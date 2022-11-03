Read full article on original website
Related
BREAKING: Big News About Giannis Antetokounmpo
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for Saturday's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Paul Pierce Calls Out Kawhi Leonard: "We Don't Say Nothing About Him Always Being In Street Clothes."
Paul Pierce flames Kawhi Leonard for missing so many games.
Shocking Update About Anthony Davis’ Lakers Future
To the surprise of virtually no one, the Los Angeles Lakers have struggled mightily to begin the 2022-23 NBA season. While they have gotten things figured out for the most part defensively, this team is severely flawed on the offensive side of the court. Los Angeles is currently 7th in...
Nets owner ‘completely done’ with Kyrie Irving?
On Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets announced that Kyrie Irving had been suspended at least five games without pay. That decision was reached following Irving’s promotion of a film the Nets say is “deeply disturbing antisemitic hate.” They offered further explanation in a lengthy statement. “Over the last...
Stephen A Smith reveals what’s really holding Nets back from dropping Kyrie Irving
Is Kyrie Irving’s career with the Brooklyn Nets over? ESPN’s Stephen A Smith definitely seems to think so. The renowned broadcaster has always been a big fan of Kyrie the basketball player, but at the same time, Stephen A has never been shy of criticizing the enigmatic point guard for all of controversies off the court. Right now, amid Kyrie’s most recent scandal, Smith firmly believes that the only thing holding the the Nets back from dropping him is the fact that Irving is still under contract with the squad (via SiriusXM NBA Radio on Twitter):
Former Lions Pro Bowler Has Fancy Prediction for Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings are 6-1 through eight weeks of the 2022 season, an impressive mark for a team slated to win around nine games per sportsbooks before Week 1. Accordingly, the Vikings are earning some national attention, situated around the NFL’s fifth-best team per post-Week-8 power rankings. And this week, speaking to the Bleav Network, former Detroit Lions Pro Bowler Glover Quin chose Minnesota as a dark-horse team to reach Super Bowl LVII.
Lakers: Why A Jae Crowder Trade May Already Be Off The Table For L.A.
Has injury luck doomed Crowder to... a season on one of the West's best teams?
Nicolas Claxton Directly Tells Brooklyn Nets He Wants To Leave The Team
Nicolas Claxton has had enough of the drama and wants out of the Brooklyn Nets.
Ben Simmons Reveals Shocking Doc Rivers Story
Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons told a story about Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers
Knicks’ Tom Thibodeau Could Be Next NBA Coach Fired
The New York Knicks came into the 2022-23 NBA season with some tepid expectations. They filled their biggest need by signing point guard Jalen Brunson away from the Dallas Mavericks, but this was a team that still had a few needs. New York showed hesitancy to go all-in on acquiring...
BREAKING: Donovan Mitchell's Final Status For Cavs-Lakers Game
According to Kyle Goon of Southern California News Group, Donovan Mitchell will play in Sunday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway
The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
LeBron James Addresses Kyrie Irving Situation for First Time
Very few of the league’s players have addressed the Nets guard’s promotion of an antisemitic film this past week.
Lakers News: Donovan Mitchell Overpowers L.A. In 114-100 Cavaliers Victory
A first-half Lakers lead evaporates thanks to Cleveland's new star shooting guard.
Chimezie Metu analyzes 116-113 loss to the Warriors, mistakes by his Kings down the stretch
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings forward Chimezie Metu talks about Monday’s 116-113 loss to the Warriors, Golden State’s big boost from the 47 point outing from Stephen Curry, Sacramento’s rough fourth quarter defensively, the mistakes made in the closing moments of the game that proved costly and concluding a 2-2 road trip.
Bradley Beal's Status For Wizards-Hornets Game
Bradley Beal has been ruled out for Monday's game between the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets.
NBA All-Star player Dwight Howard headed to Taiwan
Eight-time NBA All Star Dwight Howard is headed to Taiwan to play for the Taoyuan Leopards in the island's top league
Phoenix Suns Receive Brutal Injury News About Key Player
The Phoenix Suns are once again looking like one of the best teams in the NBA. Despite some questions surrounding their game plan this offseason, they are finding plenty of success in the early going of the season, as they have the best record in the Western Conference at 7-2.
Second-unit struggles still remain for Warriors after win vs. Kings
The Warriors needed a massive one-man effort from Steph Curry to claim a 116-113 win over the Kings on Monday, but the major questions surrounding the second unit still persist.
Atlanta Hawks Defeat New Orleans Pelicans 124-121
Summary, stats, and highlights from the NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA Analysis Network
Dallas, TX
26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
NBA Analysis Network provides news & analysis about all 30 teams in the NBA.https://NBAAnalysis.net
Comments / 3