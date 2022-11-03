ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washougal, WA

portlandlivingonthecheap.com

Nordic Vintage and Treasure Sale

Shop a market of Nordic vintage treasures at this upcoming sale. The event is hosted by Nordic Northwest, an organization that hosts celebrations throughout the year focused on the cultures of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Norway and Sweden. Here’s the details about this free event. Nordic Vintage and Treasure Sale.
PORTLAND, OR
thereflector.com

NW’s Largest Garage Sale returns to Ridgefield with over 600 vendors

People at the Clark County Fairgrounds were able to buy quilts, knives, pet supplies and other items during the NW’s Largest Garage Sale on Saturday, Nov. 5. Samantha Buckley was at the event with a collection of superhero action figures and toys featuring characters from horror movies. Buckley is the owner of The Toy Lady, which is a toy and collectible business.
RIDGEFIELD, WA
thereflector.com

Old Cedars golf course reopens as Gordy Jolma Family Natural Area

What was once the Cedars at Salmon Creek Golf Course officially reopened on Nov. 2 as the Gordy Jolma Family Natural Area. The remnants of sand traps were the only clear signs that the land was once used as a golf course as vegetation overtook what were once manicured fairways and greens. The titular cedars and other tall trees flanked the sides of the now meadows, save for patches of trees strategically placed to challenge the golfers of days past.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
thereflector.com

Vancouver Clinic opens new facility at Salmon Creek campus

The Vancouver Clinic has opened the doors to a new facility at its Salmon Creek campus, which features an urgent care and specialty department suites. The new facility opened at 2529 NE 139th St., Vancouver on Monday, Nov. 7. The three-story, 75,500-square-foot building features a ground-floor urgent care and a number of suites for departments, alongside an outpatient surgery center, stated a release from the Vancouver Clinic.
VANCOUVER, WA
KGW

Six businesses at Southeast Portland shopping center damaged and burglarized

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Southeast Portland shopping center was hit hard over the weekend, with half a dozen businesses targeted and the vandals leaving a trail of damage. Six businesses at the East Burnside Plaza on Southeast 55th Avenue and East Burnside Street all had their doors boarded up by Monday morning. The stores were damaged and some burglarized over the weekend.
PORTLAND, OR
Red Tricycle Portland

Your Insider’s Guide to Portland’s Christmas Ships Is Here

Whether you’re a newbie or a seasoned ship watcher, here’s how to enjoy every minute of this Portland tradition. This year marks the 68th anniversary of a beloved Portland and Vancouver holiday tradition—the Christmas Ship Parade. Just like heading out to chop down your own Christmas tree right after Thanksgiving, this area tradition kickstarts the holiday season earlier than you think. These ships start rolling December 2, showing off their spectacular lights against the backdrop of Portland’s rivers. So make your plans now to start your own family tradition. Head down to the waterfront to watch dozens of lighted boats show off their love of all things yuletide this year.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

"The Mark & Brian Show"

Kara chatted and reminisced with Mark Thompson of "The Mark & Brian Show" which was the #1 radio show in Portland for 25 years! Please click here for more information about Mark's book "Don't Bump the Record, Kid" and also about Mark & Brian.
PORTLAND, OR
hereisoregon.com

Holiday trains raise prices, scale back rides for 2022 season

No matter what holiday train you adore, odds are the experience will be a little bit different this year. Between inflation, track maintenance, climate concerns and the potential for new COVID-19 restrictions this winter, historic railroads in the Pacific Northwest are making small changes to their holiday train rides, potentially affecting family traditions this fall.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

About that Sunday snow...Plus lunar eclipse tonight and a look ahead

Yesterday was a strange weather day, nestled in a chilly & wet weekend. I have been sick since late Friday, so I was actually in bed much of Sunday. Nothing serious, and I’m on the rebound so I’ll be back at work this evening. But I want to recap the surprise snow to some lower elevation spots during the daytime Sunday. To get snow to the valley floor on November 6th? Everything has to be exactly right for that to happen.
PORTLAND, OR
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Cowlitz County, WA

Make Cowlitz County, Washington, your next destination if you want to spend time in nature while still having urban conveniences within reach. The county isn’t just rich in natural beauty and history, making it an exceptional destination for all travelers. It is also known as the location of the...
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
thatoregonlife.com

Portland Announces Plan To Ban Homeless Encampments and Build Shelters

Portland was once defined by its roses and hiking trails. There were waterfalls, quiet sanctuaries, and paths through the temperate rainforest. Residents could bask in nature, or spend their time strolling through downtown streets, browsing, shopping, and exploring tiny shops. It wasn’t perfect. The city had its fair share of eccentricities, but that was part of the allure. Portland was weird, not unsafe.
PORTLAND, OR
hillsboroherald.com

$10,000 Awarded to Hillsboro’s Project Never Again to Provide Duffel Bags, Supplies to Children in Foster Care

Thanks to the communities’ support, Portland’s Elliott, Powell, Baden, and Baker (EPB&B) has officially awarded a $10,000 donation to Hillsboro’s Project Never Again, a local organization dedicated to extending compassion and dignity through duffel bags for children in foster care. The $10,000 award will help Project Never Again to continue to purchase duffel bags, supplies for courage cards, and luggage tags for children in foster care, with the hope that no child will have to carry their personal items in a garbage bag.
HILLSBORO, OR

