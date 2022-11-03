Former Bexar County deputy arrested for letting inmates post on social media from his phone

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an Amber Alert for an abducted 13-year-old our of San Antonio. Her name is Joanna Luna and is described as Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes, five foot five inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a dark gray t-shirt with black and pink Nike shorts and pink and purple slides.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO