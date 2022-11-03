Read full article on original website
KVAL
67th Annual Douglas County Veterans Day Parade Friday
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The 67th Annual Douglas County Veterans Day Parade will take place on Veterans Day Friday, November 11 at 11:00 a.m. This year's theme is "The Silent Service - Invisible, Invulnerable, Invincible" and the Grand Marshals will be "U.S. Navy Submarine Veterans." In a press release, Douglas...
KVAL
Roseburg City offices will be closed for Veterans Day
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The City of Roseburg has announced city buildings will close Friday, November 11, in observance of Veterans Day. Officials say Roseburg city parks will be open to the public and the library will be open Saturday, November 12, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Firefighters and...
KVAL
Over 2000 pounds of marijuana seized by 2 separate search warrants in Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — With assistance from the Josephine County Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET), Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team seized hundreds of pounds of marijuana at two separate locations in Josephine County. According to the news release, authorities executed search warrants on November 2, 2022,...
KVAL
Southwestern Oregon Community College EV charging stations on Coos Campus
COOS BAY, Ore. — Southwestern Oregon Community College (SWOCC) has announced the activation of electric vehicle charging station on its Coos Campus. SWOCC says the charging stations are available to students, faculty, local residents and for people traveling through the area. They say the project will provide access to EV charging to around 26,000 people who live within a 5-mile radius.
KVAL
75-year-old woman in custody after I-5 car chase, tires spiked 7 times
SOUTHERN OREGON — A 75-year-old woman is now in custody after deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff's Office attempted to pull the car she was driving over after they spotted her traveling 112 MPH near Merlin on I5. After officers were unable to pull her over, deputies with the...
KVAL
Saving Grace holds no-fee adoption event for cats; issues 'urgent plea' for foster homes
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center is waiving the adoption fee for currently available cats through Saturday, November 11 in anticipation of taking on 80 cats from one location in the coming weeks. All cats and kittens up for adoption during the fee waived adoption event will...
