapping suspect arrested in Leeds
LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - On Nov 5, Leeds Police arrested Michael Butler, 35, of Greenville after a pursuit in St. Clair County. Butler was wanted in Autauga County for kidnapping two juveniles on November 3. He was also facing robbery and attempted murder charges in Georgia. Chief Paul Irwin says...
wbrc.com
Homewood Fire Department reminding homeowners to change smoke detector batteries
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - As we’re just hours away from setting our clocks back for Daylight Saving Time, fire departments are asking you to change the batteries in your smoke detectors. You should change them out every six months so Homewood Fire Captain Mark Shannon says it’s an easy...
wbrc.com
Family of Garrett Walker files lawsuit against Gray Lady Bar, The Goal Line
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The family of Garrett Walker filed a lawsuit on Nov. 7, 2022 against the Gray Lady Bar and The Goal Line in Tuscaloosa. Twenty-year-old Walker was last seen leaving the Gray Lady in downtown Tuscaloosa just after 1 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. Security camera footage shows Garrett walking on the sidewalk on Greensboro Avenue, heading north toward the Black Warrior River, at approximately 1:07 a.m.
wbrc.com
Fatal crash on University Boulevard East in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police responded to a head on crash around 4:32 a.m. Saturday morning, Nov. 5. The crash was between an SUV and a sedan near the center line of the road. TPB says the driver of one of the involved vehicles was fatally injured in the...
wbrc.com
Multiple wrecks causing backup on I-65 southbound
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Transportation reports multiple wrecks on I-65 SB in the Green Springs Avenue area. Heavy traffic is backing up the road way and multiple lanes on the right shoulder are closed. Use caution when travelling through the area and plan your route accordingly.
wbrc.com
Election officials expecting ‘moderate’ voter turnout for Alabama midterms
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Election officials are not expecting a large turnout at polling places on Tuesday, November 8. Leaders said since this isn’t a presidential election year, they expect around 45-50% of voters to participate. “We have 3,689,235 registered voters in the state of Alabama,” Secretary of State...
