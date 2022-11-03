Read full article on original website
ourquadcities.com
Arrest warrant in Nov. 1 Rock Island reckless homicide
On Monday, Nov. 7, detectives from the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division obtained an arrest warrant for Marcus C. Holmes, 33, of Rock Island, for Reckless Homicide, Failure to Report and Accident Involving Injury (2 Counts), and Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, with bond set at $1 million (10% applies), according to a Monday release from Rock Island police.
KWQC
Iowa DCI identifies officers involved in fatal Davenport shooting
A house was deemed a “total loss” by Muscatine firefighters Friday morning. Blue Grass police chief has resumed his duties after being on paid administrative leave since early September, the police department said in a Facebook post Friday. The City of Sterling offering a new program just in...
KWQC
Davenport police investigate shots fired Sunday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police are investigating after they say shots were fired inside a building Sunday. Davenport police responded around 4:30 p.m. Sunday to the 400 block of East 6th Street for a report of shots fired inside a building, according to police. Police said there was a verbal...
KCJJ
Police arrest 91-year-old local resident in West Branch vandalism incident
Authorities allege the person who caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to a West Branch construction project is a 91-year-old man who lives near the site. Croell Inc., which has a location on South Riverside Drive, reported to KCJJ that the suspects drove through fresh, wet concrete on Herbert Hoover Highway about a half-mile west of West Branch High School sometime on Tuesday November 1st. They offered a $10,000 reward for information that led to the arrest of those involved.
KWQC
Illinois fatal shooting suspect arrested in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police arrested a suspect in Cedar Rapids in connection to a fatal shooting in Illinois. Police arrested Markeith Wright on Saturday night at the Cedar Valley Townhomes, in the 3000 block of J Street Southwest in Cedar Rapids. The shooting happened hours earlier in Belleville,...
Galesburg PD investigating 2 shootings
Galesburg police are looking for leads in a pair of shootings early this morning. Officers were first called to the 400 block of E. Berrien Street at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 6 and found one victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The second incident […]
Man wanted by Rock Island Police in fatal hit and run crash identified
Rock Island Police detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for 33-year-old Marcus C. Holmes of Rock Island in connection with a fatal hit-and-run accident near the Centennial Bridge on November 1. The crash killed Abbott Lee Perry, 52, of Davenport, when a stolen Hyundai Azera crashed into Perry's Chevrolet Aveo.
KWQC
Galesburg police respond to shootings, still looking for suspects
GALESBURG, Ill., (KWQC) - Galesburg police responded to two shootings early Sunday morning. According to the police department, there was a shooting in the 400 block of E Berrien Street at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. At that location, there was one victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg....
KCJJ
IC man accused of breaking into car to steal pillow
An Iowa City man faces charges that he broke into a car in the middle of the night to steal a pillow. Arrest records indicate security video shows 19-year-old Xzavier Herman of Esther Court walking up to a 2006 Toyota Scion parked in a driveway on Burns Avenue just after 3:15am on September 22nd. Iowa City Police say the video shows Herman opening the door and taking out a pillow before leaving in another vehicle.
cbs2iowa.com
Names released in Davenport Officer-Involved Shooting
Davenport — Saturday evening, The Iowa Department of Public Safety (IDPS) released names of the officers involved in the Davenport Officer-Involved Shooting. The shooting took place on Sunday, October 30th following a pursuit. All six officers have cooperated and have interviewed by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).
KWQC
Police name suspect in fatal Rock Island hit-and-run crash
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island police have named a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead earlier this month. According to a media release, police on Monday obtained an arrest warrant for Marcus C. Holmes, 33, for reckless homicide, two counts of failure to report an accident involving injury, and unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
KWQC
1 dead, 1 injured in Carroll County crash
CARROLL Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One man is dead and one man is injured after a crash in Carroll County Thursday. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded around 4:30 p.m Thursday to a report of a crash in the intersection of Illinois Route 78 and Golding Road, according to a media release.
ourquadcities.com
Illinois man convicted for school vandalism gets probation
(WHBF) — A 22-year-old Moline man convicted in connection with vandalism at Moline High has been sentenced to “second-chance” probation. Steven Anderson was sentenced Tuesday in Rock Island County Court, according to court records. Earlier, Anderson was found guilty after he pleaded guilty to criminal damage to...
ourquadcities.com
UPDATE: Woman killed in crash near East Moline-Silvis border
UPDATE, Nov. 7, 2022, 4:30 p.m.: The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department said late Monday afternoon that a woman was killed in the East Moline traffic crash this morning. At about 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, a single-vehicle accident occurred in the 2600 block of 19th Street, East...
KCJJ
Overnight accident on I-80 in Iowa City ties up traffic; West Liberty man arrested, allegedly gives false name to investigators
A one-car accident tied up traffic overnight on Interstate 80, leading to the arrest of a Muscatine County man who Iowa City Police say lied about his identity. A witness reported seeing a 2004 Nissan Maxima drive into the ditch on eastbound I-80 near mile marker 247…between the Dodge Street and Herbert Hoover Highway exits…just after 1:45 Sunday morning. Iowa City Police say the driver of the Maxima, identified as 34-year-old Julian Andres Vazquez of West Liberty, showed signs of intoxication, admitted to drinking, performed poorly on field sobriety tests, and refused breath testing. He was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated.
KCJJ
Transient accused of stabbing victim in the neck at IC bus stop
A local transient faces charges that he stabbed another person in the neck at an Iowa City bus stop. Iowa City Police were called to the Boyrum Street bus stop in front of Hy-Vee just after 10:45 Friday morning. The victim reported being in a conversation with 44-year-old Kenneth Hawkins Jr. when Hawkins stabbed them in the neck with a sharp instrument for no apparent reason and with no warning. Hawkins later reportedly admitted to being in an argument with the person.
KCJJ
Transient arrested after pouring beer on IC Police officer
Pouring beer on an Iowa City Police officer’s leg led to the arrest of a local transient. An officer on foot patrol reports seeing 27-year-old Amos Lavela swaying while walking along Clinton Street in front of the Airliner just before 11:45pm on October 28th. Lavela was reportedly holding a container of Budweiser, which he was spilling onto the sidewalk due to his swaying balance.
One victim hospitalized as Galesburg Police investigate pair of Sunday morning shooting incidents
The Galesburg Police Department is investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that resulted in one victim being transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. Galesburg Police responded to the 400 block of East Berrien Street at 1:30 a.m. Sunday where they found one victim with...
KWQC
House fire in Muscatine deemed a ‘total loss’
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC evening news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast. Blue Grass police chief resumes duties, department says. Updated: 14 hours ago. Blue Grass police chief has resumed his duties after being on paid...
KWQC
East Moline Police: Sgt. Lind released from ICU
EAST MOLINE, Ill., (KWQC) - East Moline Sergeant William Lind was released from the Intensive Care Unit at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria on Saturday, according to police. Sgt. Lind was moved to a “Step Down Unit” for continued care after an assault by a wanted suspect on October 24 left the officer with serious head injuries.
