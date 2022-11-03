Read full article on original website
Jarrell Plantation Historic site hosts 33rd 'Syrup Makin' Day'
JULIETTE, Ga. — The 33rd annual 'Syrup Makin' Day' was held at Jarrell Plantation in Juliette on Saturday. Folks headed out for some 'sweet' times to watch how cane syrup is made. Once a year, the Jarrell Plantation shows off their historic old machinery and show old-school farm techniques...
Day of the dead celebration in Byron
BYRON, Ga. — Folks in Byron celebrated the Day of the Dead on Saturday with the first annual Dia De Muertos Culture Expo. The event featured traditional and color procession in the Hispanic community. There were dance performances, food, music, and several vendors. Chick-fil-A leader academy student volunteers from...
'Thank you for your service': Cherry Blossom Festival salutes our Central Georgia veterans
MACON, Ga. — If you see a veteran, this is the week to thank them for their service. Ahead of Veteran’s day on Friday, the Cherry Blossom Festival honored Central Georgians who put their life on the line. Dozens of veterans participated in the event, representing the Korean...
Christmas Made in the South held in Macon
MACON, Ga. — It might feel a bit early... but this weekend you can get ready for Christmas at this year's 29th annual Christmas Made in the South!. Organizers say they're focused on keeping the world of fine arts and crafts vibrant!. The festival was held at the Macon...
Cherry Blossom Festival honors veterans with parade and concert
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- This Friday is veterans day and macon-Bibb celebrated early by saluting our veterans events in downtown Macon. This afternoon hundreds gathered along the streets to commemorate those who have served with patriotic themed floats, military units, and marching bands. Our hometown heroes were even featured of specific military campaigned floats such as the Korean war, Vietnam war, and Gulf war.
Harris County residents to receive discount for Callaway Garden’s ‘Fantasy in Lights,’ will be first to see it this year
PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WRBL) — Harris County residents are invited to Callaway Gardens’ “Harris County Appreciation Night,” a special opening night for “Fantasy in Lights,” an elaborate Christmas light display with 10 million lights and 17 scenes. The event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 12. Gates will open at 4 p.m. Tickets for “Harris County […]
Open Streets Macon kicks off its final route for the year
MACON, Ga. — If you've been out and about in Macon this weekend, chances are you've seen some painted sidewalks or folks with Bike Walk Macon. Its all part of Open Streets Macon, which featured a new route on Sunday to celebrate the connectivity between Pleasant Hill and Historic Vineville neighborhoods by activating Walnut St., Clayton St., Buford Pl., and Oak Haven Avenue.
NewsTalk940 WMAC, formerly WMAZ Radio, celebrating 100 years on air
MACON, Ga. — Ben Sandifer loves history and he's always stayed close to his broadcast roots. "Celebrating the 100 years of WMAZ Radio, now known as NewsTalk940 WMAC," he said, talking into a broadcast microphone. He spent 1977 through 1980 with WMAZ as a disc jockey and later went...
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (Oct. 30- Nov. 6)
MACON, Ga. — 1. 'Grand slam for Green': Macon couple gets married at Luther Williams Field. A Macon couple marked a very important event at a historic location in Macon - Luther Williams Field last week. Nick and Amanda Green tied the knot at the stadium, holding the first wedding ever at Luther Williams in its entire 93-year history. Nick Green, the groom, used to work for the Macon Bacon and the couple had a fully baseball-themed wedding.
Fountain City Classic weekend kicks off with several events
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fountain City Classic Magic is back for its 32nd year and is already off to a good start. The weeklong events continue with a vendor fair and an ‘Old School versus New School’ party. “Everybody’s out here having a good time. That’s what it’s...
Founder of the Nutcracker of Middle Georgia Jean Evans Weaver dies at the age of 95
MACON, Ga. — Dance teacher and founder of the Nutcracker of Middle Georgia Jean Evans Weaver passed away on Wednesday according to a Facebook post from the Nutcracker of Middle Georgia. She was born on September 30, 1927 in Macon. In fact, she is a fifth-generation Maconite and graduate...
First Presbyterian Church plans demolitions despite Historic Macon opposition
When First Presbyterian Church’s imminent plans to demolish two downtown buildings came to light in recent weeks, Historic Macon Foundation led the opposition with a social media post encouraging people to oppose the project. But the demolitions have been dropped from Monday’s Design Review Board agenda, leaving only an...
The message of Central State Hospital’s endangered historic buildings
Renewed concerns about the historic campus at Milledgeville’s Central State Hospital (CHS) are a reminder that public buildings embody the government’s opinion of the people who use them. CHS’s columns and domes are grand because 180 years ago, the state was proud of establishing a mental health hospital...
Dia de Muertos Culture Expo teaches Central Georgia about Day of the Dead
BYRON, Ga. — The Mexican community in Central Georgia is honoring the Day of the Dead this November with the Dia De Muertos Culture Expo in Byron. The Expo takes place on Saturday at North Peach Park, and is meant to teach people about the annual tradition. "It's a...
School of the week: Sonny Carter Elementary School recognized as Lighthouse School with Leader in Me
MACON, Ga. — Sonny Carter Elementary was recognized as a Lighthouse Academic Honor Roll School with Leader in Me. This certification recognizes the school for its academic growth. Many of the faculty and staff are celebrating. "This award was based on the state standardized assessment that all elementary schools...
Captain D's Opens New Franchise in Warner Robins, Georgia
Captain D’s, the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant, announced today the opening of its newest franchised location in Warner Robins, Georgia. Conveniently located at 3004 Russell Parkway, the restaurant is joining a popular retail corridor across the street from Walmart and a few miles from Buc-ee’s. This opening is the second Captain D’s for Warner Robins and marks the 107th location in Georgia, a testament to the brand’s long-standing success in the Peach State.
'There will be no deficiencies': Warner Robins police officers to no longer patrol Houston County Schools
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — In the future, Warner Robins police officers won't patrol the halls of county schools. That's because of a recent change from the Houston County School District. Warner Robins Mayor LaRhonda Patrick says the district recently decided to work with only one agency for the school...
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you also like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their really tasty food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Trouble in Tatnall Square Park: A feud for the Wednesday market
The “great” Mulberry Market divide has left Mercer students who frequented the previous weekly market confused and concerned. The market, located in Tatnall Square Park, has previously been organized by a manager of Community Health Works for the last few years and has been a source for local farmers and small businesses to showcase their products.
Cotton Avenue Plaza expansion plans officially kickoff at groundbreaking ceremony
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb made a pitch for a green space on Cotton Avenue almost a month ago, and on Wednesday they are finally breaking ground on the project. The groundbreaking was at 10 a.m., at the intersection of Cherry Street, Second Street, and Cotton Avenue on Wednesday morning.
