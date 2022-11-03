Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Central Illinois Proud
2 juveniles shot on Hanssler Place in Peoria, 1 critical
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria confirmed that two male juveniles have been shot Monday afternoon on W. Hanssler Place in Peoria. According to Echevarria, multiple shots were fired. Peoria Police received three ShotSpotter alerts around 3:30 p.m.–the first reporting 9 shots, the next reporting 3 shots, and the third reporting 9 shots fired–at the 500 block of Gift Avenue.
25newsnow.com
Suspect leads Peoria police on chase, arrested with handgun
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A suspect is now in custody after reportedly leading Peoria police officers on chases both on the road and on foot this weekend, according to a release from the Peoria Police Department. Around 8:45 a.m. Saturday, police say they found a stolen vehicle on South...
Central Illinois Proud
Eureka police chase ends in head-on crash, deputy injured, 2 arrests
EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two suspects fleeing police in Woodford County overnight have been arrested after crashing into a squad car and injuring a deputy. According to a press release sent Monday morning, officers from the Woodford County Sheriff’s office were attempting to stop a vehicle that had fled from a Eureka City Police traffic stop just before midnight on Sunday night. The fleeing vehicle was wanted for several traffic charges, including hitting a parked vehicle and fleeing the scene.
Galesburg PD investigating 2 shootings
Galesburg police are looking for leads in a pair of shootings early this morning. Officers were first called to the 400 block of E. Berrien Street at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 6 and found one victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The second incident […]
One victim hospitalized as Galesburg Police investigate pair of Sunday morning shooting incidents
The Galesburg Police Department is investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that resulted in one victim being transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. Galesburg Police responded to the 400 block of East Berrien Street at 1:30 a.m. Sunday where they found one victim with...
1470 WMBD
Police accuse two of selling drugs, and having stolen credit cards and I.D.’s in Goodfield
GOODFIELD, Ill. – Police in Goodfield have two people jailed on drug charges, who also had much more on them. Deer Creek-Goodfield Police Chief William Lally says it all happened late Thursday night at a Shell station on E. Peoria Street in Goodfield, when someone was reported to have approached customers selling drugs from a car.
1027superhits.com
Peoria Police arrest seven during latest Anti-Violence Initiative detail
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria says a number of arrests were made Thursday after the latest special enforcement patrol in his Anti-Violence Initiative. The chief says thirteen cars were pulled over, eight people were arrested, seven tickets were issued, two vehicles were impounded, and one weapon was seized.
1470 WMBD
UPDATED: PPD investigates Nov. 2 fight between middle school girls
PEORIA, Ill. — Police are confirming certain details related to a video taped fight between Peoria middle school girls outside a recent basketball game. It happened late Wednesday — PPD says just before 6 p.m., officers received a call. According to 25 News, video recordings released from one...
Central Illinois Proud
Wanted Peoria man arrested for multiple charges
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An investigation by Peoria Police has led to the arrest of 24-year-old Peoria man Eugene Qualls III. On Wednesday, Nov. 2, members of Peoria Police Department’s Special Investigation Division located a vehicle that was associated with Qualls, who was a wanted subject. His car was located in the 2000 block of N. Knoxville.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: 6 students taken to hospital after school bus crash in rural Peoria County; driver cited
UPDATE 1:07 P.M. - The driver of the box truck was cited, according to the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office. UPDATE: 9:22 A.M. - 6 students were taken to various Peoria hospitals with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. 5 other students on the bus refused transport and were left in the care of their parents.
Central Illinois Proud
Morning car crash leads to Aggravated Fleeing, and DUI arrest by Peoria Police
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Just before 1:30 a.m. this morning, Peoria Police conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation near West Ann Street and South Greenlawn Avenue. Shortly after the traffic stop, the driver of the vehicle fled the scene traveling at a high rate of speed.
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington man arrested after shots fired
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington man was arrested after shots were fired into the air during an argument between neighbors on Tuesday evening. According to a release from the Bloomington Police Department, offices responded to a residence in the 300 block of Riley Drive on a report of shot(s) fired. Upon arriving, they learning that Mark Baker had fired a gun into the air after a dispute with neighbors.
Central Illinois Proud
Early morning driver flees, crashes before arrest
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A driver has been arrested for driving while under the influence and causing a crash involving a utility pole and three vehicle occupants early Wednesday morning. Just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Peoria Police conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation near West Ann...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Shooting victim is juvenile male with life-threatening injuries
UPDATE (10:38 p.m.) - The victim of a shooting in Peoria’s East Bluff is a juvenile who suffered life-threatening injuries, the police department said in a news release. Police said they were called about 8:20 p.m. after a pair of ShotSpotter alerts indicated two rounds had been fired in the 400 block of East Archer Street.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Heights man arrested for residential arson
PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — A man has been arrested for residential arson in regards to a fire that occurred on Oct. 23. Peoria Heights Police Department posted on Facebook Wednesday afternoon that Skylar M. Walker, 32, was arrested for the arson at 1016 E. Rouse Avenue on the morning of Oct. 23.
Central Illinois Proud
Missing Peoria man found safe
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A missing Peoria man has been located, Peoria Police announced in a press release Friday. Police asked for the public’s help locating 46-year-old James McNulty on Wednesday. He had last been seen Oct. 31. Friday’s release states that McNulty is doing well.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man sentenced to more than 11 years for dealing meth
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — 30-year-old Andrew Scott Howard of Peoria was sentenced Wednesday to 136 months in federal prison after being convicted on two counts of distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. During his trial, evidence was presented showing that Howard sold 4 ounces of methamphetamine in July...
ourquadcities.com
1 killed in two-car crash Thursday
A woman was killed Thursday in a Knox County crash involving two vehicles, according to a news release from Illinois State Police.y. The crash happened at 7:10 p.m. Thursday on U. S. Route 34 westbound near Seminary Street in Galesburg, the release says. Roly V. Molenga, 22, of Galesburg, was...
peoriagov.org
Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria Provides Update to Community Regarding Anti-Violence Initiative 2022
(Peoria, IL) – Thursday, November 3, 2022, local law enforcement officers conducted another Directed Patrol Detail. This detail included members of the Peoria Police Department’s Special Investigations Division (SID), Patrol Operations and Neighborhood Services Unit (NSU). There was a total of 17 law enforcement officers participating in this detail.
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Gunshot victim found in Peoria Wednesday night
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, the area of Wisconsin Ave. and Archer Ave. are shut down due to a police incident. Police have also shut down the area of Archer Ave. and Missouri Ave. WMBD has a crew on the way to the area and...
Comments / 0