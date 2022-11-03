Former Bexar County deputy arrested for letting inmates post on social media from his phone
A former Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputy is facing felony charges after an investigation found that he allowed county jail inmates to use his phone to make social media posts, KSAT reports .
According to KSAT, Mathew Pacheco, 21, was arrested at his home without incident this week and charged with prohibited substance in a correctional facility, a third-degree felony.
Pacheco was reportedly arrested after BCSO leaned that an inmate had been posting videos from inside the prison on Oct. 11.
An investigation by the Public Integrity Unit found that Pacheco had given inmates access to his phone, allegedly letting them use it inside a utility closet, KSAT reports. Inmates were found to have made FaceTime video calls, which were screen-recorded and then posted on social media, according to the station.
Pacheco resigned from the force on Oct. 17 and was arrested two weeks later, KSAT reports. If found guilty, he could face up to two years in prison
