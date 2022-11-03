BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington man was arrested after shots were fired into the air during an argument between neighbors on Tuesday evening. According to a release from the Bloomington Police Department, offices responded to a residence in the 300 block of Riley Drive on a report of shot(s) fired. Upon arriving, they learning that Mark Baker had fired a gun into the air after a dispute with neighbors.

BLOOMINGTON, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO